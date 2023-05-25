May 25, 2023

Middle school 'architects' meet the real-life Buffalo Bills stadium designers

Lucas Spruch and his friend Noah Ducato, both eighth graders, finished a bridge-design project over the winter. With a bit of free time to explore, they discovered that Minecraft Education software was installed on the computers in the Depew Middle School lab. Lucas asked his teacher, Aaron Nolan, if he could use the software, which allows multiple users to build in the same virtual world.

“Sure, if you are doing something productive,” said Nolan, who had a suggestion: The Buffalo Bills had recently unveiled the first two renderings of the team’s future stadium, which will be built across the road from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Why not use Minecraft to build out your own version of the stadium?

Lucas and Noah got to work. Soon, they were joined by a dozen of their classmates; together, they imagined what the inside of the stadium could look like.

“We started building the field, then the logo, and it spiraled out of control,” Lucas recalled this week.

Back then, Lucas and Noah couldn't have suspected that their free-time project would evolve into something that would attract the attention of the real-life stadium designers, prompting a visit to their school and giving them and their classmates one of the earliest in-depth looks at the plans for the Bills' next home.

In Buffalo, from east to west, everyone knew 'Claire,' pedestrian who died in crash Tuesday: It is not difficult to find people in Buffalo with a story about encountering Clara Gomez. And those that knew her called her "Claire." Gomez was identified as the victim of the fatal crash outside the Metro station at Main and West Utica streets. Read more

Clay tile roofs should last a lifetime, but ECC's will cost Erie County millions to fix: The clay roof installed on SUNY Erie Community College's historic downtown building just 10 years ago has become such a hazard that it is now going to cost taxpayers $4 million to fix. Read more

Poloncarz says Buffalo State likely to house asylum-seekers, addresses issues of vetting: Asylum-seekers in New York City won't be coming to Erie County for at least the next seven days, but when they do come, they are likely to be housed at SUNY Buffalo State University dormitories. Read more

New York repealing Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers: The state Health Department announced Wednesday that it plans to repeal the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, a requirement that was controversial when it went into effect in fall 2021 but is now being phased out as the pandemic eases. Read more

Motorcyclist killed in Kensington Expressway crash: A 23-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the eastbound Kensington Expressway near the Thruway overpass, Cheektowaga police said. Read more

Jamestown man sought in homicide captured in South Carolina: Authorities in South Carolina have captured Michael C. Burham, the man being sought in connection with the May 11 homicide of a Jamestown woman, according to the FBI field office in Columbia. Burham, 34, was taken into custody in Huger, a community in Berkeley County, S.C., at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday after a resident called in a tip less than two hours earlier and reported that Burham was hiding in a shed behind a residence, police said. Read more

Death of Tina Turner spurs Bisons' memories of using 'The Best' as their victory song in Sahlen Field: Tina Turner's 1989 classic "The Best" has been played at Sahlen Field since the early '90s after the final out of every Buffalo Bisons victory. Read more

Sunny skies: It will be a mostly sunny day. The high temperature is expected to be around 62. Read more

Buffalo parks, parkways are perfect spots for picnics: With an abundance of parks and parkways throughout the Buffalo area, it's easy to find a spot to enjoy the day on a blanket under a tree or in the sunshine on a blanket. Read more

'Tick, Tick … Boom!' is haunting, powerful at Second Generation: "This production, meticulously directed by Lou Colaiacovo and joyfully choreographed by Elizabeth Polito, with music direction by Joe Isgar, is excellent," News reviewer Anthony Chase writes. Read more

Where to eat: Buffalo News dining reviews: Miss any of News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's restaurant reviews? Catch up by viewing our collection here.

Savarino plans $9 million revamp of F&M Building in Lockport: Savarino Companies is targeting the former Farmers & Mechanics Building for a $9 million project that would add 30 new residences to the landmark building. Located at 116 Main St., the building consists of a historic tower and an attached single-story mall dating to the 1970s. But they've been mostly vacant for over 30 years. Read more

Effort to decertify Starbucks unions ramps up with Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation: The effort to oust unions at Starbucks stores is escalating, now with a push from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free legal aid to workers fighting union membership. Read more

Rod Watson: Albany should smooth out ‘benefits cliff’ before more workers go over: Cutting benefits to the point that low-income New Yorkers lose out by taking jobs or promotions makes no sense. A Senate bill would help eliminate this Catch-22 and should be passed before legislators and the governor end the current session, Watson says. Read more

Bills defensive backs coach John Butler hopes brighter days are ahead for his group: The offseason has been good to Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach John Butler. The Bills somewhat unexpectedly were able to retain Jordan Poyer in free agency, and are expected to get Micah Hyde back after he missed all but two games last season because of a neck injury. Additionally, the Bills got the great news that Damar Hamlin intends to continue his career after he went into cardiac arrest during a game late last season against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team also signed safety Taylor Rapp in free agency, and expects that Tre'Davious White will be 100% after he was still dealing with the ramifications of knee surgery during the 2022 season. Read more

Buffalo Sabres prospects Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen pushing each other to succeed with Amerks: “They're both pretty special to watch, honestly,” Amerks winger Brett Murray said. “They both have unbelievable feats and stats this season, and even this postseason. I got to credit quite a few of those wins so far in the postseason to both of them. It is really fun to watch two young players like that succeed.” Read more

Sabres captain Kyle Okposo signs one-year, $2.5 million deal to return next season: Winger Kyle Okposo, who said after the season he was going to take some time to ponder whether to return next season at age 35, made it official Wednesday that's he's coming back for his eighth season with the team. Read more

