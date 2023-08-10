Aug. 10, 2023

New law enrolls every NY driver in pricier auto insurance coverage. Half will get no benefit

Because of a new state law, every driver in New York is poised to be automatically enrolled in expanded, more expensive auto insurance coverage.

That includes millions of unmarried motorists who would derive no benefit from the extra coverage, which allows an individual to sue their spouse for damages stemming from negligent driving.

The new law does not differentiate between unmarried and married New Yorkers.

In memos last year, insurance companies warned Gov. Kathy Hochul that roughly half the state’s driving population would be enrolled in insurance coverage from which it would not benefit. Hochul signed the bill into law in December, without insisting on narrowing that aspect of the bill.

New Yorkers may opt out of the added coverage, which, according to the state Department of Financial Services, costs anywhere from $20 to $84 annually.

But opting out requires the consumer to be aware of the new law, contact their insurance company and sign a form declining the coverage.

It's getting real: Amazon's purchase of Niagara property signals mega-project is advancing: More than a year after winning town approvals and county tax breaks, Amazon's mega-warehouse project in the Town of Niagara may finally be moving forward. The Seattle-based company confirmed Wednesday that it has purchased the sprawling property where it plans to construct its $550 million regional distribution center. That was considered a major holdup in starting the project, which is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs to the site. Read more

Sunny weather, fanfare greet opening of the 183rd Erie County Fair: The Erie County Fair got underway Wednesday. Opening day in Hamburg came with all the typical sights: A savory haze from the food fryers hung over the midway. Lines of fairgoers flowed past the displays of quilts, photographs and floral arrangements adorned with bright ribbons. Read more

Gag order in Niagara County cow controversy remains in place: A Newfane animal sanctuary owner lost her bid in civil court Wednesday to end a gag order that prevents her from using social media or even billboards to comment on her pending criminal case involving two cows from a neighboring farm. The lawyer for Tracy A. Murphy, the operator of Asha's Farm Sanctuary, called Newfane Town Justice Bruce Barnes' gag order unconstitutional. Murphy filed a petition in state Supreme Court in Niagara County to lift the gag order, but Justice Frank Sedita III refused to do so. Read more

North Tonawanda boy finalist for nation's best kids mullet: Greyson Woods of North Tonawanda can't help but attract attention. Supermarkets, amusement parks, restaurants. Wherever he goes, perfect strangers stop in their tracks to look at him. That's life when you're a 2-year-old with a mullet. "Baby Joe Dirt" – Greyson's nickname inspired by the David Spade movie – has made it to the final round of the Mullet Champ 2023 Kids Mullet Digital Contest. He's among 25 kids ages 1 to 12 competing for a $5,000 prize and the title of the nation's best kids mullet. Read more

Texas man indicted on charges of rape, strangulation of child in Orchard Park: A Texas man was indicted on multiple charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 in the Village of Orchard Park, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. James Q. Carollo, 28, of Crosby, Texas, was arrested in mid-July and was returned to Western New York on Aug. 1. He was indicted last week before state Supreme Court Justice Amy C. Martoche on multiple felony charges – two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree sexual act and one count of second-degree strangulation. Read more

Woman who left dog in hot vehicle last summer found guilty of animal cruelty violation: A Buffalo woman has been found guilty of an animal cruelty violation for leaving her dog inside a hot vehicle last summer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. During a two-hour, non-jury trial Monday, Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John Wanat found Shermika A. Walker, 38, guilty of a single count of confinement of a companion animal inside a vehicle in extreme temperatures, which is a violation under New York Agriculture and Markets Law. Read more

A stormy day: Scattered morning thunderstorms will become more widespread. High temperatures in the mid-70s. Read more

Cozy, chic and intimate: 10 hidden patios to enjoy in warmer weather: For some, the top priority for dining in warmer weather is the presence of air conditioning (perfectly understandable). But for others, meals and drinks should be consumed al fresco, shaded by tree canopies and lit by overhead string lights or candles on patio tables. Heat and bugs are part of the experience, made tolerable by romantic, ephemeral patios that are closed for so many months of the year. Visit one of these bars and restaurants for their intimate, tucked-away patios. Read more

Andrew Galarneau: Tipping has always been an unfair practice. Now is the time to end it: "The only one who ever loses in this ecosystem is the worker, the most essential yet financially imperiled species of the lot," Galarneau writes. Read more

Drumwork Music Fest 2023 heals with music, comedy, community: Drumwork Music Fest, created by Buffalo rapper Conway the Machine as a way to give back to the community, returns with three days of events including a concert at the Outer Harbor featuring hip-hop megastars Gucci Mane, Jadakiss and Rich the Kid. Read more

Rod Watson: Respecting all its talent could reverse Roswell Park’s slide in ranking: If Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center addresses a culture that consultants found devalues diversity, it just might help the hospital reverse its slide. After all, women and employees of color have a lot to offer if the institution values them instead of allowing them to be subjected to a discriminatory environment, Watson says. Read more

Erik Brady: In five volumes, Stewart Desmond tries to answer the question: 'What is a Buffalonian?': Stewart Desmond’s history of Buffalo makes Buffalo history in its own right, as the first full-scale narrative history of our fair city. And it is a triumph, writes Brady. “I always said that when I retired, I was going to write a history of Buffalo,” says Desmond, who has a doctorate in American literature from New York University. Read more

Alan Pergament: Computer problem is behind WBBZ woes; WGRZ's Wooten needs a new deal: Inquiring minds want to know: Why have the local programs on WBBZ-TV (Channel 67) been off the air for more than two weeks? John DiSciullo, WBBZ’s production and promotion manager, said the failure of a computer that plays back its shows is responsible for the local programs being off the air. Read more

CTG agrees to be acquired by a Belgian IT firm for $170 million: Under an agreement announced Wednesday, Cegeka Groep will acquire Computer Task Group for $10.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a deal value of about $170 million. Read more

Return of Mark Trammell: Former Pilgrim Village owner plans $15.5M apartment deal in two counties: Trammell has grander plans for his return to the affordable housing arena than just buying a pair of aging apartment complexes in Niagara County. The former owner of the Pilgrim Village low-income housing complex in Buffalo is seeking to buy a total of six residential properties in Erie and Niagara counties, with 157 one- and two-bedroom units. Read more

Observations: Latavius Murray hits the jets at Buffalo Bills practice: Latavius Murray showed off what he feels is an underrated part of his game Wednesday during the Bills’ penultimate practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University. The 10th-year running back had a pair of long catches during the practice, the second of which came from quarterback Josh Allen and covered about 70 yards for a touchdown. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Shaq Lawson embraces under-the-radar status among Bills' defensive ends: Shaq Lawson is not prolific on the Platform Formerly Known As Twitter. He will recruit former Clemson teammates (May 26 – DeAndre Hopkins). He will recall big games from college (June 27 – the Tigers’ Orange Bowl win over Ohio State in 2014). And he will salute current Buffalo Bills teammates (July 12 – Damar Hamlin and Dion Dawkins at the ESPYs). But a week before he reported to training camp, Lawson turned the focus inward. Accompanying a video of him training, he wrote: “I am going (to) let everyone keep sleeping on me. It’s time to wake them up.” Read more

Sabres hire former Amerks defenseman Zach Redmond as development coach: The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday the hiring of Zach Redmond as a development coach, filling the role vacated by Nathan Paetsch because of his move to the Rochester Americans' coaching staff. The Sabres also added longtime NCAA assistant coach Brad Dexter to their scouting staff. Read more

