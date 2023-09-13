Sept. 13, 2023

'Unique character': Man who died in car during Buffalo blizzard is laid to rest by grieving family

Nearly nine months after Jimmy Batchelor’s tragic death in a raging Buffalo blizzard, his extended family paid their final respects to the man everyone knew as “Skip.”

Batchelor’s cremated remains were buried Friday in a plot under the gentle shade of a pine tree near Scajaquada Creek in Forest Lawn. Late-summer weather accompanied a brief graveside memorial service. It was a far cry from the bitter cold, whipping winds and unrelenting snowfall that led to Batchelor’s death on Dec. 24.

The Christmas weekend blizzard for many Western New Yorkers is already a distant memory or the latest storm-for-the-ages story of yore to tell. But for Skip Batchelor’s family, nagging questions linger, along with the grief over his loss.

A motorist and her passenger found Batchelor, 73, who was mentally disabled and lived in a group home, in the snow at East Ferry Street and Jefferson Avenue and loaded him into her car on Christmas Eve during the height of the blizzard.

The driver, Fantasia Edwards, 27, and her friend Kentrice Gadley tried to get back home, but Edwards’ 2014 Ford Fusion ended up stuck in the snow, and Batchelor died in the car before they could get there.

Skip’s relatives said they were beyond grateful for what Edwards and Gadley – two strangers – did that day. Without them, Skip would have died alone in a snow bank, they said.

“If I had 10,000 tongues, I couldn’t thank them enough for having the courage and generosity to get out of their vehicle that night. It was dangerous for them to do that. And for them to put their lives at stake for someone they didn’t know – it’s just words can’t express our gratitude. We are just so grateful that they didn’t leave him alone,” said Virginia Batchelor, one of Skip’s first cousins.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Lawsuit accuses Bills owner Terry Pegula of making racist remarks; he denies claim: Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula criticized the rise in National Football League player protests against racial injustice by saying unhappy Black players should "go back to Africa and see how bad it is," according to a discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday against the league. Pegula, in a statement released by the team, said the comment attributed to him in the filing is "absolutely false." Read more

Vision of re-created Humboldt Parkway comes into sharper focus with new report: A report released Tuesday addresses previously unanswered questions regarding the look, environmental impact, time frame and cost of a project that aims to re-create a portion of the Frederick Law Olmsted-designed, tree-lined Humboldt Parkway that would be built on a deck above part of the Kensington Expressway. The public can learn more about the project and provide input during pubic meetings from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Read more

Lawsuit: ‘Systemic racism and politicization’ in Buffalo Fire Department blocked worthy job candidates: One former BFD official said the department showed a “great preference” for hiring politically connected recruits while drumming out “worthy candidates” who were minorities or women. Read more

Strike threat looms as UAW, Detroit Three deadline nears: The stakes are high for the Buffalo Niagara region as the contract talks approach Thursday's deadline. The labor contracts between the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis – Chrysler’s parent company – are set to expire at the end of Thursday. If new deals are not reached by that deadline, UAW President Shawn Fain has warned that strikes at one or more of the automakers could start as soon as Friday. Read more

Man fatally shot on Main Street in University District: The shooting took place in front of the Lake Effect Diner, which reopened just a few weeks ago after being closed during the pandemic. Read more

Erik Brady: After time off to write 4 books, Kenmore West grad Gregg Easterbrook brings back 'Tuesday Morning Quarterback': Easterbrook, 70, grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, near the Kenmore line. And this week, his column, Tuesday Morning Quarterback, makes a triumphant return – in all its idiosyncratic glory – after five years off. Read more

WEATHER

Mixed bag: There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of rain. High in the upper 60s. Read more

GUSTO

Seasonal date ideas make the most of fall: Take your date – whether it’s a partner, friend, family member or pet – on a pumpkin-spice-flavored outing and enjoy fall’s fleeting few weeks before a long winter sets in. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

SAA-EVI revises School 44 townhomes while Lactalis seeks lot combo for whey project: Developer SAA-EVI, which already received approval from the Planning Board in January to put up new affordable townhomes on Ashley, Person and Peck streets near its School 44 project, is now coming back to the panel on Monday to modify those plans. Meanwhile, Sorrento Lactalis Inc. wants to combine four properties along South Park Avenue into one, as part of the company's planned $32 million expansion project at its South Buffalo whey processing plant. Read more

Niagara Street properties targeted for apartments and retail space: After more than 25 years of investing in and redeveloping a stretch of Niagara Street in Buffalo, businessman and landlord William Breeser has set his sights on using seven parcels on Niagara, Breckenridge and Gelston streets for a redevelopment project that will bring ground-floor retail space and apartments to the neighborhood. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Stefon Diggs was brilliant, but Bills lacked second receiving option against Jets: A reliable second option was sorely lacking. Naturally, that demands a closer look at the numbers produced by No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis. Read more

Christian Benford solidifies starting role by taking every snap against Jets: The team’s second-year cornerback played all 54 defensive snaps in his team’s 22-16 overtime loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Benford played 27 coverage snaps, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, and was targeted just twice, allowing one catch for 14 yards to the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, Garrett Wilson. Benford had one of the Bills’ two passes defended, and also finished with four tackles. Read more

Mark Gaughan: Bills leaned on 12 personnel and it kinda worked: All the offseason hype over the Bills’ use of 12 personnel was not overblown in the season opener Monday night. The Bills used 12 personnel – one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers – on a whopping 66% of their offensive snaps in the 22-16 loss to the New York Jets. Read more

Former Riverside star, Bills receiver Mike Williams has died, agent confirms: Williams, one of the finest athletes to come out of Riverside and among the more prolific NFL wide receivers Western New York ever produced, has died at age 36 after a recent workplace accident in Florida, his agent, Hadley Engelhard confirmed Tuesday to The Buffalo News. Read more

SABRES

Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich headline Sabres' roster for Prospects Challenge: Savoie, the Sabres' top draft choice in 2022, headlines Buffalo's roster for the six-team Prospects Challenge, which will feature 12 games across three days in LECOM Harborcenter. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.