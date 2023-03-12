March 12, 2023

Not so far a kick: Los Angeles soccer venue helps shape Buffalo Bills stadium plans

One sun-drenched Southern California day in February 2022, Kim Pegula stood in the end zone concourse of a soccer stadium. Her vantage point gave her a clear view of the high-stacked seats looking over the field. Much of the seating bowl on this 80-degree day was shaded by a canopy that ringed the stadium. To the outside, Pegula could see the Los Angeles skyline jutting beyond the freeway.

To Pegula, the co-owner of the Buffalo Bills, it crystalized a vision.

“This place is great,” Pegula said. “This is what we can build. I’m excited.”

The place was BMO Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles FC, a team in Major League Soccer. Opened five years ago near the University of Southern California and adjacent to the century-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the 22,000-capacity soccer venue couldn’t appear to be a more distant kick from what the Pegulas are planning to build in Western New York: a 60,000-plus seat outdoor Buffalo Bills football stadium designed to handle lake winds and frigid winters. With three times the capacity and, at a projected $1.4 billion-plus, perhaps four times the cost, the Bills venue will be bigger, pricier and far less airy than this BMO Stadium.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

At UB, a historic hiring push to bolster research and diversity: The idea is that more university-based research can help turn UB into a powerful force that will help grow the Buffalo Niagara economy by spurring the start of high-potential businesses and attracting other businesses to the region that want to tap into UB's areas of expertise. Read more

Secret agent scam: Married man who masqueraded as single federal agent avoids long jail term: Everything was ready for a lovely wedding reception at a North Buffalo home on Sept. 21, 2019. But there was one big problem – the bridegroom, David J. Erhardt, had neglected to tell his fiancée he was already married. He also had failed to tell her that he was lying when he claimed over a period of several years that he was doing dangerous secret undercover work as an agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'The cultural heart of the Irish': In South Buffalo, her name was Mary Heneghan: At the Buffalo Irish Center they are observing their first St. Patrick's season without Mary Heneghan, selfless giant of Irish culture in South Buffalo who saw a far more profound meaning in St. Patrick's Day. Read more

Faculty negotiations with D’Youville still strained after mediation fail: Over 150 full-time faculty and librarians at D’Youville have not had a raise or contract since August 2021, but that’s just the beginning of the list of problems they have with the university. Read more

How $44 million in borrowed Erie County money is slated to be spent: Everything from suburban and rural roadway reconstruction and new park playgrounds to unsexy-but-necessary structural and mechanical replacement projects for aging buildings are on the county's construction to-do list. Read more

WEATHER

More clouds: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

POLITICS

Crowded field expected to vie for Rev. Darius Pridgen's Ellicott seat on Buffalo Common Council: Longtime Buffalo police officer Cedric Holloway declared his intent Saturday morning to run and Leah Halton-Pope, senior policy adviser for Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, planned to make a similar announcement Sunday. Read more

BILLS

GM for a Day: Complete road map for the Buffalo Bills' offseason: Stepping into Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s shoes this year, even for a mock exercise such as this, is tough work. Here's what Jay Skurski would do if he were GM for a day. Read more

Free agency preview: If Tremaine Edmunds moves on, where to look at linebacker?: With Edmunds’ departure very possible, linebacker will be an area of need for the Bills when free agency begins. There are some solid free-agent linebackers. Like always, money will be a factor. It’s no secret GM Brandon Beane will need a few more gymnastics to work within the Bills’ current restraints, and linebacker is far from their only need. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres 'buckle down' defensively, fall to Rangers in overtime: The Sabres used their speed to outplay the Rangers for the second and third periods, but their deficit in the playoff picture grew with a 2-1 overtime loss. Read more

Mike Harrington: After a tough-luck effort, it feels like Sabres' playoff chase is toast: The Sabres' deficit is up to seven points, they're chasing multiple teams and it's going to take a long winning streak to get them back in the hunt. Read more

PHOTOS

Scenes from the 45th annual Shamrock Run: News photographer Joseph Cooke captured images from the long-standing Buffalo tradition on Saturday. See photos

EveryDayAPhoto: A reader favorite returns! Check out our photo series to see the image of the day we've chosen to be in the spotlight.

