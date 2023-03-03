March 3, 2023

National Grid: Substations that failed during blizzard were not designed to withstand extreme cold and snow

National Grid revealed this week that its four substations that shut down during the historic blizzard that paralyzed Western New York in December, causing thousands to lose power, were designed to hold up against the worst of summer weather, but not unprecedented and extreme cold weather conditions.

The information was included in a report this week that is part of a state Public Service Commission review of the utility's performance during the blizzard. In it, National Grid stated that the substations shutting down was, in a sense, “as designed."

The report, which includes other recommendations for how National Grid might better respond to a winter weather emergency, broadly detailed the utility's response to the Christmas blizzard in which 47 people died in Erie County, including 12 in homes without power or heat. A broader loss of power for more than 108,000 customers in Western New York resulted both from downed power lines and the four substations.

Although much of the equipment at substations is fully enclosed, some equipment, such as transformers, is only partially enclosed for "cooling purposes,” the report states, primarily to prevent their overheating during the hottest days of summer. But the company did not foresee the problems that having partially exposed substations would create during extreme winter weather in December.

When wind-driven snow and ice accumulated on and around the stations' externally exposed electrical equipment, the substations tripped, or shut off “to avoid more significant damage to the system.”

City mourns Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno as investigation into fatal fire launches: Mourning bunting – black and purple – was draped across the red brick firehouse at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street. City flags were flown at half-staff, and landmarks from the Peace Bridge to Niagara Falls were to be lit up in red. Hot spots still smoldered amid the ruins of 745 Main St., more than 24 hours after a Buffalo firefighter lost his life in a four-alarm inferno. On Thursday, Buffalo learned his name: Jason Daniel Arno. Read more

Vandal damages 'brokenhearted' Russell Salvatore's tribute park in Lancaster: Russell Salvatore said someone went through his Patriots and Heroes Park early Thursday morning using a metal bar to severely damage the items on display outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More, 6675 Transit Road. Lancaster police investigators are looking into reports that the vandal recorded the destructive acts and posted the video online. Read more

Bullying and assault accusation made in lawsuit involving a second high school wrestling team: Another local school district faces a lawsuit over allegations of bullying on its wrestling team, and this one deals with what happened to a 12-year-old seventh-grader who made the varsity squad at Lancaster High School. Read more

Price gouging rules are getting more specific: The New York State Attorney General's Office is tightening up price gouging laws to better protect consumers during times of emergency and make gouging easier to identify, report and prosecute. Read more

Buffalo eager for designated developers by year-end for LaSalle Metro station, Broadway Barns: The city wants to turn the LaSalle station and 7 acres of surrounding land in University Heights into a new transit-oriented mixed-use project, including a blend of housing and first-floor retail. Read more

Western New York will have twice as many dispensaries as initially planned – when weed sales finally open here: The Office of Cannabis Management said Thursday it will double the number of licenses it grants in its Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary program. That will bring the number of licenses granted in Western New York from 11 to 22. Read more

After a major victory, what's next for Starbucks workers?: Starbucks workers were heartened Thursday by a federal labor board ruling that the company must rehire seven workers it had fired and remedy unlawful retaliation against others. And they are hoping it brings new movement to contract talks that have been dragging on for almost a year. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Another messy mixed-bag storm targets Western New York: Still another storm rife with uncertainty on precipitation type will be upon us later Friday afternoon and evening, writes Don Paul. Read more

GUSTO

Adam Sandler among new event announcements: See the week's other announcements, listed by performance dates. Most shows go on sale today. Read more

Get ready to groove to 'The Mid-Week Vibe' at the 9th Ward: For anyone who says there’s nothing happening in Buffalo on a Wednesday night, musician Will Holton has a new option for your midweek entertainment blues. “The Mid-Week Vibe” is a monthly event held at the 9th Ward @ Babeville that showcases music and comedy entertainers from across Western New York. “People say there’s nothing to do here on a Wednesday. Well we have something for you to do,” Holton said about the event that debuted in October. "We give you a quality weekend show on a weekday." Read more

BILLS

Calijah Kancey, Pitt teammate of Bills' Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson, shines in combine 40-yard dash: As he prepared for the NFL scouting combine, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey heard from several former Panthers teammates, including Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Dane Jackson. What Kancey told them and the media: “I’ll surprise everyone with my 40.” Inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday, Kancey checked that box in record-setting fashion, running the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds, the fastest recorded time for a defensive tackle since 2003 and likely clinching his status as a first-round draft pick next month. Read more

Iowa's Jack Campbell is a middle linebacker NFL scouts destined to love: Spend 15 minutes listening to Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell talk football and you know NFL scouts are going to fall in love with him. He’s a first-team All-America player and a two-time team captain. He won the William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the “academic Heisman” and given to the top student-athlete in college football. He led the nation in tackles in 2021. He won the Iron Hawk Award as his team’s top weight room athlete. He bleeds football. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's stellar start spoiled in Sabres' loss: A power-play goal in the second period gave the Boston Bruins all the momentum they needed to pull away for a 7-1 win. Read more

Why the Sabres placed Rasmus Dahlin on injured reserve to add Riley Stillman: The injured-reserve designation is retroactive to Dahlin’s last game played, a 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers last Friday, meaning the Sabres can activate him as soon as Saturday. Dahlin is day to day with a lower-body injury that he's been playing through. He's more likely to return Monday at KeyBank Center against the Edmonton Oilers or Tuesday on Long Island against the New York Islanders. Read more

Sabres trade winger Anders Bjork to Chicago for future considerations: Anders Bjork will finally have an NHL opportunity after spending most of this season with the Rochester Americans. It won't be with the Buffalo Sabres, though. Bjork, a left-winger, was traded Thursday by Buffalo to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for "future considerations." Bjork had eight goals and 14 points in 74 games with the Sabres. Read more

PHOTOS

