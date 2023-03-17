March 17, 2023

Overdose death toll in Erie County reaches new record high as spiked cocaine takes center stage

Erie County deaths due to opioid-related drug overdoses last year have reached the highest levels ever. But the people who are dying of drug overdoses aren't the same people who were dying at the start of the crisis eight years ago.

The county recorded 319 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths last year. While some deaths are still being investigated, there's no doubt that the number of opioid-related deaths last year will exceed the total number of overdose deaths in 2016, when government leaders across the country rang alarm bells calling a spike in overdoses the greatest public health crisis in a generation.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Gale Burstein, Sheriff John Garcia and District Attorney John Flynn stood together Thursday morning to highlight the threat to the community.

"The opioid crisis never ended, but it has changed," Poloncarz said. "Individuals who were never at risk of an opioid overdose are dying almost every day."

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

McKinley Mall auction could give Benderson a second chance to buy it: Nearly two years ago, Benderson Development Co. lost out on its bid to acquire the troubled McKinley Mall in Hamburg, after a state judge approved a sale to another suitor. Now it's going to get a second chance – if it wants. Read more

Federal disaster declaration for December blizzard is 'huge' for local governments that spent millions: The disaster declaration from President Biden may help Buffalo and Erie County recoup some of the millions of dollars spent in response to the Christmas weekend blizzard. Read more

African American Cultural Center unveils plans for new building: The African American Cultural Center, which houses the Paul Robeson Theatre, unveiled preliminary designs Thursday for a large complex to replace its 77-year-old home in Masten Park. When two phases for the project are completed, the new building will contain 37,000 square feet, some seven times the size of the current building, said James Pitts, cultural center executive director. Pitts said it's an ambitious project, but one sorely needed for the center, now housed in a deteriorating building, as well as the community as a whole. Read more

Amazon finally has plans to move into empty Hamburg distribution center: HIDA Executive Director Sean Doyle said Wednesday that Amazon is "moving forward" and will begin doing interior work very soon as it prepares to move late this year into the $47.2 million facility, which was built more than a year ago. Read more

Clergy members sue for access to inmates wherever they are confined in Erie County Holding Center: Three clergy members have filed a court petition seeking access to inmates wherever they are confined in the Holding Center and Erie County Correctional Facility, but Sheriff John Garcia is resisting what he called their demand for "unfettered access." Read more

Buffalo Schools and teachers could be close to a resolution of contract dispute – or not: Buffalo's teachers and the district are close to a new contract that could make Buffalo's educators among the highest paid in Western New York. But the district's proposed increase is contingent on removing the cost of retiree health insurance for new hires after Jan. 1, 2026. Read more

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will tout Kensington Project in Buffalo: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Buffalo today to highlight the $55 million awarded to a plan to put a deck over the Kensington Expressway, one of the first projects to receive funding from the Biden administration's "Reconnecting Communities" program. Read more

Would-be cannabis retailers sue state, seeking to lift restrictions on licenses: A second lawsuit is challenging the state's rollout of legal cannabis sales – this time from a group that wants the state to open the licensing process to all potential applicants. Read more

WEATHER

Windy with rain: Occasional rain showers will fall throughout the region with winds from 20 to 30 mph. The high will be 47. Read more

GUSTO

Styx, Jimmy Eat World and Tom Jones are among new event announcements: Here are 11 new concerts and events announced this week, including five shows at the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino Resort. Read more

BILLS

Re-signed Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer: 'I didn't want to leave. I'm home now': Poyer, 31, agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday and signed the deal Thursday. Terms have not been disclosed. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Without much help on way, Bills need returning players to take next step: "Get used to it, fans. Get used to the Bills prioritizing one player every March to add to the mix (like Connor McGovern) and focusing on keeping their in-house talent (like Jordan Poyer) instead of having to make cap-creating cuts," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Observations: Brandon Beane says Bills 'loved, didn't want to lose' Tremaine Edmunds: How the Bills plan to replace Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of their defense remains to be seen, but you can cross one name off the list. GM Brandon Beane said the team has no plans to move linebacker Matt Milano, who recently signed a two-year contract extension, to the middle of the defense. “We’ll keep Matt where he’s at,” Beane said. “We’ll just let there be competition for that middle linebacker.” Read more

SABRES

Sabres notebook: JJ Peterka proving that a rookie can learn fast in a playoff race: Peterka has been a bright spot for the Sabres over the past two weeks. No forward on Buffalo’s roster has been on the ice for more high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 than Peterka over the past four games. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

