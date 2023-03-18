March 18, 2023

'A tipping point': New Buffalo charter school gets ready to open as divide with school districts widens

Antwan Barlow calls Buffalo's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood home, so perhaps it's no surprise that, like the neighborhood's namesake, he wants to be an agent for change.

Barlow sees Buffalo's newest charter school, BRICK Buffalo Academy, as the best hope.

"A school is like our anchor, it's what we start with," Barlow said in January. "We want to make an impact in the community, but you have to surround that school with a plethora of services to really make that impact."

But his plan to bring a new charter school to students in kindergarten and first grade is running headlong into a deepening divide in Buffalo, New York and across the nation between public school districts and charters over funding and philosophy, a chasm that grew wider last month when Gov. Kathy Hochul threw her support behind efforts to allow dozens of new charters in New York City.

"We have reached a tipping point – we are almost at 28% of school-aged kids that are enrolled in charter schools," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said in a February meeting with the Buffalo Common Council's education committee. "We believe in school choice, but there are some things that have to happen, and ... it's not just in Buffalo, but also in other large district areas."

Buffalo Public Schools filed a legal petition in February that argues the new charter should never have been approved.

– Ben Tsujimoto

In Buffalo visit, Buttigieg hails $55 million federal grant to dismantle expressway that segregated community: U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg decried the Kensington Expressway as a "gash through the community" Friday morning on a visit to Buffalo promoting a $55 million federal grant to help reconnect East Side neighborhoods. Read more

Thousands of National Fuel customers receive shut-off notices in billing error: Across Western New York, about 3,500 National Fuel customers received shut-off notices in recent weeks because of unpaid bills after they were switched – without their knowledge – to paperless billing. Read more

With Debbie Wiles-Fetterman's death, the heart of the Swannie House stopped beating: For the people who frequent the bar-restaurant, Debbie Wiles-Fetterman was the face of the Swannie House. And its heart. So much so that her death earlier this month necessitated its temporary closing. But the Swannie House tradition, which began shortly after the Civil War, will live on: It will open for business on Saturday. Read more

'Extremely sad': Canal Fest organizers explain decision to cancel summer festival for 2023: A rebranding and restructuring of the warm-weather staple, which draws as many as 400,000 visitors and is a boon to nearby businesses, will be conducted before the festival's return in July 2024. Read more

Eastern Niagara Hospital to close in June, ending a century of service in Lockport: Eastern Niagara Hospital announced Friday that it will close June 17. While the planned closure has been known for several years, the specific closing date is new. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Mad about Buffalo; gesundheit!; what color is that?: Our writers gather some offbeat tales for the Off Main Street column. Read more

Don Paul: Dress in green layers this weekend; milder days ahead: By the time the Old Neighborhood Parade in the First Ward gets going Saturday, scattered lake snow showers will be crossing our region, more concentrated over hilly terrain to the south. Sunday will offer some improvement for the Buffalo parade, though not much. Snow showers will still be around, though with less coverage under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temps will peak in the low 30s, with a wind chill again roaming through the teens. Read more

Bruce Springsteen returns to Buffalo. Here's what you need to know: The tour has been receiving rave reviews. “It’s 2023 and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are as powerful as ever. … They still work harder than pretty much every other band while making it look like the most fun they’ve ever had in their lives,” gushed Paste magazine. Read more

Valkyrie Film Festival is a new event by women, for everyone: The mother-daughter team of Tamar and Kaelin Lamberson from Cheektowaga are presenting the debut of the Valkyrie International Film Festival, an event that focuses on movies directed by women. Read more

Hadar Borden and Blackstone LaunchPad are elevating entrepreneurism at UB: UB’s Blackstone LaunchPad's mission is to help students become entrepreneurs who can generate ideas and turn them into companies to provide jobs throughout the region, or innovators who can help existing businesses thrive. Read more

New office buildings, residential projects proposed in suburbs: Several projects are in the works in Clarence, Amherst and Lancaster. Read more

Hamburg IDA buys 26 acres to create a business park: The Hamburg New York Land Development Corp. on Wednesday agreed to buy 26.2 acres of vacant land from RP Oak Hill Building Co. Read more

A closer look at Jordan Poyer's new contract with Buffalo Bills: A league source told The Buffalo News Poyer's contract extension has a maximum value of $14.5 million over the two years, if all his incentives are reached. Those incentives are based on a combination of playing time, interceptions and team playoff victories. Read more

Bills release wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie: McKenzie was due a $250,000 roster bonus Friday going into the final year of his contract. With the release, the Bills saved $2.217 million in cap space and take just a $300,000 dead money cap hit. Read more

Observations: A big day for the Sabres ends with bitter loss that hurts playoff hopes: The Sabres’ postseason chances might have taken a final death blow with a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers to end to a three-game road trip that began with an emotional, come-from-behind win in Toronto. Read more

Sabres sign top goalie prospect Devon Levi to three-year, entry-level contract: Another key player in the Buffalo Sabres' long-term plan is finally under contract. Read more

