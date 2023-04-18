April 18, 2023

New York closer to eliminating Native American logos and nicknames in schools

New York State school districts with Native American mascots will have two years to end the use of the Indigenous imagery under regulations expected to be approved Tuesday.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on the proposal outlined in November that prohibits schools from using Indigenous names, logos or mascots. The state Education Department has long held that the mascots should go, maintaining they can create a hostile environment that causes emotional harm to students.

A small number of schools in the region have Indigenous names or logos, including the Cheektowaga Central Warriors, with the head of a Native American man with a braid and a feather on his head. The Tonawanda Warriors logo is a capital “T” in a circle with two feathers on the circle. West Seneca West High School teams are called the Indians. The logo for the Iroquois Central Chiefs is a Native American with feathers.

The student body of the Salamanca City School District on the Seneca Nation Allegany Territory is 35% Native American. A Seneca artist designed the logo for the district's sports teams, the Warriors, which is a representation of a male Seneca.

West Seneca has started phasing out its logo. Iroquois is starting to plan for the day its competitive teams will no longer be known as the Chiefs.

– Barbara O'Brien

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Developer chosen to remake old Aud site in project that helps reshape the Buffalo waterfront: Canalside already bustles with a boat house, ferry and boat tours, a carousel, a children's museum and an ice rink. By the end of the decade, thousands more people will live close by, with a lot more options for fun and entertainment. Brooklyn developer Pennrose was selected Monday to build hundreds of residences, along with commercial storefronts, where Memorial Auditorium once stood. The project calls for 367 residences, roughly half of them affordable units. Read more

'Oh my God, call 911 right now': Dramatic video shows crash of street sweeper on I-290: A dramatic video obtained by The Buffalo News on Monday shows the moments leading up a scary-looking crash of a Town of Tonawanda street sweeper on the I-290 earlier this month. It's remarkable that nobody was hurt in the crash, which severely damaged a $300,000, three-year-old sweeper. The operator was charged with DWI and fired from his job. Read more

Murder trial begins for alleged accomplice in 2021 quadruple shooting that killed 3-year-old: Testimony began Monday in the murder and assault trial of Jonay B. Robinson, who prosecutors allege was the driver in a quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy in July 2021. Robinson's defense attorney told the jury his client was not among those who should be held responsible for what happened. Read more

Joseph Whelan, a former Hamburg All-American, finishes 28th in Boston Marathon: Joseph Whelan, an All-American during his running career at Hamburg High School, finished 28th in the men’s race at the 127th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday. Whelan’s time was 2:18.32. He crossed into the top 30 just before the 23-mile mark and moved from 29th to 28th by Mile 24. He was 15th among American men. Whelan won the Buffalo Marathon in 2019 and is a two-time winner of the Buffalo half-marathon in 2018 and 2022. Read more

Nardin Academy statement from board chair, other leader admonishes 'rogue' trustees: A letter sent Monday to the Nardin Academy community from the school's embattled chairwoman and a key board member took aim at a "rogue statement" nine trustees issued Friday calling on the school's leadership to resign. Read more

Pridgen to meet with stakeholders in Chippewa co-mingling debate: Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen said he will meet privately with some of the stakeholders in the debate surrounding co-mingling of 18- to 20-year-olds with those 21 and older at venues in the Chippewa entertainment district. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: The thrill is gone and the chill is back: Highs today will range from the mid- to upper 30s on the hills to the low 40s in the metro area, making for the coldest day this week, especially with the wind chill. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What might the coming El Nino do to the weather?: For Western New York, a strong El Nino is typically associated with a milder than average and less snowy winter season and can be a relatively more reliable signal. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Thai House, Depew welcomes return of Burmese cuisine: "If you’re hungry for a trip away from the everyday, perhaps you should stop by and see what the neighbors have been up to. At Thai House, there are dozens of dishes that can make you feel right at home," Andrew Galarneau writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

McKinley Mall auction delayed by one month: The auction by brokers at Newmark will take place from noon on May 15 through 2:30 p.m. on May 17. Read more

M&T Bank's deposits stayed calm amid SVB storm: Last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered concerns about uninsured deposits at other banks, and whether customers would rush to withdraw funds. But M&T Bank did not see an outflow of deposits in March after the news broke about SVB and Signature, said Darren King, M&T's chief financial officer. In fact, he said Monday, M&T gained some customers and opened new accounts during that month. Read more

Bills won’t replace executive who exited job in business operations: A top Buffalo Bills executive has left his post after three years with the franchise and his position will not be filled, the team said. Last month, Jason Sinnarajah stepped aside as senior vice president of business administration, marking the exit of another high-level executive in the business department at Pegula Sports & Entertainment, which runs the day-to-day affairs of the Bills and Sabres for owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Sinnarajah, who formerly worked in strategy and analytics for the Cleveland Guardians, was hired by PSE in July 2020 to oversee the day-to-day business operations for the Bills. Read more

California biopharma firm submits offer to buy Buffalo-based Athenex: Biomed Industries Inc., a biopharma company in San Jose, Calif., sent a letter Thursday to Athenex's board of directors, offering to buy all of the company's stock it doesn't already own for $1.21 per share. Read more

Visions completes Buffalo Niagara Marriott purchase with $10M loss to mortgage holders: Amherst Lodging Partners, a Visions affiliate, paid $14.43 million for the 356-room, 10-story hotel at 1340 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Read more

POLITICS

Rowan Wilson, Hochul's chief judge nominee, clears key hurdle: Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to be New York's chief judge appears all but certain to be approved, a development that may swing the state's highest court leftward. The Democratic-controlled State Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday overwhelmingly voted to forward Rowan Wilson's nomination to the full Senate floor. The full Senate confirmation vote is set to occur Tuesday, the final step in the process. Read more

BILLS

Ryan O'Halloran: Did Dolphins make offseason moves with Bills in mind? Kind of, sort of: “You always have your division in the back of your mind,” Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “It’s important to create a team that is its very best against all opponents because (while) they are two very important games – two games doesn’t get you to the playoffs.” Read more

NFL draft preview: Top-shelf talent appears to be lacking at safety: “Safety is arguably the weakest position group in this draft,” wrote Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson, who gave the position his lowest grade of D-plus. Read more

Buffalo Bills re-sign linebacker A.J. Klein to one-year deal: Klein played six games for the Bills last season, with one start, in his second stint with Buffalo. He is 31 and entering his 11th season in the NFL. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Sabres thrived on the road and now have to figure out the homefront: The Sabres went 25-13-3 on the road this season – and their 53 points equal the most by any non-playoff team since the 2005 NHL lockout, but they finished just 17-20-4 on home ice at KeyBank Center. Read more

Mike Harrington: Devon Levi's NHL career got a huge kick-start after college disappointment: "The Sabres went on a playoff push – for the first time since 2012 – and they did it with a 21-year-old in goal who wasn't even here in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade," Mike Harrington writes. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.