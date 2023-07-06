July 6, 2023

Outdoor fitness enthusiasts hope for better weather in heart of summer

June disappointed in Western New York, a region that values some of the most glorious, if fleeting, summers in the nation.

First came a brutal allergy season. Then, foul air camped in the region, stoked by wildfires in Quebec. Thunderstorms and downpours punctuated more recent days.

LaLa Woods hopes July gives way to better weather, so outdoor fitness season can continue in greater force.

“We are still like other businesses recovering after Covid,” said Woods, who leads La’Movement dance fitness classes twice a week at popular Buffalo landmarks. “This might be our first run at having a regular year since 2019, but so far, it’s been up and down.”

She is one of dozens of certified fitness instructors turning parks across the region into free outdoor fitness sanctuaries through August.

“In Buffalo, sometimes, summers can be pretty short, so making the most of it is a really great idea,” said Michelle Carbery, senior corporate wellness specialist with Independent Health.

– Scott Scanlon

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Capitol rioter sues Hamburg, Blasdell and Wyoming County, claiming civil rights violations: In 2022, Daniel Warmus, an Alden auto repair business owner, became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. Now, he has sued the Town of Hamburg, Village of Blasdell and Wyoming County, along with seven law enforcement officers in those jurisdictions, for alleged violations of his constitutional rights as he confronted and videotaped them. Read more

Sweet Jenny's owner responds with 'love' after hateful symbol found at Williamsville shop: The owners of Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville initially weren't going to say anything after they found a swastika carved into the wall of a restroom on Monday. But the Facebook post they decided to publish prompted an outpouring from the community, including donations to charities and promises to patronize the ice cream and chocolate shop. They say they aren't pursuing criminal charges but they hope the vandal finds love to replace the hate in his or her heart. Read more

Attorneys for UB football players charged in animal cruelty case concerned about team's dismissals: Zach Pilarcek and Blake Hiligh were arraigned last week in Amherst Town Court. Each face a misdemeanor charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals with a failure to provide proper sustenance. Read more

Driver involved in 2022 police chase that ended in hail of gunfire gets 18 years: Kente Q. Bell, the man behind the wheel during a citywide police chase last year in which three officers were shot, two of whom were injured by friendly fire, was sentenced Wednesday in Erie County Court to 18 years in prison. Read more

Perjury charges added in new indictment against pharma rep in fraud case: An indicted former pharmaceutical rep who has said he can't afford to pay for a new round of legal defense costs now faces additional charges that his public defender will have to deal with: lying about his money. Read more

Patrick Miller returns to Western New York with country concert to help veterans: Patrick Miller and his family sometimes mark time before April 2, 2014, and after April 2, 2014. That is the day the Allegany native came face to face with a mass shooter, and was critically wounded by him at Fort Hood, Texas, now known as Fort Cavazos. "That's a pivot point, a huge pivot point in my life, and – and everything smells better. Everything tastes better," he said. "You don't take for granted, anything." Read more

Power outage, flight delays frustrate travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport: Numerous flights were delayed or canceled after a “transformer issue” caused the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to lose power for about six hours early Wednesday morning, a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson said. Read more

Niagara County Community College to build new veterans park on its campus: Niagara County Community College will build a veterans memorial park on its Sanborn campus, administrators announced last week. The park, located near the campus’ entrance, will consist of several flagpoles and a reflection wall commemorating veterans associated with the college. NCCC administrators plan to use the park for an annual Veterans Day celebration and other programming. Read more

WEATHER

More sun, but a possible stray thunderstorm: Today's high will be 86 degrees, under a mostly sunny sky, but a stray thunderstorm is possible. Read more

GUSTO

A guide to Buffalo's festivals, fairs and carnivals in July: Summertime is in full swing, and if you’re looking for some fun things to do, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll find everything from books to burgers in these festivals being held throughout July. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

About $1.4M in tax breaks go to Rosina Foods, Stark Technologies for $32M in investment: Rosina Food Products wants to expand its existing pasta manufacturing plant at 75 Empire Drive with a 12,000-square-foot addition to accommodate a new ravioli production line, while also renovating and reconfiguring some office space in the former Lender's Bagels bakery building-turned-warehouse to provide room for employee welfare areas. Read more

Christmas Tree Shops at The Boulevard expected to liquidate store, close: Christmas Tree Shops in Amherst will be among the 72 locations closing as the company likely gets set to liquidate all its stores. For nearly two decades, it was one of the anchor stores at what was formerly Boulevard Consumer Square, now the thriving outdoor shopping center The Boulevard on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp questions: How will pass rush compensate for Von Miller’s potential late start?: Von Miller is ever optimistic. The Buffalo Bills’ pass rusher has been trying to find the positives in his knee injury since it happened on Thanksgiving. Read more

SABRES

Anton Wahlberg's 'big, big step' in Sweden led the Sabres to try to swing a trade: The Sabres tried and failed to trade back into the first round. They couldn’t package multiple picks to move higher in the second round, either. To their surprise, Wahlberg fell to them and became the 29th player drafted by Adams since he became general manager. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.