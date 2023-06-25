June 25, 2023

Mark Poloncarz approached two stadium negotiations with the same goal: keeping the Bills in Buffalo

Two stadiums, two owners, two governors – and one county executive.

Of all the key players involved in negotiations to keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York, Mark Poloncarz has a singular vantage point: Aside from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Erie County executive is the only high-level official who was involved in the intricacies of the talks one decade ago for the Bills’ current lease at Highmark Stadium, and again in negotiations over the last two years for the construction of a new home for the team.

“I’m probably going to be the only county official who ever negotiates two of these deals,” Poloncarz reflected during an interview with The Buffalo News in his 16th-floor office at the Edward A. Rath County Office Building.

He’s probably right.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Diversifying Buffalo AKG's art collection: 'A really energizing mandate': "We acquire works because they are great, and you cannot build a great collection right now without representing the diversity of artistic production, including artists of color, women artists, indigenous artists, nonbinary artists and others," Chief Curator Cathleen Chaffee told The Buffalo News. Read more

Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How online shopping and Covid changed mall tenants: As online shopping slowed foot traffic to a crawl and Covid put the nail in its coffin, the Boulevard, Eastern Hills and McKinley malls have had to get creative to fill a growing amount of vacant space and lure people in. Read more

Second former Clover Group exec sues, alleging racism: A second former Clover Group employee has filed a lawsuit against the Lancaster real estate development firm, accusing it of siting its apartment complexes on the basis of race. Read more

Longtime Buffalo Council member challenged by longtime teacher in North District: Joseph Golombek Jr. has been on the Council for 24 years and hasn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011. “I would argue that I know my district better than anybody in City Hall or anywhere else,” Golombek said. Eve Shippens, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher for the past 22 years, is a first-time candidate for public office running against Golombek. Read more

What to watch for on primary day: Tuesday's primaries won't decide any big-ticket races like governor, president, mayor or county executive. But that doesn't mean they aren't interesting. In fact, the outcomes of multiple races will serve as barometers for where voters from the Democratic, Republican and minor parties are headed politically going into the 2024 election cycle. Here are a few things to watch for Tuesday night. Read more

Voting guide: 2023 primary election: Early voting for 2023 primary races runs through today, and primary day is Tuesday. For a list of times and sites for voting, visit elections.erie.gov. Read more

WEATHER

Chance of rain: Today will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms and a high near 80 degrees. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

'Why not here?' Rochester health systems tighten grip on Batavia market with big investments: The investments have allowed two Rochester health systems to tighten their grip on Genesee County – a geographic middle ground the Buffalo health systems haven't prioritized – and to lure more patients from surrounding counties such as Orleans and Wyoming. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: From best to worst, ranking the team's 2023 road trips: Taking into consideration quality of opponent, attractiveness of the city and weather, here is Jay Skurski's power ranking of the 2023 Buffalo Bills road trips, from best to worst, complete with pros and cons for each. Read more

Bills Mailbag: What to make of contract extensions for Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott: The Bills have found stability in the front office and at head coach – something the organization lacked during the playoff drought, Jay Skurski says. Some anxiety from fans is understandable. We shouldn’t forget the turmoil the Bills – and our community – went through last year. McDermott and Beane led the team to a 13-3 record through that. Read more

Bills safety Jordan Poyer cancels charity golf event at Trump National Doral after backlash: Bills safety Jordan Poyer has canceled his Celebrity Open golf event scheduled for the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Poyer's representatives at the Avalon Group said in a statement Saturday. "Unfortunately we were sadly surprised by negative comments by some individuals trying to make this a political battle and divide our community," the Avalon statement said. Read more

SABRES

Kevyn Adams' three drafts as GM dotted with early success stories: Buffalo has selected 27 players over the past three years with Adams in charge, and it owns eight picks in this draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. Here's a look at each player the Sabres have selected since 2020. Read more

PHOTOS

Taste of Country 2023: Country enthusiasts braved intermittent heavy rain to enjoy this year's Taste of Country music festival Friday at Sahlen Field. View gallery

Thousands take part in the Ride for Roswell 2023: Cyclists of all ages took part in the 2023 Ride for Roswell fundraiser for the cancer center on Saturday. View gallery

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.