May 30, 2023

Marketing Buffalo AKG Art Museum: 'A once-in-a-generation opportunity'

The work to create a new Buffalo AKG Art Museum is seen in the soon-to-open Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building, the return of the grand stairs outside the 1905 building and the kaleidoscopic canopy that adorns the newly named Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square.

Less evident has been the planning to let people near and far know about this major cultural achievement that opens June 12 in Buffalo.

"The marketing campaign for the opening of the Buffalo AKG is the largest and most far-reaching advertising campaign in the museum's history," said Callie Johnson, Buffalo AKG's director of communications and community engagement.

Regionally, advertising has been seen, or will soon appear, on TV, radio stations and billboards, and in The Buffalo News, Buffalo Spree and an array of smaller publications.

Beyond Western New York, several ads have appeared or will appear in conjunction with Visit Buffalo Niagara in the print and digital versions of the New York Times, the closest thing to a national paper of record. A full-page announcement appeared in a special museum section earlier this month.

Digital ads also are planned.

– Mark Sommer

Nardin Academy Board of Trustees removed; new leadership to be named: The Nardin Academy Board of Trustees has been ousted by the religious order that oversees the school, the latest – and potentially final – chapter in a bruising battle over the leadership and future of the 166-year-old Buffalo school. Read more

Auto thefts in Buffalo continue to surge, with Kias and Hyundais targeted most: According to police figures, Buffalo has seen an astounding rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Read more

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know: Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know. Read more

'It kind of deflates you': Buffalo RiverWorks frustrated by impending closure of Michigan Avenue Lift Bridge: CEO Bill Casale said he understands the need for infrastructure repairs in an aging industrial area, but he was troubled by the "lack of notice and lack of transparency" by the city. Read more

Scholarship fund to go toward creating pool of physicians for underserved communities in Buffalo: A program will award full scholarships to Western New York students helping create a pool of physicians, especially in primary care and psychiatry, to work exclusively in underserved areas throughout Buffalo. Read more

Zoar Valley managers concentrate on safety, improvements as hiking season begins: New York owns nearly 3,000 acres in the Zoar Valley. It has grown in popularity over the years, as has the number of injuries and deaths, prompting the state to increase awareness of the hazards of the cliffs, waterfalls, creek and forests. Read more

At ECC commencement, alumnus recalls challenges toward becoming an attorney: Arthur A. Duncan knows the meaning of adversity. He came face to face with it many times on his journey to becoming a lawyer. Duncan outlined the obstacles as he shared his story with hundreds of SUNY Erie Community College graduates last week. Read more

Don Paul: This dry spell means business: It will feel toastier around here beginning Tuesday, with the afternoon high headed into the mid-80s, Don Paul writes. Read more

Ask Don Paul: What about UV do we need to know?: Don Paul explains what you should know about ultraviolet radiation. Read more

At Alibaba Kebab, Kenmore's own halal superstar: In Buffalo, and now in Kenmore, Anand Kattu and his merry band of cooks have given the other end of New York State its own halal heroes to brag on. Read more

Cannabis farmers markets are coming to Western New York: The markets will provide a way for legal weed cultivators to move the glut of product they've had sitting in storage as they wait for licensed retail dispensaries to open. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: In case you missed it over the holiday weekend, check out our weekly listing of deals to see who is buying and selling properties. Read more

Elizabeth Licata: At Buffalo AKG, the buildings look beautiful, but I'm waiting for the art: "Art is so much stronger than the structures that contain it," Licata writes. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Sean McDermott settling in handling dual role of head coach, defensive play-caller: Five things about the NFL and the Bills as the second week or organized team activity workouts start Tuesday. Read more

Amerks suddenly on the brink after third-period collapse against Hershey: Holding a 2-0 lead halfway through the third period, the Amerks collapsed at the worst time. The Hershey Bears scored three times in a span of 5½ minutes to take the lead and went on to stun Rochester, 4-2, and grab command of the series. Read more

Memorial Day in Buffalo: Memorial Day events on Monday included parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and a special ceremony honoring Private First Class David Evans Jr., who was killed in Iraq in 2003. View photos

2023 Buffalo Marathon: Thousands of runners raced through the streets of Buffalo during the 2023 Buffalo Marathon on Sunday. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

