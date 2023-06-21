June 21, 2023

One man's journey from chaos in Venezuela to 'tranquilo' Western New York

The man was in a school auditorium in New York City that had been turned into a shelter for people like him who had traveled from far corners of the world for a chance at a new life in the United States.

He had been at the makeshift shelter for a few weeks already, and was growing frustrated by how slow the legal process was.

Then, he heard an announcement over the public address system: They were asking if anyone would like to go to Buffalo.

The man had never heard of it.

But he listened. Buffalo was another city in New York State. There would be people and organizations there that could help.

"They said: No one is forced to go. But if you would like to ...," the man said.

Many of the other shelter residents wouldn't even consider it. It is too far, they said. There aren't a lot of people there.

But the man thought that Buffalo sounded like just what he wanted.

"Tranquilo," he said in Spanish. Peaceful.

So, Thursday evening, he and 48 other people boarded two buses that brought them to Western New York.

– Maki Becker

46 more asylum-seekers arrive in Western New York; additional arrivals are expected: Since the first two busloads of asylum-seekers came from New York City to the Buffalo region in the early morning hours Friday, two more buses of migrants have made their way here. Some local officials expect asylum-seekers will continue to come in a small but steady stream. Read more

As refugee resettlement surges, local agencies form partnership to serve new arrivals: On World Refugee Day, five local agencies announced that they formed a coalition so that they can better serve new arrivals to Buffalo. The Refugee Partnership brings together Catholic Charities of Buffalo, International Institute of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Jewish Family Services of WNY and Journey’s End Refugee Services. Read more

Family demands change in Buffalo Schools after a 12-year-old, bullied relentlessly, dies by suicide: A 12-year-old died by suicide after relentless bullying by a fellow sixth-grader at Buffalo's Martin Luther King Jr. School 48. The boy's grandparents and teachers who spoke to The Buffalo News say the system failed Dariel Rivera Reyes. Read more

They were looking for fossils at Penn Dixie. What they found has shocked the paleontology world: James Hanna and Jonathan Hoag have been picking up rocks at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve in Hamburg since they were kids. And now, in their 20s, they have found two rare fossils of an animal that had never been found here. Read more

Paddock Chevrolet Park: Tonawanda, auto dealer strike expanded naming rights deal: Paddock Chevrolet will pay the Town of Tonawanda roughly $3 million over 20 years for the right to put its name on the expanded recreation venues at Brighton Park. Make that Paddock Chevrolet Park. The town has agreed to change the name of the park as part of the naming rights agreement, Supervisor Joseph Emminger said at a Tuesday morning news conference where town officials announced the deal. Read more

The most crowded field is running for Ellicott seat on Buffalo Common Council: Four candidates – Matt Dearing, Emin “Eddie” Egriu, Leah Halton-Pope and Cedric Holloway – are running in a June 27 Democratic Party primary for the Ellicott seat being vacated by Darius G. Pridgen, who is not seeking re-election. Read more

Woman who ran over state trooper at racial justice protest loses bid to stop sentencing: A judge Tuesday dismissed a petition from a Buffalo woman seeking to halt her sentencing for running over a state trooper during a racial justice protest three years ago. Deyanna J. Davis, 33, who's scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court, previously agreed to a minimum sentence of two and a half years in prison on her guilty plea to second-degree assault. Last month she sought a State Supreme Court order to halt her sentencing and dismiss the charges, saying she did not receive effective legal representation before she pleaded guilty Feb. 1. Read more

Environmentalists step up push against North Tonawanda cryptomining operation: Environmentalists are stepping up their opposition to Digihost's cryptocurrency mining operation in North Tonawanda. The opponents are calling for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to deny renewal of an air permit for the Fortistar plant at 1070 Erie Ave. that Digihost bought earlier this year. Read more

Tenants, Fruit Belt land trust air rent dispute before Buffalo Common Council committee: Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said Tuesday he is not inclined to transfer any additional vacant, city-owned lots to the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust after it doubled the rent it charges two tenants. Read more

Riverline project gets funding boost from New York State: On Tuesday, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, Rep. Brian Higgins and Riverline Director Jeff Lebsack of the Western New York Land Conservancy announced $225,000 in funding from New York State for the proposed nature trail. Read more

Sunny and warm at midweek: It will be mainly sunny, with a few afternoon clouds and a high of 84. Read more

Lewiston: A quaint village with plenty to do for an afternoon, before a concert: Between Artpark’s big-name concerts and events, nearby Niagara Falls and the village’s own tourism-driving festivals, Lewiston’s brick sidewalks lay the path for many visitors during any given summer weekend. Read more

'We're halfway there': Williamsville grocery co-op finds a home: The Village Co-op Market of Williamsville is one step closer to opening its doors. The cooperative grocery store has signed a lease with Benderson Development on a 10,000-square-foot former BAC for Women at 480 Evans St. in Williamsville, next to Rite Aid. Read more

South Buffalo cannabis facility plans changes to accommodate big trucks: Brad Termini's Zephyr Partners is constructing a sprawling complex for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing, using 72.4 acres of vacant land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park. Plans ultimately call for creating more than 1.38 million square feet of building space to grow marijuana plants, make a variety of products and conduct medical research – including on the potential benefits for cancer patients. Read more

Erik Brady: WNY summers are the best. So take a breath – Bills' training camp will be here in due time: "Happy summer solstice to you and yours. Get out on the water. See a show at the Shaw. Have a hike at Letchworth. The Bills? They’ll be here in due time," Brady writes. Read more

Bills' Greg Rousseau confident he can reach double-digit sacks this year: Greg Rousseau entered the Buffalo Bills’ Week 9 game last year against the New York Jets accurately labeled as an on-the-rise pass rusher. He had 4½ sacks in the first seven games, eclipsing his rookie total of four. But a backfield cut block while in run pursuit equaled a high ankle sprain that cost him the rest of that game (a Bills loss) and the next three games (1-2 record). Read more

Will former Sabres star Alexander Mogilny finally get his Hall call?: Is this the year for Alexander Mogilny or will 2023 be no different? That's a big question around the hockey world as the '23 induction class for the Hockey Hall of Fame will be announced Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m., NHL Network). The former Sabres winger, best remembered for his 1989 defection from Russia and his 76-goal season in 1992-93, appears to have moved to the top of list among the biggest snubs not yet chosen for the Hall. He has been eligible for induction since 2009. Read more

