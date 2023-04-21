April 21, 2023

No sign of housing decline as spring market kicks off

Spring is in the air, and that means the start of another home buying season in Western New York, although the climate for housing is vastly different than a year ago, and so is the pace.

"The spring market, which we all anticipate, has been slow to arrive," said Peter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Real Estate Corp.

Home prices across the Buffalo Niagara region continue to rise – but at a slower pace than the last few years. That's because home values have already increased substantially, while mortgage rates have now risen and pushed up monthly payments, knocking some buyers out of the market. In turn, that means less competition to drive up bids.

But there are still few homes for sale, with many homeowners reluctant to sell and trade their sub-4% mortgage for one that approaches 7%. And the mismatch of supply and demand is forcing buyers to keep paying more, with the median sale price increasing by an average of 7% over the past year.

"It’s bizarre. I’ve been in real estate for 20 years, and I’ve seen all kinds of markets, but this one is definitely unique," said Stephanie Morgan, broker-owner of JRS Morgan Realty. "Buffalo has never kept on trend. We’re always a unique little unicorn."

– Jonathan Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Reversing course, redistricting panel's lines largely mirror those drawn by State Assembly: The bipartisan 10-member redistricting commission, which is largely appointed by leaders of the Legislature, passed its final plan Thursday. Aside from some minor changes on the edges, Democrats’ districts in the Buffalo area are largely identical to the 2022 lines drawn by the Legislature. Read more

Should Erie County spend $2.5M to study building a new jail? Some say no: Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has several concerns about how the Poloncarz administration recommends allocating $72 million of $96 million in year-end surplus money. He questions a proposal to spend some of the money on a new ambulance service and another plan to spend more cash and borrow less for some of the county's share of constructing a Buffalo Bills stadium. At the top of Hardwick's list of concerns is a proposal to spend $2.5 million to begin the process of studying and planning for a new, unified county jail that would replace the two existing ones. Read more

Alan Pergament: Ch. 4's Abby Fridmann turns down new contract, becomes latest 'Wake Up!' anchor to exit: WIVB-TV’s (Channel 4) ever-changing morning program “Wake Up!” is losing its third female co-anchor within a year with the announcement that Abby Fridmann’s last day at the Nexstar station is Friday. Read more

Rebranded art museum Buffalo AKG to debut new wing and spaces, interactive learning and play: Buffalo AKG will provide 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, including five classroom studios, a new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square and more than half an acre of new public green space. Read more

State's $61M boost will get Central Terminal ready for redevelopment: Work to get the Central Terminal ready for redevelopment and reuse will include structural stabilization of the concourse, tower building and parking garage, and repair of the Guastavino tile ceiling in the concourse. Read more

Admitted Donovan Drive shooter vouches for girlfriend at her murder trial: On the witness stand at Jonay B. Robinson's murder trial in Erie County Court, Dequan I. Richardson testified Robinson bore no responsibility for the quadruple shooting that injured three men and killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. Read more

YMCA Buffalo Niagara releases renderings of facility proposed for North Buffalo: The proposed $30 million project by the YMCA Buffalo Niagara calls for a new building on Elmwood Avenue north of Hertel Avenue to replace aging branches on Delaware Avenue and in the Town of Tonawanda. Read more

Big Tree Fire Company to respond to calls for Blasdell: Blasdell has been struggling to reconstitute its volunteer fire department and last month sought proposals from neighboring fire companies for fire protection. Read more

State police: 50 chickens reported stolen from Hartland property: Fifty chickens were reported stolen from a private property in the Town of Hartland in Niagara County on Wednesday, state police said. Read more

Buffalo Bills announce five-year initiatives with American Heart Association: On Thursday, the Bills announced a $1 million commitment over five years to the American Heart Association. The multipronged initiative will provide greater access to CPR education and resources throughout Western New York. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: A temporary warmup won’t last in WNY: During Friday into the early afternoon, the warm front will be north of our region, and with a trailing cold front still off to the west, there will be a more uniform jump in temperatures on a southwest flow behind the warm front. Scattered showers, maybe a little thunder, with rain-free periods will still be around Friday night as temps drop back to the upper 40s by dawn Saturday. Read more

