Aug. 13, 2023

North Tonawanda welcomed Bitcoin miners. Some residents regret it

In August 2021, a Los Angeles man named Alec Amar pitched state regulators a seductive vision for the future of North Tonawanda:

What if the city could anchor a booming new industry, flush with global investment and high-paying jobs?

That nascent industry – cryptocurrency mining – had already made small, quiet forays into Western New York, thanks to the region’s cheap electricity and real estate costs. But Amar, then in his mid-20s, hoped to expand his existing operation by acquiring the old Fortistar power generating plant and using it to fuel a fleet of the specialized computers needed to “mine” Bitcoin and other virtual tokens.

If the state approved the sale, Amar wrote in a letter to the Public Service Commission, his company would retrofit the gas-burning plant with groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technologies that would allow it to run without producing greenhouse gas emissions. The project would also, he said, bring stable tech jobs and “billion-dollar international companies” to the region.

State regulators have since granted Amar’s company – Digihost International Inc. – permission to buy the power plant.

But two years later, Amar’s other visions have not yet come to pass.

– Caitlin Dewey

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo spine surgeon sues his mother over Fort Erie cottage property dispute: A Fort Erie beach house that was once the source of fond memories for an Amherst family is now a bone of contention in a family feud playing out in courtrooms in Buffalo and Welland, Ontario. Melvin and Phyllis Hamill bought the cottage for $13,500 in 1971, fixed it up and spent summers there with their four children. But Dr. Christopher Hamill is now suing his 91-year-old mother and his sister in state Supreme Court over the property, now estimated to be worth nearly $1.4 million. Read more

National Guard headed to Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers after second sex-crime arrest: National Guard troops being sent to the Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers from New York City will “act as a stabilizing presence,” Erie County Executive Mark Pononcarz said Saturday, reacting to the arrest Friday of a second migrant on a felony sex charge. Read more

With thousands of local vets applying, VA extends deadline to file for PACT Act benefits: More than 1,100 veterans in the immediate Buffalo area have already applied for benefits under a year-old law that extends health and disability coverage to many Iraq and Afghanistan vets exposed to toxic burn pits, as well as Vietnam-era vets exposed to a poisonous defoliant. But veterans advocates and federal lawmakers are urging other veterans to apply before a Monday deadline, lest they lose out on a full year's worth of aid. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'Proud to be Haudenosaunee': At Six Nations territory, Robbie Robertson joined the rolls: The late Robbie Robertson became a global musical legend with The Band before his death last week at 80. But one of the most profound moments of his life occurred quietly a few years ago in a small office at the Six Nations of the Grand River territory, thanks to Tim Johnson – a Six Nations resident who grew up in North Tonawanda. Read more

Erik Brady: A 'Go Bills' from star Jennifer Garner surprises Wegmans shopper: Brian Wiser went to Wegmans the other day for blackberries – and got more than he’d expected. “Excuse me,” he said, brushing past a woman in the produce aisle of the store in Canandaigua. “Go Bills,” she said brightly. Wiser kept walking but turned to see who had offered him the aloha of Buffalo. “Go Bills,” he offered in return. He thought the woman looked familiar. “I said to myself, ‘Gosh, she looks exactly like Jennifer Garner.’ ” Read more

Bills 'generally pleased' with how traffic, parking went Saturday. But the real test comes next month: Many early-arriving Bills fans weren't overly concerned with the new parking and traffic changes outside Highmark Stadium on Saturday. That's not to say there weren't some bumps in the road, however. Read more

Organization to subsidize 'vanpools' for workers in Western New York: GO Buffalo Niagara, an organization that promotes sustainable transportation in Western New York, will soon be subsidizing five vans on a month-by-month basis for groups of four or more employees who start or end their commute in Erie or Niagara counties. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny Sunday: Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

'Let me give you some advice': How mentors help startups grow – and avoid costly mistakes: The startup scene in Buffalo is seeing substantial growth, but mentors are not always easy to find. Buffalo is still considered a nascent entrepreneurial community that some say is starved for mentorship. Read more

BILLS

Observations: Kyle Allen shaky, Matt Barkley shines in Bills' preseason opener against Colts: "This won’t exactly qualify as breaking news, but it bears repeating: The Buffalo Bills are in a world of trouble if something happens to Josh Allen," Jay Skurski writes. Read more

'Remarkable' Bills safety Damar Hamlin plays in first game since cardiac arrest: "I was feeling everything all at once," Hamlin said. "It was super fun. It was a great experience, just another milestone of getting back to myself. Just chopping this tree down one step by one." Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Return of Micah Hyde could make Bills' secondary first-rate unit: "The Bills need Hyde healthy to make a deep playoff run. He knows every coverage and pressure and every nuance and nook of coach Sean McDermott’s system," O'Halloran writes. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.