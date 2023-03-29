March 29, 2023

New transcripts reveal Buffalo bishops' most extensive comments on roles in clergy abuse cover-up

Bishop Richard J. Malone told state prosecutors in 2019 that he never discussed with his predecessor bishops why they had not referred approximately two dozen clergy sex abuse cases to the Vatican, and he admitted he didn’t begin a formal process with the Vatican to remove accused priests until 2017, five years into his tenure as bishop of the Buffalo Diocese.

“I don’t ever want to throw any of my predecessors under the bus,” Malone said in his sworn testimony to the state Attorney General’s Office. “I was only told once that Bishop Mansell decided to ... deal with these priests in a less formal way. In other words, he had them off the job. And according to the 2001 (Vatican) document, that was not adequate.”

The statements were part of newly released copies of transcripts of the 2019 testimonies of Malone and former Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz, in response to a Freedom of Information Law request from The Buffalo News.

Malone and Grosz were the focus of heavy criticism as revelations about a longstanding diocese cover-up of clergy molestation cases began surfacing in 2018. In a 2020 civil lawsuit by the AG’s office, the two bishops were accused of breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to take proper steps to investigate abuse claims, discipline credibly accused priests and properly monitor priests who had molested children.

The transcripts, made public for the first time, reveal the bishops’ most extensive comments to date about their roles in addressing child sex abuse allegations and handing abusive priests. They also provide a glimpse into the inner workings of the highest levels of the Buffalo Diocese as a scandal over the cover-up reached fever pitch.

Instead of debt, New York will likely use cash to fund $182 million for Bills stadium: Because of rising interest rates, New York State is most likely to pay for about 30% of its commitment toward the new Bills stadium using cash, rather than issuing long-term debt. Read more

Buffalo Niagara taxpayers are getting an extra month to file federal taxes: Taxpayers in the Buffalo Niagara region are getting an extra month to file their federal income tax returns, due to the blizzard that struck the region last December. But you'll have to work for it if you want that additional time. Read more

Federal court ruling opens door for cannabis retailing in Western New York: A federal court in New York City issued a ruling Tuesday that opens the door for cannabis retailing in Western New York and most other areas of New York State where it had been restricted. Read more

AG's office sues California landlords for dozens of lead paint violations in East Side rentals: The state Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against a California couple for "repeated and flagrant violations of lead safety laws" at nearly four dozen properties they own on Buffalo's East Side, the AG's office announced Tuesday. Farhad Raiszadeh and his wife Shohre Zahedi, who live in San Diego, and their companies are accused of lead paint violations at 47 of the 75 properties they own. Attorney General Letitia James wants the Raiszadeh Group to pay penalties and restitution to the families affected and to get back rent payments of "potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars." Read more

Cheektowaga strip club owner ordered held until trial following new arrest: A federal judge has ordered Peter G. Gerace Jr., slated to go to trial in three months on bribery, drug trafficking and sex trafficking charges, to remain in custody following his latest arrest on witness tampering and drug charges. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. ruled there was "clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community," according to court documents. Read more

McCarley Gardens residents say renovations are causing major disruptions to their lives: Kelly Camacho, a community organizer with Citizen Action of New York, stressed that the concerns expressed are about more than just aesthetics. "There are things that were done wrong in every unit," said Camacho. She said one example she has heard repeatedly is about drafts in apartments because of improperly installed microwave vents. Another is that residents believed they were going to be offered the opportunity to stay in a hotel while the work was being done, but that did not happen. Read more

Evergreen Health to Hochul: You're not invited to Buffalo Pride Parade this year: Evergreen Health, fuming over a controversial state proposal that it says will threaten one of its key funding sources, is telling Gov. Kathy Hochul she's not welcome at the Buffalo Pride Parade and Festival in June. At issue is a long-planned policy change by the state Health Department that Evergreen said would disrupt its access to $14 million a year in funding, which would hinder its ability to offer some of its programs for underserved populations, including the LGBTQ community. Read more

As a convicted murderer awaits freedom, Salamanca remains on edge: It has been 23 years since Edward M. Kindt pleaded guilty to killing Penny Brown, a crime that traumatized Salamanca. But with Kindt's release on parole expected any day, the wound that many thought had scarred over for good has been ripped open. Read more

Snow squalls possible during Wednesday evening rush hour: Wednesday will start out sunny and on the warmer side, with highs in the mid 40s. But that is expected to change as the front crosses Western New York when temperatures are expected to plummet about 20 degrees in the space of three hours in the later afternoon to evening. Rain will turn to snow, possibly a mix of rain and snow and winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Read more

Experience This: Open the doors of perception at ‘Reinventing Reality’ at the Buffalo Museum of Science: Though you would be forgiven for thinking we’ve been living in some simulated version of reality for the past several years, if you want to truly experience the virtual world, “Reinventing Reality,” at the Buffalo Museum of Science through June 18, will answer your lingering questions and pose many new ones. Read more

Welcome spring with the tastes of 8 local beers: With so many great options available all across Western New York, there has never been a better time to explore the world of light craft beer. So grab a cold one, sit back, and enjoy the beauty of the season with a refreshing and flavorful light craft beer. Read more

NFL teams now eligible to play two Thursday night games on short rest: NFL teams are now eligible to play two Thursday games on short rest per season and not every team is guaranteed at least one Thursday game. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Sean McDermott naming himself defensive play-caller may be game-changing move: Sean McDermott serving as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive play-calling head coach gives the franchise its best chance at a Super Bowl this year, O'Halloran writes. Read more

Rasmus Dahlin embracing and learning from pressure of Sabres' playoff push: Dahlin isn’t trying to make friends on the ice. His intent isn’t to hurt anyone, either. Anyone on the wrong end of a big hit is collateral damage in Dahlin’s quest to help the Sabres return to prominence. Read more

