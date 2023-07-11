July 11, 2023

'One-stop shop for orthopedics': Massive medical, surgical complex in Amherst nears opening

The first tenants could soon open within the sprawling medical and surgical complex being built near Northtown Center ice rink in Amherst.

Dr. Brian McGrath, an orthopedic surgeon and the lead physician in the project, expects UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and UBMD General Surgery to open in the building in August, while Great Lakes Medical Imaging/UBMD Radiology should follow by early September.

The complex's two remaining tenants – Northtowns Ambulatory Surgery Center, to be operated by UBMD and Kaleida Health physicians, and a General Physician PC primary care office – are scheduled to open by spring 2024, he said.

McGrath and developer Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. see the complex, dubbed 716 Health, as a community asset that will become a hub for orthopedics in Western New York.

"This type of center is the future," McGrath said.

Four WNY school districts commit to replacing Native American nicknames, mascots: The Cheektowaga, Iroquois, Tonawanda and West Seneca districts are making plans to involve students and the community as they choose new names and identities. A fifth, Salamanca City Central School District, got permission from the Seneca Nation of Indians to continue to use its Native American name, the Warriors, and its logo of an Indigenous man. Read more

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller, but some Council members remain skeptical: Developer Paul Ciminelli and Mayor Byron Brown both believe having a grocery store downtown is so crucial to the health of the city that they're dangling a lifeline worth more than $1 million to keep the market open. Ciminelli on Monday pledged to make a $500,000 investment in Braymiller Market, but only if the Common Council took steps to make the store eligible for another in $562,000 in pandemic-related funds. Read more

Kenmore Presbyterian Village residents worried about losing their bus stop: A petition is being circulated by residents of Kenmore Presbyterian Village calling on the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to remove a bus stop at Delaware and Oakridge avenues from the list of those being considered for elimination or consolidation. “This (Village) is for older people. But there are younger people who are here that are also disabled,” resident Candice Tortorice said. “I, myself, use a wheelchair, and other people use walkers and canes. So, it’s a very vulnerable population.” Read more

Police using new strategy to catch Kia thieves – helicopters: Faced with an explosion of car thefts over the last year, Buffalo police are using helicopters with the hope that they will help them catch more car thieves – and discourage future attempts. Read more

Search continues for homicide suspect who escaped Pennsylvania jail: Police in Pennsylvania on Monday spent a fourth day searching for a jail escapee with ties to the Jamestown area who is a suspect in a May homicide. U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $7,500 and Warren County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the capture of Michael C. Burham. Read more

Appellate court reverses murder conviction in 2016 Anchor Bar shooting: A court has reversed the murder conviction of a man prosecutors called the getaway driver in a 2016 shooting at the Anchor Bar on Main Street. "We are simply not convinced that the jury was justified in finding that guilt was proven beyond a reasonable doubt," said the Appellate Division judges, who also dismissed the indictment against Gregory Ramos. Read more

Buffalo mayor looks to restock three leadership posts in his city cabinet: Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown wants the Common Council to confirm new people in three key cabinet posts. He will ask council members Tuesday to accept Callie Johnson and Rashied McDuffie as deputy mayors and Michael Marcy as chief of staff. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Summery week ahead, but heat won't be oppressive: Tuesday will bring more sunshine, with a stiffening southwest breeze to make the 84-degree high with moderate humidity easy to take, writes Paul. Read more

Ask Don Paul: How do we know global temperatures are the hottest in recorded history?: The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, the hottest year of all so far, when a strong El Nino added natural heat to the human activity-caused global warming, Paul says. Read more

At Manito Taco Shop, vibrant Mexican flavors are served with personality: What prompts Andrew Z. Galarneau to bring Manito Taco Shop to your attention is a combination of in-house cooking and spot-on flavors at generous prices, which make it a place that everyone can agree to go when no one feels like cooking. Read more

Cobblestone Live returns with a bigger focus on Buffalo talent, music: For its fifth year, taking place Friday and Saturday in the Cobblestone District, there will be 60 local vendors – triple the number from previous years – plus more than 20 musical acts, a chicken wing eating contest presented by Wingnutz, food, drinks and immersive activities. Read more

Savor a coffee on the patio at these 5 Buffalo cafés: Here is a list of several cafés that feature outdoor seating, perfect for a date with a book or Tinder match. Read more

Tax breaks sought to support new commissary for Buffalo Public Schools: McGuire Development Co. is asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for more than $1.35 million in tax breaks to support construction of a $33.1 million commissary kitchen for Buffalo Public Schools. Without the tax breaks, the project would be "financially complicated" for the school district, according to the developer. Read more

Stephen Development asks for tax breaks to build new Dimar plant: A Clarence custom metal fabricator and laser-cutting company wants to relocate part of its operations from Anderson Road in Cheektowaga to a much bigger space in an industrial park being developed in its hometown. But the developer behind the project for Dimar Manufacturing Corp. says it needs tax breaks from the town's IDA to keep the $4.975 million venture affordable. Read more

Construction firm wants city to designate it as developer for vacant lots near Jefferson: An East Side construction company wants to buy and redevelop eight city-owned vacant lots behind and across a dead-end street from its headquarters near Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street so it can construct a building for storage, a carpentry shop and a maintenance facility. Read more

Bills position preview: Obvious goal for offense – have running backs carry running game: The Bills signed veteran running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to join returnees James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Will that take some of the pressure off Josh Allen? Read more

Longtime NHLer Vinny Prospal, former Sabre Nathan Paetsch are choices for new Rochester assistants: Paetsch and Prospal replace former Sabres Mike Weber and Michael Peca, who both moved up to NHL assistant jobs after the Amerks' push to Game 6 of the AHL's Eastern Conference final. Read more

