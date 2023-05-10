May 10, 2023

Mayor Byron Brown on May 14: 'They were innocent people just grocery shopping'

In the chaotic moments after the mass shooting last year at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, Mayor Byron Brown was one of the first people on the scene.

When he arrived, Brown was escorted through the yellow police tape that zigzagged over the lot filled with police officers and other law enforcement officials. A SWAT truck was near the entrance to the market.

Brown can never forget what he saw that afternoon: "There were bodies on the ground, covered with white sheets."

As the one-year mark of the massacre approached, Brown spoke with The Buffalo News about his experience on that day, about the pain he witnessed and the resilience the city showed.

Brown is now the longest-serving mayor in Buffalo's history. He also is the city's first Black mayor. And in his time as mayor, he has lived in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, about a mile from Tops.

So for him to learn that the attack was not random, that the gunman had sought to kill as many Black people as possible, the massacre was more than an assault on his city: It was personal.

May 14 Memorial Commission seeks input from public: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron W. Brown announced that the May 14th Memorial Commission is set to begin a public engagement campaign that will solicit the community's ideas for a memorial to honor the lives and legacies of the 10 Black men and women who died on May 14. Public meetings will be held, and a website has been launched with information on how to submit comments. Read more

Police: Man fatally stabbed at Cheektowaga home made threats, was previously banned from address: A 26-year-old man who died Monday night at an Eggert Road home was stabbed during a struggle after the homeowner would not allow him inside due to reported violent threats, Cheektowaga police said. Police identified the deceased as Justin Cox, a former resident of 28 Eggert, where he went to retrieve property. An order of protection issued in Erie County Family Court held by one of the property owners was vacated Monday, police said. Read more

For London-bound Buffalo Bills fans, the planning is about to begin in earnest: The wait to find out when the Buffalo Bills will be playing in London this season is nearly over. The NFL will announce the dates for its five international games today ahead of the official schedule release of the entire 2023 slate on Thursday. Read more

Rainbow Air's $10M plan for Niagara Falls airport includes visitor center, viewing area, café: Rainbow Air wants the new roughly 30,000-square-foot operation at Niagara Falls International Airport to be a "joint education and tourist destination," executive director Paul Faltyn said. Read more

17 years after voters canned the idea, Clarence revives garbage district proposal: Seventeen years after Clarence voters threw out a plan to set up a townwide garbage district, the town is recycling the idea. The Town Board has agreed to hire a consultant to study the costs – and benefits – of negotiating an overall contract for garbage pickup in the town. Clarence is one of two towns in Erie County where property owners make their own contracts with waste haulers, with no role for town government. Town voters in 2006 tossed to the curb a previous attempt to introduce a garbage district, but Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio is optimistic the proposal will receive more support this time around. Read more

Plans for new Ralph Wilson Park unveiled at community meeting: Among the new features will be a bridge connecting Fourth Street to what is designed to be a welcoming spot or front door to the park, featuring a playground, new landscaping and trees. Read more

Buffalo woman charged with killing bicyclist, lying to DMV about medical condition: A Buffalo woman has been indicted on criminally negligent homicide and assault charges for hitting three bicyclists, killing one of them, Sarah Rogers, in June, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said. Additionally, prosecutors have charged Carmen Martin, 34, with filing a false instrument, accusing her of hiding a medical condition in learner's permit applications to the state Department of Motor Vehicles. Prosecutors said she was suffering from the condition at the time of the crashes. Martin pleaded not guilty Monday at her arraignment before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller. Read more

Sunny skies: Today will be generally sunny with a high around 65 degrees and light southwest winds. Read more

'Kinky Boots' and its messages of tolerance and community are perfect fit for today: This is a smart production, directed and choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline. And, Music Director Alan Paglia delivers Cyndi Lauper’s superior songs in thrilling style. Read more

A rich, satisfying visit to 'Sunset Boulevard' at O'Connell & Company: The cast assembled by production supervisor Javier Bustillos and director/choreographer Joey Bucheker surrounds Mary Kate O'Connell with talent in this rich and satisfying play. Read more

Lactalis gets clearance for new culinary and sensory building: The U.S. subsidiary of France's Group Lactalis, which owns Sorrento Lactalis, plans to construct a one-story square building on three lots on Leland Drive, across that street from the company's local headquarters and manufacturing operations. Read more

TransDigm completes deal for Calspan: TransDigm Group has completed its $725 million cash acquisition of Calspan Corp. Calspan, an aviation and transportation research company, has said its operations will remain intact following the acquisition. Read more

[BN] Chronicles: The Buffalo eeyack-ccent (er, accent): “You can always tell true Buffalonians,” read the subheadline for a story about Buffalo accents in 1999. “Just let them speak – and keep an ear out for that famous flat ‘A.’ ” Read more

Which Bills undrafted free agent additions have best chance to make the 53-man roster?: Reports have the Bills agreeing to sign seven undrafted free agents, although that number might increase before the start of rookie minicamp Friday. Keeping in mind it’s a tough hill to climb, Jay Skurski ranks which of those seven players has the best chance to crack the 53-man roster, from the least to most likely. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Predicting the Buffalo Bills' 2023 regular season schedule: The full NFL regular season schedule will be revealed Thursday night, but here is a prediction on what the Bills' slate will look like. Read more

Sabres' Alex Tuch named alternate captain for Team USA at world championship: Tuch is competing in the worlds for the first time and is joined on the roster by his younger brother, Luke. Read more

Alex Tuch chosen as Sabres nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Alex Tuch was nominated by the Sabres for the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions to his community." Read more

