May 21, 2023

One year after Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings, a tale of two states on gun control

New York and Texas – bonded by devastation and grief from mass shootings 10 days apart in May 2022 – had vastly different legislative responses to the horrific killings at a Buffalo supermarket and a Uvalde elementary school.

New York lawmakers adopted several new laws aimed at strengthening gun safety and limiting violent extremists, within weeks of an 18-year-old’s racist attack with a modified assault-style rifle that killed 10 people and wounded three others at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Another 18-year-old gunman used a similar weapon to kill 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde – just 10 days after the rampage in Buffalo.

Nearly a year later, legislators in Texas have yet to approve a gun control measure being pushed by survivors of the school shooting and families of the victims. And when the Texas Legislature ends its 2023 session later this month, it is almost certain that a bill to raise the age from 18 to 21 to legally purchase certain semi-automatic rifles still won’t have passed.

Though linked by the mass killings, New York and Texas are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to gun control policy.

– Jay Tokasz

Will change come to Roswell Park board following chair's resignation?: Influential developer Michael L. Joseph is out after 16 years as chair of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's board of directors, but questions persist about the board's membership and how this change will affect the hospital's future. How it all shakes out has big implications, with the board having the authority to direct the planning, operation and policies of Roswell Park, a public-benefit corporation that employs nearly 4,000 people, generates more than $1.1 billion in revenue and cares for more than 46,000 patients annually. Read more

New state policy tries to crack down on unruly fan behavior in high school sports: An uptick in the frequency and intensity of bad behavior in recent years at high school events prompted the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to design and approve a spectator sportsmanship policy that will go into effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The one page, three-tiered policy was approved May 3, and establishes guidelines for the discipline and reprimanding of poor behavior by spectators. Read more

Poloncarz: Erie County won't declare emergency to block asylum-seekers: Seven Western New York counties have declared states of emergency to block New York City from sending migrants and asylum-seekers to local hotels over the past few weeks. The exception: Erie County. On Saturday, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he will not be issuing any order that would "prohibit the housing of legal asylum-seekers in our community." "Not only is such an order illegal under Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it is morally repugnant," Poloncarz said in a statement he posted to Twitter. Read more

Nonprofit senior housing provider caught off guard by $253,000 tax bill from Amherst: An Amherst-based provider of senior housing said it received a surprise $253,000 tax bill from the town. Beechwood Continuing Care had expected to reach an agreement on a 15-year PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, deal for its recently acquired Presbyterian Village at North Church residence. Town officials acknowledge some miscommunication, but contend Beechwood also is partly to blame for the delay in resolving the PILOT question. They said talks are continuing but note a key issue is that the property under its previous owner held a religious tax exemption for which Beechwood doesn't qualify. Read more

Sean Kirst: 60 years after Ernie Davis died, best friend recalls final game in Buffalo: The game was almost 61 years ago in Buffalo, though what John Brown remembers of Ernie Davis on the field has little to do with the play-by-play. The game in Buffalo was played on a hot summer night. As they walked off the field, Brown said Davis turned to him and said, in a baffled way, what Brown cannot forget: “John Brown, I’m awfully tired.” To Brown, his friend's exhausted emphasis revealed something felt terribly wrong. That night in Buffalo, Brown said, was the last time Davis carried a football in a regulation game. Davis soon learned he had leukemia. Read more

Commencement speaker to Buffalo State grads: 'Savor life's small and big moments': “You never know where your journey will take you, and it is up to you to navigate,” retired FBI forensic examiner Deneen Hernandez told approximately 1,300 undergraduate and 500 graduate students at SUNY Buffalo State's commencement ceremony. Read more

Cheektowaga-Sloan teachers union cuts ribbon on new food pantry to help meet district need: Students' and families' lack of access to basic products prompted the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan, New York State United Teachers and Teamsters Local #449 to develop a 24-hour food pantry. "We want to make sure the kids have everything they need right through the weekend, right through the summer, so it's something they don't have to worry about," said Amy Kochan, president of the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan. Read more

Cup-and-char pizza. Charbroiled cooking. Legends exec dishes on what Bills fans can expect: News reporter Tim O'Shei spoke with Dan Smith, president of Legends Hospitality, about his group’s approach to game-day service, Buffalo cuisine and how they plan to make use of the new stadium’s significantly enhanced kitchen and retail facilities. Read more

Sunny Sunday: Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s. Read more

Growth of sports memorabilia, trading card market reflected in boom of local shops: The local market has been coming back over the past few years. Shops are once again opening as the Bills flourish and the prospects brighten for the long-struggling Buffalo Sabres. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Should Matt Araiza be given another chance in Buffalo?: Jay Skurski answers your questions about whether the Buffalo Bills have any interest in bringing back Matt Araiza; who between General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott is feeling more pressure for the 2023 season; and whether wide receivers Cole Beasley or John Brown could make a return to the team. Read more

Why Bills believe former No. 1 high school recruit Justin Shorter has 'our kind of DNA': The Bills were confident enough in Shorter, 23, to select him in the fifth round out of Florida in last month's draft and have already seen his work ethic and desire to better his game in his brief time in Buffalo. Read more

Inside the NHL: As Penguins continue to ponder new GM, return of Jason Botterill seems like a fit: Veteran Pittsburgh beat writer Josh Yohe of the Athletic went so far as to call Botterill a "no-brainer" for the job last week, while admitting that Botterill's spotty record in Buffalo could bring pause to the process. Read more

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 All-Catholic track and field championship meet: High school athletes from Buffalo Niagara Catholic schools braved the rain to compete in the 2023 All-Catholic Track and Field Championships at St. Francis High School on Saturday. See the photos here.

