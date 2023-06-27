June 27, 2023

'That's breach of contract': New regulations would allow big, out-of-state pot sellers into market early

When Tom Szulist converted much of his cherry and garlic farming in Appleton to state-licensed pot growing in 2019, he was promised he would have a three-year head start before the deep-pocketed corporate pot companies that have dominated the cannabis industry in other states would be allowed to enter the New York market.

Before those corporate cannabis operations could come in, the state assured farmers and retailers, justice-involved people and state-sanctioned mom-and-pop shops would have time to establish themselves as viable businesses, giving them valuable time before they had to take on such formidable competition.

Now, the state is poised to break that promise, with new regulations that would allow out-of-state operators in the medical marijuana industry, such as MedMen, to add three adult-use dispensaries apiece by next year.

Not only that, the regulations would allow medical operators to do business under more favorable growing conditions than the state's other growers, and be able to stock their shelves with their own product.

The change is all the more devastating to small pot operators by the state's slow rollout of its legal cannabis dispensary program. Some farmers sank their life savings and mortgaged their homes to fund cannabis operations only to find the marketplace in which they were promised to sell their pot didn't exist when crops were harvested – and would barely exist nearly a year later.

– Samantha Christmann

Today is primary day: Here's what you need to know: Here's a quick overview of many of the primary races by community in Erie and Niagara counties. Read more

Federal agents raid Niagara County company that makes chemical powders: Federal agents are investigating TAM Ceramics, a 117-year-old Niagara County company that has received government grants and tax breaks to make chemical powders used in a wide range of industries. Read more

Grand Islanders, State Parks in turf war over mowing along West River Trail: Some neighbors aren't happy with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s decision to regularly mow most of the grass around the trail and the adjoining median – but not all of it. Read more

EPA conducting in-depth water quality research in Lake Ontario: The EPA will be studying pollutants, food webs and water quality through September as part of a binational effort to clean up Lake Ontario. Read more

Federal grant moves Southern Tier Trail project greater steps forward: Its 52 miles will connect with the 27-mile-long Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail in southern Erie County, and end in the Cattaraugus County Town of Hinsdale. Read more

West Seneca pool opens soon, with lots of hours and plenty of lifeguards: The West Seneca town pool will reopen Friday after being closed for two of the last three years. Read more

Erik Brady: The Titanic, the Titan – and a minnow in Buffalo: The names of these vessels come from the Titans, superbeings of Greek mythology who ruled the world until overthrown by the gods – and their own hubris. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: More rainfall is in the works this week: Today will remain unsettled, with convection remaining strictly scattered and occasional, possibly occurring more inland due to a southwest breeze off 65-degree Lake Erie bringing some stabilization to the metro area. Under a mostly cloudy sky, the temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What is a heat dome, and why is it dangerous?: When an area of high pressure builds vertically and becomes stacked up well into the atmosphere, it can take on the characteristics of a block in the flow and become largely stationary. Under the influence of such a ridge of higher pressure, the air tends to subside and heat up by compression as it sinks. Read more

New Buffalo-area bars to visit this summer: Several Buffalo-area bars have opened since fall, and each one boasts its own reason to visit, whether it’s an interesting dish to sample, event to attend or new beverage to sip. Read more

Resurgence acquires Blackbird Cider: Resurgence Brewing Co. has acquired Blackbird Cider Works from Barker-based Donovan Orchards. Read more

Developers want tax relief for Harris Hill Commons apartment project in Clarence: The builders are planning to construct a complex of 31 two-story buildings in the eastern suburb, using 11.5 acres of undeveloped land at 8450 Sheridan Drive. Read more

Dean Architects wants tax breaks for new office in Clarence: The project is under municipal review by the town, but if approved, construction would take about six months. Read more

NLRB accuses Starbucks of more labor law violations: For a third time, the National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Starbucks Corp. for reported labor law violations, including the firing of the worker credited with starting the Starbucks unionization movement. Read more

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly struck by longevity of his camp, now in its 35th year: After a few days of throwing to campers, Jim Kelly recognized he’s not used to that number of reps anymore. Kelly, the former Buffalo Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has been hosting his 35th annual Jim Kelly Football Camp. “The last couple of days I've been playing with all of them, and (my) arm is really, really sore,” Kelly said Monday. “I'm not used to doing it – my whole body is sore. But you know what, that’s just part of age, but I still enjoy it now, and that’s all that counts.” Read more

What are the Buffalo Sabres' picks in the 2023 NHL draft?: Here is where the Sabres are scheduled to select in the NHL draft on Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville. Read more

How Kevin Devine became 'the ultimate asset' for Sabres' scouting staff: Devine is regarded as the heart of the scouting staff. He sets an example on how to engage in dialogue during meetings, landing well-timed jokes and providing in-depth analysis on the players he’s evaluated for months. Read more