GUSTO

3 free concerts, plus flash sale announced by Erie County Fair: The concerts, all held in the Grandstand, are by Chubby Checker on Aug. 9, the Guess Who on Aug. 17 and the Spinners on Aug. 18. Simply buy your admission to the fair and enjoy the concert for free. Read more

Terry Fator, Boy George and Culture Club, Pappy Martin jazz fest among new announcements: Masked country singer Orville Peck, ventriloquist Terry Fator and the dates for the 28th annual Pappy Martin Legacy-Masten Jazz Festival are among the event announcements this week. Here's a look, listed by event date. Read more

Jeff Simon: With his new book, Greg Sterlace solidifies his place as a WNY original: "Sterlace has given us a brilliant book where a figure of monstrous evil is questioned sweetly by an omni-curious interviewer who wants to know how that could be possible," Simon writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

How the Bandits became a local staple with ‘world-class entertainment at a minor league price': Western New York is a hotbed for lacrosse, and the Buffalo Bandits can take credit for having a hand in that. But it wasn’t always that way. In their three decades as a professional lacrosse team, the Bandits have helped give rise to the sport in the area and turned casual sports fans – and those who may not have previously known much about lacrosse – into rabid backers. Read more

Ellicott plans more apartments in Amherst; medical products firm pursues doubling of warehouse: Ellicott Development Co. is planning to add a small apartment building adjacent to the University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst, while a nearby medical products distributor wants to double the size of its Amherst warehouse, in a pair of new development projects in the region's largest suburb. Read more

Why Primark picked Buffalo and the Walden Galleria: Kevin Tulip, president of Primark's American operations, answers questions as the high-fashion, low-price retailer opens its first Western New York location. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction podcast: Hamlin cleared, what Beane is thinking before draft: With the NFL draft one week away, Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane could go in a variety of directions with the team's first two picks, including slot receiver, middle linebacker and tight end. Also, the latest developments on Damar Hamlin's potential return. Listen or watch here

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde finds motivation in beating back Father Time: “They keep me young,” Hyde, 32, said about his younger teammates. “That’s why we run every day. … I’m trying to beat them every day, because I’ve got something to prove.” Read more

Source: Buffalo Bills, kicker Tyler Bass agree to four-year contract extension: The Buffalo Bills and kicker Tyler Bass have agreed to a four-year contract extension, a league source confirmed on Thursday night. Bass, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has made 85.6% of his regular season field goal attempts. Read more

How Bills' Top 30 visits have correlated to their draft picks under Brandon Beane: According to reports, 22 players went on Top 30 visits in Orchard Park. There is every reason to believe the Bills used more visits and perhaps all their visits, though, the names of the other eight players have not been leaked. Here is a rundown of the players who joined the Bills who also took Top 30 visits during the Brandon Beane era. Read more

Mark Gaughan's Consensus Top 100 Cheat Sheet for the NFL draft will be part of The Buffalo News' NFL draft preview on April 26. Gaughan's full 2023 Draft Cheat Sheet, listing 360 players, is on an Excel file. Subscribers who are big draft fans can email him to get the full Draft Cheat Sheet. He will send it to the first 250 responders. Email: mgaughan@buffnews.com.

SABRES

Sabres prospect Isak Rosen looking to carry strong finish into AHL playoffs with Amerks: An introduction to the bus rides, body checks and unforgiving nature of the American Hockey League tested Isak Rosen in a way he couldn’t have imagined a year ago when he was preparing for another season in Sweden. Each experience was eye-opening. His transition began in September with the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, an event in which Rosen skated with fellow Sabres prospects in exhibition games against their peers from other organizations. Then came the crash course in what it’s going to take to ascend to the NHL. Read more

PHOTOS

