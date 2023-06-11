June 11, 2023

Opening of Buffalo AKG Art Museum a 'stunning accomplishment'

The distracting clank of shifting marble tiles on the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's second floor, a critical lack of exhibition space and the necessity of airlifting large works into buildings by crane were among the issues confronting a museum that opened in 1905.

With the renamed and reimagined Buffalo AKG Art Museum reopening Monday, they are now a thing of the past.

Roughly 430 works of art will be on exhibit in galleries that can accommodate almost anything an artist or curator can conjure, three times the amount previously on view.

A loading dock, freight elevators and a bridge can now transport artwork throughout the museum.

And that marble floor? It has been replaced by more durable red oak.

Prosecutor calls late Judge Michalski 'unindicted co-conspirator' in Gerace sex-trafficking case: Federal prosecutors claim strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. arranged sex for John L. Michalski, a State Supreme Court justice who later died by suicide, and gained judicial favors from him. At a March hearing, a federal prosecutor said Michalski could be referred to as an unindicted co-conspirator to a sex-trafficking crime because of evidence showing him to be a customer of "high-end prostitution." Read more

Albany's final session day: Election overhaul, campaign reform rollback, reparations: In the waning hours of the 2023 state legislative session, Albany lawmakers passed bills upending local elections, rolling back a campaign finance reform, sealing criminal convictions and much more. Lawmakers debated bills late into the evening Friday and into the morning on Saturday, an end-of-session tradition at the state Capitol. After 3 a.m., the state Senate wrapped up for the year. The Assembly returned during the day on Saturday to finish voting. Read more

Amherst Central tightens internet security after state comptroller's audit: An audit from the office of State Comptroller revealed that Amherst Central's network resources, financial data and student information could have intentionally or unintentionally be changed or used inappropriately. Read more

Former Erie County Social Services commissioner released on parole after rape sentence: Al Dirschberger was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 28-year-old county social worker while the two attended an Albany conference in 2017. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Warmer but cloudy: Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s, under a cloudy sky, with a chance of showers. Read more

Sean Kirst: From deck of 'Rocketship 7,' a legend's keen sorrow over passing of Tom Jolls: A half-century ago, two hosts of children's shows on the same station defined an era for countless girls and boys from Western New York and Southern Ontario: "Rocketship 7's" Dave Thomas, and Commander Tom, as in Tom Jolls. This week, Thomas – whose real name is David Boreanaz – reflected on Jolls' death, their time together at Channel 7 and what that passing signifies about a region and an era. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Projecting what the starting offensive line will look like: There are just three more Buffalo Bills practices scheduled – in the form of the upcoming mandatory minicamp – before the Buffalo Bills break for the summer. The mailbag, though? Well, that never stops, so let’s get to your questions … Read more

'I felt like I could ball:' How Christian Benford went from sixth-round pick to Day 1 starter for Bills: If the coaches could go into a laboratory and make a cornerback with all of the characteristics they desire, there is a decent chance that player would come out looking a lot like Christian Benford. Read more

Clarence Center's Gavin McCarthy blazing his own path to NHL draft: McCarthy, a 6-foot-2 right-shot defenseman, is ranked as the No. 52 North American skater in the class and possesses all the tools team covet on their blue line. Read more

Inside the NHL: Alternate plans for scouting combine might be needed if Sabres' rise continues: A deep run into the playoffs would put a crimp into Central Scouting's plans here through 2025. Read more

2023 Allentown Art Festival: The Allentown Art Festival returned for its 66th year, filling Delaware Avenue, Allen and Virginia streets with eager attendees and artists selling their wares. View photos

