Aug. 26, 2023

Sabres plan changes to KeyBank Center experience

To coin a hockey term, expect multi-year changes on the fly at KeyBank Center.

Fans attending Buffalo Sabres games and other arena events are going to see immediate differences this season with upgrades in food and beverage, both in products and point-of-sale technology.

But other major items are coming on board starting in 2024, Sabres Chief Operating Officer John Roth revealed in an exclusive conversation with The Buffalo News.

The key takeaways the team is planning to address:

• Replacing the arena's main center-hung scoreboard for the '24-'25 season, upgrading a board that dates to 2007 and has fallen far behind its counterparts across the NHL. At 22 feet by 12.6 feet, its video display is one of the five smallest in the league.

• Addressing and upgrading the arena's sound system, studying the acoustics and the work of the lapendary panels that hang from the ceiling.

• Replacing the arena's roof, which is the original version dating to the building's 1996 opening

• In succeeding years, addressing the seating bowl as the team may look to make major revisions to the 27-year-old building with an eye on gathering areas that have become popular in arenas and stadiums across the country.

"We have three big things we're tackling right now, and we will start out at some point in 2024 on the roof," Roth said. "It won't take down the arena (from hosting events). We'll continue to operate fully. And then the thought is the summer of '24 would be when we hit the 'center-hung' and do all the acoustical work."

– Mike Harrington

'Smoking gun' evidence cited as Erie County comptroller says $114K missing from Clerk's Office: More than $114,000 in cash has gone missing from the Erie County Clerk's Office since January of last year, and County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said he's concerned a thief is still working in county government despite mounting evidence of fraud. Read more

2 Buffalo guys help propel upstart Vivek Ramaswamy presidential campaign: The political pro who brought you Erie County Executive Chris Collins and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is now hard at work trying to make Vivek Ramaswamy president. Chris Grant, 42, a Clarence native and longtime Republican campaign guru, serves as senior adviser to Ramaswamy, 38, the tech billionaire who has propelled himself from obscurity to the GOP presidential debate stage in just a few months. And so it was that Grant found himself in the spin room in Milwaukee after Wednesday's GOP primary debate along with Mychajliw, who now serves as Ramaswamy's deputy communications director. Read more

Buffalo Funk Fest brings weekend of funk-tastic events: Buffalo Funk Fest Weekend 2023 brings three days of music, dancing, art, roller skating and celebrating to the East Side of Buffalo. It kicked off Friday with a block party on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

IBM misses on initial expectations with Buffalo tech hub, but picture not so bleak: With the announcement of Odoo’s purchase of seven floors at 40 Fountain Plaza to meet the Belgian-based business software company’s Buffalo growth comes the realization that the IBM-led technology hub planned there and funded by the state as part of the Buffalo Billion program will likely never fully come to fruition. Read more

Republican legislators call Poloncarz police report an example of 'hothead' behavior: Incumbent legislators with the Republican caucus joined Chrissy Casilio, the Republican challenger for the Erie County executive's seat, in expressing a range of negative reactions to a Buffalo police report in which a 53-year-old woman who County Executive Mark Poloncarz had been dating accused him of grabbing and restraining her on Saturday. Read more

Three charged with animal cruelty after 22 dogs removed from Tonawanda home: Three Town of Tonawanda residents are facing a host of animal cruelty charges after authorities say they kept 22 dogs and one cat without access to food and water in a home where the smell of urine and feces was "overwhelming." Jamie D. Aaron, 30; Marybeth Aaron, 47; and Marc R. Scholes, 43, were arraigned Thursday afternoon in Tonawanda Town Court on 23 counts each of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals by failing to provide proper sustenance and 23 counts each of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Read more

15-year-old girl injured Sunday in Hamburg crash has died: A second victim has died following a pair of traffic incidents that took place within 90 minutes of each other late Sunday in Hamburg, town police reported Friday. Hamburg police said they have not yet made an arrest as they continue investigating the separate incidents that fatally injured a 26-year-old woman riding an electric scooter and a 15-year-old passenger in a station wagon. Read more

The lighter side of The News: College wasn't a heavy lift; 2 on your (expletive deleted) side: A brainy powerlifting champion and some (almost) profanity on WGRZ feature in this week's Off Main Street. Read more

Don Paul: Weekend peaks Sunday; latest on Tropics and record ocean heat: "Saturday will bring a gradually brightening sky, with slightly lower humidity. With a weakening cold front crossing our region, a few spotty showers or thundershowers can’t be ruled out, though much of the day will be rain free," writes Don Paul. Read more

Alan Pergament: In poignant play-by-play account, John Murphy reveals what happened to him: Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy has broken his silence about the stroke he suffered last season and his hopes for the Bills and his recovery. In a book co-authored with Rochester sportswriter and author Scott Pitoniak, “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Buffalo Bills Sideline, Locker Room and Press Box,” Murphy gives a poignant, detailed written play-by-play account of what prevented him from calling the highly anticipated Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game on Jan. 2, the regular season finale against New England and two playoff games. Read more

Sean Kirst: For Jim Roach, childhood witness to Pearl Harbor, a Hollywood life comes to an end: Sometimes, the acts of chance that bring a column together feel like a wonder in themselves. So it is with the passing of Jim Roach, a childhood witness to Pearl Harbor whose Buffalo stepfather brought the kid back to Kenmore, then deserted his family ... yet Roach, thrilled by movies at the old Shea's Kenmore, would go on to build a career of meaning as an accountant in show business, a guy who knew Rod Serling and Clint Eastwood and ended up as the top finance guy and a close friend of Stephen Bochco. Yet that remarkable story came within an eyelash of never being told. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Where the jobs are – and aren't – as the Buffalo Niagara region's recovery continues: The summer hiring surge isn’t as robust as we first thought, but the uptick in new jobs still is a welcome change after a spring slump stalled the Buffalo Niagara region’s recovery. Revised data from the state Labor Department showed that the region added 2,300 fewer jobs during June than initially reported last month. Read more

Four Buffalo Bills players to watch in preseason game against Chicago Bears: The Buffalo Bills close out their preseason Saturday at Chicago. Here are four players to watch. Read more

5 things the Buffalo Bills will want to accomplish in their final preseason game: The Buffalo Bills still have a lot to sort out going into their third and final exhibition game. Jay Skurski lists five of them. Read more

