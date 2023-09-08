Sept. 8, 2023

New York City will keep paying for migrants' care in Erie County

A fight brewing in New York City over the company being paid more than $400 million to shelter and care for the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city should not end up costing Erie County to house and provide services to migrants here, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said all indications are that New York City will continue to pay DocGo, the company that has increasingly come under fire for its handling of the migrant crisis.

New York City has a legal responsibility to pay for the care of migrants who arrived there, Poloncarz said Wednesday at a news conference.

"Erie County is not the primary responsible party. Nor Cheektowaga. Nor is New York State. It's New York City," he said.

The New York City comptroller rejected the city's $432 million contract with DocGo, raising questions about the New York-based medical services provider's qualifications for handling the crisis.

“It is a medical services company, not a logistics company, social services provider or legal service provider,” Comptroller Brad Landers said in a letter in rejecting the no-bid deal, according to the New York Times.

New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration can override the comptroller and intends to, according to the media outlet City and State New York.

Poloncarz on Wednesday criticized DocGo's handling of the migrants, especially regarding its vetting process, vaccinations and enrolling children in schools.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'Instilling hope': Say Yes Buffalo receives $10 million state donation for scholarships: The Say Yes Buffalo endeavor to cover college tuition costs for Buffalo high school students – now and deep into the future – has received a major boost. State Sen. Tim M. Kennedy at a meeting with The Buffalo News Editorial Board on Thursday announced a $10 million investment into the Say Yes endowment fund. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes was his partner in the effort. Read more

Erie County Legislature Republicans, Democrats find rare common ground in demanding data on asylum-seekers: When a half-dozen buses of asylum-seekers first began being bused from New York City to Erie County and staying at hotels near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in mid-June, it immediately became a political issue. Republicans in the Erie County Legislature raised public questions and began pushing resolutions, while Democratic legislators largely avoided taking up the issue or talking about it at length or in committee on the Legislature floor. But instead of becoming more divisive, the issue appears to be leading to bipartisanship in a year when all seats are up for re-election. Read more

Erie County, local organizations gather for blizzard prep exercise: Officials from Erie County and several regional organizations prepared for Western New York’s next blizzard by holding a tabletop emergency preparedness exercise Thursday at the county Department of Emergency Services Training and Operations Center. The tabletop exercise – essentially a dry run of an emergency response – allowed its attendees to practice distributing resources, communicating effectively and responding to specific emergency situations. Read more

North Tonawanda residents, environmentalists urge state to oppose cryptomining project: North Tonawanda residents and environmental advocates on Thursday again urged New York State to take action against an Erie Avenue cryptomining site that has become a growing source of noise complaints and greenhouse gas emissions. Representatives for the company behind the operation, a Canadian firm called Digihost, promised to create dozens of high-paying jobs and pioneer several new green-energy technologies when they first appeared before the North Tonawanda Common Council two years ago. Read more

Judge assigns new attorney to man under scrutiny in Pharaoh's strip club probe: A federal public defender was appointed on Wednesday to represent a Wellsville man who has been under FBI investigation since a witness in the Pharaoh's strip club case died in his home last month. Read more

In reversal, judge allows man charged in 2020 Hertel Avenue hate crime to represent himself: A former Cattaraugus County man who has said his defense attorney was Jesus the Messiah and who objected to wearing face masks in court during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has gotten one of his wishes after all. A judge has allowed Michael J. Cremen to serve as his own attorney in the criminal case slated for trial in April. Cremen, who faces a hate crime charge related to a confrontation three years ago with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue, along with a bail-jumping charge lodged last year, was initially denied the ability to serve as his own attorney. Read more

Niagara Falls officials identify man killed by police, officers who fired shots in Aug. 3 incident: Niagara Falls police fatally shot a man Aug. 3 on Niagara Avenue after he fired a gun at officers. On Thursday, 35 days after the incident, city officials released the names of the man who was killed and the officers who fired the shots. It is not clear why the information had been withheld, but the move represented a significant delay when compared to how other local agencies, including Niagara Falls, itself, have handled similar situations. Read more

Alan Pergament: Lia Lando's 'Billions' cameo; Leslie Frazier and Peter King's predictions; Tom Fontana comes home: Pergament's column is packed with notes on Lando, Bills predictions, Fontana, "Suits" and more. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy, with rain possible: Overcast skies with dominate the day, with the chance of a rain shower and a high of 71 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Beautiful music: Robby Takac is back for the Music is Art festival: Tim O'Shei and Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac talk music and more on the eve of the 2023 Music is Art Festival. Watch video

BUFFALO NEXT

Allegany general contracting firm seeks tax breaks for new headquarters: Kinley Contractors, an Allegany general contracting firm with over a century of history in the Southern Tier, is planning an $2.36 million project – a new corporate headquarters and expanded workshop across town – to support its regional growth and national aspirations. It's asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for more than $800,000 in tax breaks. Read more

Steelbound Brewery wants tax breaks for Ellicottville expansion: Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, a 5-year-old Southern Tier brewery with ambitious growth goals, is asking the CCIDA for tax breaks for a project to create a new manufacturing campus in Ellicottville. The $7.4 million project would include renovation of an existing 18,600-square foot building with new canning and bottling lines, a new 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot storage building and a 5,000-square-foot building to house a grain silo. Read more

BILLS

2023 Bills preview: Improved Bills embark on tougher road to Super Bowl: It’s clear the Bills have to be a little better in 2023 – regardless of whether their overall record improves – to overcome their rugged competition. Here are four keys to the Bills being better than last year. Read more

Bills' Super Bowl window: Still wide open or creaking shut?: A return to the Super Bowl continues to elude the Bills. But entering quarterback Josh Allen's sixth season, is the window closing? Read more

SABRES

Sabres announce 15-game slate for return of Goathead jerseys: The team announced Thursday each of the 15 games in which they will wear the Goathead uniforms that the franchise used as its primary look from 1996-2006. Read more

PHOTOS

A Closer Look: Maid of the Mist: The Maid of the Mist tours of Niagara Falls have been a staple of Western New York life since 1846. In 2020, the tour company launched two new all-electric tour boats, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla. In 2022, the boats carried more than 1.2 million passengers over the tour season. See more photos here.

