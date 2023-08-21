Aug. 21, 2023

Off to college with AI: The good, bad and prospects for cheating

Colleges and universities in Buffalo and across the globe are changing academic policies in hopes of preventing students from using AI to cheat.

Chatbots are also raising the curiosity of faculty and administrators looking to advance learning in their classrooms with help from the new technology.

Chatbots are computer programs that use artificial intelligence and natural language processing tools that can answer questions and help people complete tasks, including academic assignments, with human-like vocal and text responses.

Seneca president: State's latest gaming compact offer an 'insult': In a video posted last week, Rickey Armstrong Sr. said that earlier this summer, the Nation and Hochul administration had only a “percentage point” difference in their positions on the revenue sharing rate, but that the state’s offer had gotten “significantly” worse since then. Read more

Duo to bring community together to find solutions to rampant car thefts: A Facebook group born out of experiences from the owner of a stolen Kia Sportage aims to find solutions to motor vehicle thefts in Buffalo and Western New York. Group leaders Justine Link and Paula Andrea plan to share stories and data they have collected through their group and discuss what to do about the problem. Read more

Attorney carousel halted as judge denies bid of man charged in Hertel Avenue hate crime to represent himself: Shortly after granting Michael J. Cremen's request, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller changed his decision and questioned whether the defendant was being truthful. "You're playing games with me," the judge said from the bench. The Aug. 14 courtroom episode was the latest development in one of the high-profile cases to emerge locally from the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. Read more

In season of extreme weather, Buffalo basks in normal summer: While other parts of the country have been experiencing hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves and more, in Western New York, it hasn't been exceptionally hot or cool, wet or dry, so far this summer. There have been a few thunderstorms and a few water spouts over the lake, but nothing out of the ordinary. Read more

D'Youville faculty to picket opening assembly over labor negotiations, distrust: Faculty at D'Youville University plan to picket the school's opening assembly Tuesday over ongoing frustration at going nearly two years without a new contract. Read more

Musicians won't be paid for performances at this year's Elmwood Village ArtFest: With limited time to plan and just as limited resources, Elmwood Village ArtFest event organizers have told the more than 30 acts planned for the Saturday and Sunday outdoor festival that there will be no pay for their performances this year. Read more

Cloudy start: Cloudy skies will give way to partial clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Read more

Bills' backup quarterback competition still open after rough showing in Pittsburgh: The Bills’ 27-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium reiterated that backup quarterback is a bigger storyline than expected this preseason. Read more

Bills reserve offensive tackle Tommy Doyle ruled out for season: Reserve offensive tackle Tommy Doyle is out for the season after being injured Saturday night. Doyle missed the final 13 games of last year after tearing his right ACL during Week 3 in Miami. Read more

Mike Harrington: The Dominator will keep Rick Jeanneret close to his heart – and next to him in the rafters: Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek reminisces about the special bond announcer Rick Jeanneret had with the team. Read more

