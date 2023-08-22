Aug. 22, 2023

Music by the lake: Buffalo Outer Harbor concert pavilion poised to open in 2024

The music pavilion and events space coming to the Outer Harbor is nearly complete. The last big step is for the landscaping to catch up by the time the venue opens in spring 2024.

The open-air, $12 million project, fronting Lake Erie on an elevated concrete slab within the steel frame of the former Terminal B warehouse, will be the first permanent stage on the Outer Harbor, where concerts have been held for more than a quarter century at several locations, but until now never with built-in electrical and water service.

One change: Crowd capacity has been lowered from 8,000 to 5,000 to 6,000, due to traffic capability at concerts held on a nearby lawn the past couple of summers.

Asylum-seekers moved out of Buffalo State dorms and into new locations: After a last-minute scramble by Jericho Road Community Health Center, 44 asylum-seekers being housed in dorm rooms at SUNY Buffalo State were being moved off campus late Monday afternoon and into two locations elsewhere. Read more

Special prosecutor to be appointed in case of teen accused of hit-run that injured officer: The Buffalo teenager, whose name is being withheld by The Buffalo News due to his age, faces nine felony charges in connection with the Feb. 6 crash on Union Road that left Cheektowaga Police Officer Troy Blackchief with traumatic injuries. Read more

BMHA approves five-year contract agreements with unions: The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority board of commissioners reached agreements with two unions, AFSCME Local 264 and IUOE Local 17-S, on new five-year contracts. Read more

Call it Delta s-s-s-Sonic: 5 pythons found in a month near Amherst car wash: What’s stranger than finding a ball python behind a car wash? Finding another one in just about the same spot four days later. The back-to-back serpentine encounters remain a mystery to Amherst police and to the SPCA Serving Erie County. But the unusual events go back further. In fact, three other ball pythons – two dead and one living – previously turned up at or near this Delta Sonic at Niagara Falls Boulevard and East Robinson Road, Gina Lattuca, an SPCA spokeswoman, said Monday. This makes five pythons in a month. Read more

Developer with Buffalo ties becomes part owner in pro soccer expansion team: Developer Brad Termini had a strong desire to bring professional sports back to the San Diego area after the Chargers left for Los Angeles, so he began what became a two-year process of pursuing the expansion rights to a team in Major League Soccer. Read more

Say Yes Buffalo students to get free laptops for college: Say Yes Buffalo teamed up with AT&T to give away 165 free laptops Tuesday to Say Yes scholars who are entering into a college degree or certificate program or are already enrolled in one. Read more

Delightful: A mix of sun and clouds. High in the mid-70s. Read more

At Waxlight Bar a Vin, exploring the disciplined passion of Buffalo's creative landmark: What makes Waxlight an atelier, an artist’s workshop, is the intent of its founders. In 2019, a squad of restaurant professionals opened a place designed to allow for creativity as a main ingredient. Read more

Beau Fleuve celebrates Buffalo's arts, music and culture: Music, arts and culture are celebrated in what has grown into a four-day event – this year it is Aug. 24-27 – and culminates in the namesake daylong event on Aug. 27 at the Buffalo Central Terminal. Read more

ABC-Amega collections firm sold: A Florida-based private equity firm has bought ABC-Amega, a Buffalo-based collections firm. ABC-Amega said its staffing remains intact following the deal. Read more

Inside the Bills: Brandon Beane details what goes into an NFL tryout: “Sometimes, it’s important that we can get somebody into the game who can line up and execute right away,” Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. "He might not be as fast as the other guy who tried out, but if the fast guy can’t line up, that doesn’t do us any good.” Read more

Bills make tackle move official, sign speed back Ty Johnson: The Buffalo Bills supplemented their offensive tackle depth in the wake of Tommy Doyle’s devastating injury and signed another speed running back on Monday. Read more

Alan Pergament: Josh Allen 'teaches' DirecTV subscribers how to watch Bills games in ad with Tony Romo: In another example of Allen’s star power in commercials, the quarterback joins CBS analyst Tony Romo in a humorous campaign for the streaming service Paramount+ set in a fictional college English literature class. Read more

Which Sabres prospect will earn the roster spot created by Jack Quinn's injury?: Lance Lysowski takes a look at each of the prospects competing for the assignment. Read more

