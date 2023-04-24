April 24, 2023

Next war on weed: The state's plan to stomp out sticker shops

At Just Breathe in Binghamton, Western New York's closest licensed cannabis dispensary, customers pay about $60 for one-eighth of an ounce of Wedding Cake cannabis flower, including 13% tax and a percentage for every milligram of THC.

At unlicensed shops in Buffalo, the going rate for one-eighth ounce of Wedding Cake flower is about $40, and no tax is collected.

The difference? The Binghamton dispensary is part of New York's new, but heavily regulated and taxed, legal cannabis program.

Unlicensed shops are not – and that is a big issue looming over the state's efforts to legalize cannabis and turn it into a big source of new tax revenue.

Unlicensed cannabis retailers have been operating illicitly for years, with law enforcement reluctant to use their resources to crack down on them at the expense of other enforcement activities. The illicit stores already have locations and customers, at a time when the first legal shop in Buffalo is still getting ready to open.

Cannabis at unlicensed shops isn't just less expensive. Because they don't abide by the state's strict regulations, they offer discounts and deals not allowed by law, offer whatever flavors and packaging they can dream up, and – if a common criticism is to be believed – have more sought-after quality of cannabis strains.

It is unclear whether the two will be able to coexist side by side, especially with such a wide price disparity. Legal cannabis store operators wonder how they can compete with unlicensed operators who don't have to follow the same stringent rules they face – and can charge less by dodging the taxes imposed on legal sales.

– Samantha Christmann

Roswell Park has paid $4.67 million to settle discrimination lawsuits, faces more complaints: Fifteen lawsuits claiming employment discrimination based on gender, race or disability have been filed against Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center over the last eight years. To date, The Buffalo News has found the cancer center has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of the cases. Read more

What FEMA won't pay for in WNY's November record storm: Snow removal: Local governments have been left in the cold when officials ask to get reimbursed for most of the storm-related cleanup costs. Read more

Bus shelter, billboard ad campaign says Buffalo City Hall is failing residents: Beginning Monday, “City Hall is Failing Us” will be posted on bus shelters across the city. The ads were created by Our City Action Buffalo. In addition to the slogan, each ad will be designed and strategically placed to connect with the people who are reading it in that specific area of the city. Read more

Woman who defied father's arranged marriage returns from Yemen; feds say she's still in danger: A former University at Buffalo student from Lackawanna has safely returned to U.S. soil, nearly 18 months after she was reportedly tricked into traveling to Yemen and then kept there as part of her father's plan to pursue an arranged marriage that she rejected, according to federal prosecutors. But she's not out of danger, they say, and they point to what happened upon her arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on the morning of April 6 as proof of the continued threat she faces. Read more

Former Wilson building official accused of pocketing permit fees: Christopher L. Jordan was accused of pocketing fees after requesting cash payments from residents and contractors, reportedly telling them the Town of Wilson did not accept checks, according to Wilson town officials. Read more

Artist Yao Kahlil Newkirk is making sure Trayvon Martin's story isn't forgotten: Artist Yao Kahlil Nerwirk will wear a black hoodie in honor of Trayvon Martin every day for the next year. To prove his commitment, Newkirk had his hairstylist sew his hair into the hoodie. "I'm going to live in it," Newkirk said. "I'm going to bathe in it. It's a physical representation of all those things that we don't get to escape." Read more

Temple Beth Zion dedicates new Judaica museum, installs new rabbi amid resurgence: A 45-year-old Judaica museum in downtown Buffalo has reopened to the public after two years of reimagining and renovation, featuring a more extensive display of historic and cultural artifacts than before. Its collection includes more than 1,500 items that were donated or bequeathed by its congregants, such as materials about the history, architecture and culture of Temple Beth Zion – the second synagogue to be established in Buffalo and the oldest one still remaining. Read more

Complete coverage: All-Western New York boys basketball teams for 2022-23: Here's our full coverage of the All-Western New York boys basketball teams for 2022-23. Plus, find out who is named player of the year. Read more

Moody Monday: Increasing clouds with showers arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Read more

ICYMI: Check our weekly listing of real estate transactions in Erie County. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: How valuable is the Buffalo Bills' No. 27 pick?: "The Bills may be stuck drafting at 27, and that is fine. They need to find an immediate starter at slot receiver or middle linebacker," writes Ryan O'Halloran. In his latest column, O'Halloran analyzes the value of the Buffalo Bills' No. 27 pick and the team's approach to the 2023 NFL draft. Read more

Inside the NHL: There's plenty of ex-Sabres to follow in the Stanley Cup Playoffs: You can't watch Rasmus Dahlin or Tage Thompson or Alex Tuch or Devon Levi or anyone else in Sabres uniforms during these Stanley Cup Playoffs. So we're left yet again to watch those who used to be here try to get their hands on the Cup for the first time. Or, as in the case of a couple of notable exceptions, become a repeat winner. Read more

