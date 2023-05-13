May 13, 2023

'It needed to be documented': News Chief Photographer Derek Gee creates video memorial to May 14

Now that most news organizations are also digital operations, options about how to tell a story are almost limitless.

Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee had that in mind in the weeks and months after the hate-fueled massacre May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. He also was thinking about how News Editor Sheila Rayam wanted to incorporate more video into stories.

The result is a mini-documentary created by Gee that is now online at buffalonews.com and is the culmination of a year of coverage from him and a host of other Buffalo News journalists.

– Bruce Andriatch

Wrongful death suit filed in 5/14 massacre at Tops: 'Nobody should have to live like this': The families of Katherine "Kat" Massey, Andre Mackniel and Heyward Patterson and Latisha Rogers, a survivor of the massacre, filed a wide-ranging 142-page wrongful death suit in New York State Supreme Court. Read more

'Beyond Hate' 5/14 panel discussion urges difficult talks on racism, inequality: "Racism and hate are part of our American story," said John B. King Jr., chancellor of the State University of New York system, and it's important to understand this despite efforts in some other states to avoid teaching this painful part of the nation's past. King, a former U.S. secretary of education, spoke at "Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion," held Friday at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Read more

Sean Kirst: On Cherry Street, a year after 5/14, flowers and wisdom form living presence of Kat Massey: Massey's siblings pay tribute to their sister – who died in the racist mass shooting last year – in the simplicity of beautifying their neighborhood. Read more

'Heal to move forward': Buffalo students process anniversary of May 14 while showing 'brilliance': Youth participation was integral to the Educational Day of Healing and Restoration, a daylong collaboration between Buffalo Public Schools, BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Read more

Tops Markets president looks back one year after racist massacre: "This event is now part of our history," said John Persons, Tops Markets president and chief operating officer. "We decided fairly early on that we needed to make some good out of this, we needed to point in a good direction, we needed to center around the right purpose." Read more

State will help expand education for youth, business owners at Apollo Media Center: The state is offering the city "incentives valued at $962,000" for the upgrades at the center at 1349 Jefferson Ave. Read more

Former Buffalo official says she was not the whistleblower behind 2019 raid on City Hall: Who was the informant who helped the FBI obtain a search warrant to raid a Buffalo City Hall office more than three years ago? Nona B. Watson said Wednesday it wasn’t her, although 13 days after the raid in 2019 the former Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency executive director filed a secret lawsuit that accused Mayor Byron W. Brown’s administration of corruption in its handling of federal housing funds. The lawsuit was recently dismissed in U.S. District Court. Read more

Last U.S. and Canadian families separated during pandemic mark end of border mandates: The 1,149-day wait for Canadians without a Covid-19 vaccine to return to U.S. soil "was just unnecessary," said Marcella Picone, who founded "Families are Essential" as an outlet for family members stranded on either side of the international border. Read more

Alan Pergament: Kentucky Derby photos of WIVB's Josh Reed with Josh Allen, Brandon Beane raise media eyebrows: "It is hard to judge what is worse – Reed appearing in the picture, or his retweeting it and other Derby photos on social media for all to see," Pergament says. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Warmth peaks Saturday then backslides Sunday: The weekend looks solid, but there will be a change of thermal personality by Sunday, Paul says. Saturday will bring early highs in the low 70s, but note the projected position of a cold front early in the day. Behind the front, winds will veer from Friday’s southwest flow to northerly, then northeasterly. There will be abundant sunshine, but readings will begin dropping back to the 60s by later in the day and into the mid-40s by dawn Sunday. Read more

Actor William Fichtner returns to Buffalo in person and on the big screen in 'Hypnotic': Cheektowaga native William Fichtner stars in the new film "Hypnotic," also starring Ben Affleck. Fichtner has returned to his hometown for an extended stay that will find him seeing the film with his lifelong friends from Maryvale High School and giving a commencement address at Villa Maria College. Read more

Buffalo Grand owner Harry Stinson faces IRS, state tax debts and multiple liens: The financial hits keep coming for the former Buffalo Grand Hotel and its beleaguered owner, Harry Stinson. Already struggling to repair and reopen the largest hotel in the city after a devastating fire, Stinson now faces well over $3.7 million in federal, state and county tax warrants, state unemployment insurance warrants and contractor liens, all filed within the past 12 months. Read more

The minimum wage's path to $16 by 2026: The upstate minimum wage, currently $14.20 per hour, will rise to $15 an hour in 2024, followed by an increase to $15.50 in 2025 and $16 an hour in 2026. Read more

Bills rookie minicamp observations: Illness keeps head coach Sean McDermott off field: Former UB linebacker James Patterson is getting an opportunity this weekend at the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis; McDermott is absent; Bills choose later bye week; and more from minicamp. Read more

Shane Ray, former first-round draft pick, among those in Bills camp on tryout basis: Mark Gaughan gives a rundown of the tryout players at Bills camp by position. Read more

