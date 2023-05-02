May 2, 2023

Through travel, new book, Luke Russert attempts to reconcile his famous father's death, find his own path

I called John Boehner last week to talk about Luke Russert. When I thanked the former speaker of the House for taking a few minutes to talk about Russert, I could almost hear the sly smile over the phone.

“I don’t do this very often, even though I get dozens of requests every day,” he said, “but Luke is one of my boys.”

I wanted to talk to Boehner because he is a vital character in Russert’s new book, “Look For Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself.” Russert, whom I dined with last month at the National Press Club in Washington, writes about the untimely death of his Buffalo-born father, the iconic newsman Tim Russert, and his own quest to find a true path for himself. In the days and weeks following his father’s death in 2008, Luke, then 22, wowed people with his eloquence while delivering eulogies and remembrances. That parlayed into job offers to work in TV, and he joined his father’s network, NBC News.

Russert became an ace Capitol Hill correspondent.

“He brought a wisdom at a youthful age that isn’t always there because he watched it, he grew up with it,” Chuck Todd, moderator of “Meet the Press,” told me this week. “It came to him naturally.”

But he wasn’t fulfilled inwardly, and Boehner, a key player in many of Russert’s reports, suspected the young journalist wasn’t fulfilling his outward potential, either. One day in spring 2015, Boehner summoned Russert to his office and gave him a message: Consider getting out of here and doing something different with your life.

“I thought there was something special about Luke, and I thought that he was not maximizing his own abilities,” Boehner said. “I'd see him in the hall and say, ‘When are you going to grow up and get a real job?’ Because he could do what he was doing in his sleep: Marching around the Capitol, following people. I mean, he did a good job. But it just always struck me that he could do something bigger with his life.”

That conversation “rattled me,” Russert said, because it echoed his self-questioning: Separate from his father’s legacy, who was – and is – Luke Russert?

Russert ultimately left NBC and television journalism and spent the next three-plus years traveling the world, searching for answers. You can read about his journey in my story today.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

High-ranking administrator leaves Buffalo Diocese post, tells colleagues she was fired: One of the top advisers to Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher has stepped down from her post as diocese chancellor in a move that she described in an email as a firing. Fisher notified clergy across the diocese last week saying that Sister Regina Murphy “has completed her long and distinguished tenure with the diocese.” Murphy used the word “terminated” in explaining to department heads in the Catholic Center that she was leaving, according to two sources who read her email. Read more

Events to be held to commemorate May 14 and honor the lives that were lost: As the one-year mark of the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue approaches, Buffalo is preparing an array of events to commemorate those who lost their lives and uplift the community. Read more

'We are investing in our people': Brown touts public safety, infrastructure spending plans in State of the City: After a tough winter and other challenges, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced during his State of the City address Monday his plans to invest in affordable housing, public safety and the people of the city. Read more

Commission recommends pay hikes for Buffalo's elected officials: Buffalo’s Citizens Salary Review Commission has recommended 12.63% hikes in salaries for the city’s elected officials: the mayor, comptroller, nine Common Council members and nine Board of Education members. Read more

First of $9 million in MacKenzie Scott grants go toward upstate rural health: Health Foundation for Western & Central New York announced that it will use money from MacKenzie Scott for the first time to give grants to six rural health networks in the Buffalo and Syracuse regions that focus on health disparities. Read more

U.S. to drop Covid restrictions on Canadians at the border, Higgins says: As of May 11, Canadians no longer will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to cross into the United States, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, reported Monday. Higgins said he has received confirmation from the White House that the requirement, in effect since the pandemic shutdown in March 2020, will be dropped. Read more

WNY race car driver Kyle Inman, one of the greats of Super DIRT Week, dies at age 39: Kyle Inman, named one of the 50 greatest drivers in the history of Super DIRT Week, died Sunday after a nearly two-year battle with esophageal cancer. Read more

Former WGRZ meteorologist Elyse Smith headed to Houston station: It is still unclear which station in the Texas city will be her new TV home and when she will work. Read more

STATE BUDGET

After a month delay, state lawmakers are now in a hurry to pass a budget: The state budget is a month late. As state leaders have wrangled for weeks over details behind closed doors, on five occasions, the Legislature has passed stopgap bills keeping state government running. But as that process nears an end, Gov. Kathy Hochul and leaders of the Legislature are now in a rush: They say they can’t wait a few more days to allow the public to read the fine print. Read more

No menthol ban; whistleblower suits; burial sites: What we're learning about the state budget: A $1 tax increase on cigarettes, but no ban on menthols. A law allowing whistleblower lawsuits that claim wealthy people and corporations intentionally failed to pay taxes. The fine print of the state budget agreement is finally beginning to emerge. Read more

Nursing homes, hospitals get Medicaid rate increase in state budget – just not as much as they wanted: Hospitals and nursing homes across New York are in line for the largest Medicaid reimbursement rate increase in several years. But, providers say, that increase is just a drop in the bucket for a system in crisis and more money will be needed. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul's forecast: Nature will reward your patience … eventually: The raw weather will continue today, with a high from 40 on hilltops to the mid-40s in the metro area and near the lakes. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Does the warming climate make the world sneezier?: "Pollen allergies are nothing new, but what is new is the mounting evidence that our warming climate is making things tougher for allergy sufferers," writes Paul. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Pizza Plant Italian Pub, enjoying decades of distinctly different pizza: Besides all manner of pizzas including their signature pods, Pizza Plant is close to nirvana for plant eaters. News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau has more from a recent visit. Read more

GUSTO

No need to 'Dream On' anymore: Aerosmith announces Buffalo date on farewell tour: The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 16 in KeyBank Center. The Black Crowes will open the show. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Community coalition urges lowering KeyBank's CRA rating: The National Community Reinvestment Coalition is reiterating its criticism of the bank's lending track record and community investment. Read more

Marrano adds patio home community in Lockport: Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. is moving ahead with the second phase of the Lockhaven Estates development in Niagara County, by adding a patio home community with 26 lots. Marrano – which does business as Marrano Homes – will create the community on a 15-acre parcel of land on Curtis Court, just off Piper Lane, in the Town of Lockport. Read more

BILLS

Latavius Murray excited to bring 'different element' to Bills' running game: The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their running back room Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Latavius Murray. "Obviously, it's been a team that's been contending for the past few years. I think we have an opportunity to compete for a championship, so that's first and foremost,” Murray said on a videoconference call about what attracted him to the Bills. “Then growing up just a few hours from here, I think it's just a really cool to be able to come back to the State of New York and play football, especially at this stage of my career.” Read more

Mark Gaughan: Onus is on Bills' coaching staff to make it work at middle linebacker: The 2023 NFL draft did nothing to allay fears about the gaping hole in the middle of the Buffalo Bills’ defense left by the loss of Tremaine Edmunds’ and his 83-inch wingspan. Read more

Buffalo Bills extend rookie camp invitation to son of former safety Troy Vincent, among others: Former Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent has been invited to the Buffalo Bills' rookie camp for a tryout, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Vincent is the son of NFL executive and former Bills safety Troy Vincent. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Bruins and Lightning go belly up in the playoffs, and Sabres' gap in Atlantic keeps shrinking: In the aftermath of first-round losses in the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, "it's safe to say there's a lot of raised eyebrows and probably a good deal of snickering going on inside One Seymour H. Knox III Plaza. The Sabres' gap in their division just got even smaller next season," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

