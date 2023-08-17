Aug. 17, 2023

Mark Sullivan's tenure as Catholic Health's CEO endured 'daunting' challenges

Mark Sullivan had his work cut out for him not long after he took over as Catholic Health CEO five years ago.

He was already following Joseph McDonald, who had managed to have a 15-year tenure – outlasting many other hospital chief executives – as he doubled Catholic Health's financial size to an organization with more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Then, only a couple of years into Sullivan's term as CEO, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, which brought money-making surgeries to a screeching halt. Catholic Health figured out innovative solutions, such as turning St. Joseph Campus into a Covid-19-only hospital, but the pandemic just piled on more financial pressure.

Then, in fall 2021, a 41-day labor strike hit major Catholic Health facility Mercy Hospital of South Buffalo, which led to tens of millions of dollars in costs to hire replacement workers and also in lost revenue from operating the institution at a lower capacity.

On Wednesday, Catholic Health announced that Sullivan's tenure as its top executive is coming to an end. Sullivan, 55, is stepping down – something he told The Buffalo News was his decision – on Aug. 31, ending what has been a 30-year rise through the ranks at Western New York's second-largest health system.

Son of Buffalo mass shooting victim, 16 Tops workers and customers file new lawsuits: Two new lawsuits this week alleged that social media companies, a gun accessory manufacturer, a Broome County firearms shop, a body armor dealer and the parents of accused Tops supermarket mass shooter Payton Gendron “facilitated and equipped the shooter for his racist attack” on May 14, 2022. Wayne D. Jones Sr., the son of Celestine Chaney, who was among the 10 people killed and three wounded in the massacre, filed one of the lawsuits and alleged that “unlawful and irresponsible actions taken by numerous bad actors” caused the wrongful death of his mother. Read more

Erie County schools preparing to educate 120 asylum-seeker students: Education officials in Western New York are working to accommodate around 120 migrant children who will be attending local schools in the fall. The children are among the more than 500 asylum-seekers living in three Cheektowaga hotels. Read more

New York State AG calls on feds to expedite work permits for migrants: With tens of thousands of migrants having arrived in New York City in the last year, including about 530 now being housed in Cheektowaga hotels, State Attorney General Letitia James is calling on the federal government to expedite work permits for them. Read more

Buffalo News pressman identified as victim of fatal shooting: Joseph Dash, 38, was shot shortly before 3:50 p.m. Monday near Broadway and Krettner Street. Read more

Sunny skies: Sun with a few clouds and a slight chance of a shower. High around 80. Read more

AmeriCAN Skate Festival brings Push, other celebrity skaters to Canalside: The AmeriCAN Skate Festival – Health and Wellness Expo is being held Aug. 18-20 at Canalside Buffalo. The festival will include workshops and skate sessions with celebrity skaters, live DJs, food trucks and vendors. Read more

Rod Watson: Black Panther having impact far beyond movie screen or comics: Capitalizing on the popularity of the movie, a group of Buffalo “Afrofuturists” is using the comic book to get young people interested in reading. In the process, with programs focusing on the STEM fields as well as physical and mental health, the Galactic Tribe is helping youth chart a better future for their community. Read more

Alan Pergament: Buffalo writer Tom Fontana gives more than 27 cents worth of knowledge on Hollywood strikes: A former vice president of the Writer’s Guild of America East and former president of the Writers Guild East Foundation, Fontana is the ideal Buffalonian to give the writers’ point of views on the strikes that have shut down Hollywood production. Read more

Erik Brady: Herb Mul-Key worked way into Bills lore as visiting player: Herb Mul-Key earned his 15 minutes of fame in 15 seconds. He is the Washington kick returner who found the end zone before most Bills fans had found their seats on the mid-August night when Rich Stadium opened 50 years ago. Read more

Roswell Park adds another Care Network location – this one closer to home: Since launching in May 2019, the Roswell Park Care Network has expanded the cancer center's geographic reach and pushed it into new markets such as Long Island, Watertown and Schenectady. But the Care Network's latest growth is much closer to home, with Roswell Park tightening its grip on its core market. Roswell Park Care Network's newest location is at 2150 Wehrle Drive in Amherst, which opened to patients Aug. 1 and offers general urology, advanced diagnostics, treatment options and personalized care plans. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Bills backup QB questions and the AFC East arms race: Buffalo News Reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss the position battles following the first preseason game. Read more

Video: Memories of Opening Day at Rich Stadium: The Buffalo News recently asked its readers to share their memories of the day Rich Stadium hosted its first Buffalo Bills game. Here's what they had to say.

Observations: Dog days of camp preparing Bills for regular season: The Buffalo Bills are in the dog days of training camp, when the July 25 reporting date and the Sept. 11 season opener feel equally a long time ago and a long time ahead. Ryan O'Halloran has more from Wednesday's practice. Read more

How Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson finds calm after intense practices: For plenty of practice the last two days, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson was loud and up close to others. In two particularly fiery practices, Dodson has frequently been a main character. But then Wednesday, for more than 30 minutes after practice ended, Dodson was silent and alone. Read more

