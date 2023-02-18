Feb. 18, 2023

Kensington project awarded $55 million from infrastructure bill

The plan to put a deck over a part of the Kensington Expressway has been awarded $55 million from the large infrastructure bill that passed Congress in 2021.

The money comes from the first round of funding from $1 billion set aside to help communities address highways constructed in the 1950s and '60s that divided Black and Brown neighborhoods.

"Buffalo will be among the first in the nation to tap the Reconnecting Communities Program to jump-start the effort to reconnect Buffalo neighborhoods torn apart by the Kensington Expressway," Sen. Charles Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer said he spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about making funding available for the project.

"The significant $55 million investment will lay the foundation for a more equitable future for Buffalo's East Side, helping transform this divisive relic of the past into a site that will bridge divides and spur new economic opportunity," Schumer said.

Rep. Brian Higgins, who also pushed for funding for the project, said it is a "social justice issue."

– Mark Sommer

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Diocese rules sex abuse claims against retired priest are substantiated: The Buffalo Diocese has added a retired priest to its list of clergy with “substantiated claims” of sexual abuse of a minor. Read more

Judge orders Erie County to make public video of officer kicking handcuffed inmate: A state Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered Erie County to give The Buffalo News videos showing a Sheriff's Office corrections officer kicking a handcuffed inmate near the head. Read more

Local unions worried about Bills stadium work going to out-of-town contractors, workers: In an email obtained by The Buffalo News, Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he was worried about the potential use of contractors and material distributors from out of state, as well as Canada, in laying precast brick for the stadium exterior and for plumbing and electrical work. Read more

Tesla Inc. cites poor performance reviews as reason for firings, not union campaign: Tesla said the "impacted employees" were identified Feb. 3, about a week and a half before Tesla Workers United announced its campaign on Tuesday. Read more

Kidnapping charges lodged as Lackawanna woman resists forced marriage in Yemen: 'You are no longer in the West': For a Lackawanna woman, the torrent of abuse at her family's hands started in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she was "dragged and pushed" out of her fiancé's home and forced to return to Lackawanna in September 2021, according to a federal complaint. Read more

'We must reject racism in all of its forms': Judge Susan Eagan's words before sentencing the man who killed 10 people: "This hateful act and other similar hateful acts across the country motivated by white supremacy and replacement theory are a reckoning for us as a nation," the judge said. Read more

Free, discounted winter break fun at Canalside, RiverWorks and more: The two largest regional health insurers will provide several free and discounted activities during winter break next week to keep families active and engaged. Read more

Niagara County man admits to hate crime for spray-painting racist message on neighbor's fence: Prosecutors said Howard J. Murphy, 61, admitted to vandalizing the fence of the mixed-race family on May 16, 2022, by spray-painting the words “Kill all” Black people, and using a racial slur in his threatening message. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: A lasting midwinter cold is still elusive in Western New York: It is not a physical impossibility, but you could call it a safe bet to predict Lake Erie will not come close to freezing over this winter, Don Paul writes. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Caregiving and mental health: 'Overload in every since of the word'

Elizabeth Davis is among two dozen people to plunk down $1,500 during the last two years for an online program run by a Western New York mental health counselor to help navigate the rigors of caregiving.

Some may not be able to cover such a financial investment in the midst of such pressures, but it is one of many programs The Buffalo News and other members of the Solution Journalism Network explore starting today that focus on addressing mental wellness during the caregiving journey.

Many of the strategies are free.

For Davis, of Harpswell, Maine, the investment in Darcy Thiel's Resilient Caregiver's Lifeline was worth the strategies and other benefits she gleaned for an unpaid role where the challenges can greatly tax one's spirit.

"I care for my almost 88-year-old husband who has dementia and can no longer drive," she said. "He is in good physical health and enjoys reading, but his communication skills are limited.

"What has helped me most about the program is the wisdom the other women have brought to the table," she said. "Darcy's books are also filled with that wisdom, but to hear someone grapple in real time with the challenges of caring for an incontinent spouse or mourning the recent death of a husband, is to journey with them and gain skills for my own journey.

"The suddenness with which one's caregiving job can change – on a day – as your person's abilities diminish is one of the greatest challenges. Just as early parenting changes day to day, so does caregiving at the end of life. The anticipatory grieving is hard; the tendency toward burnout is brutal."

– Scott Scanlon

GUSTO

21 summer concerts announced so far at Artpark, Darien Lake, Outer Harbor: It is only February, and the two big summer concert venues – Artpark and Darien Lake – already have announced 20 shows for the season, with more to come. Read more

BILLS

Under first-year coordinator Matthew Smiley, Bills soared to No. 1 ranking in special teams: Under Matthew Smiley, the Bills finished No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA. That stands for defense-adjusted value over average and is a system that breaks down every NFL play, then compares a team’s performance to a league baseline based on situation in order to determine value over average. Read more

Bills offseason questions: Does Gabe Davis merit another chance to be No. 2 receiver?: Physical at the snap. A quick step to gain separation. Awareness to keep his feet inbounds while completing the catch. That is the kind of play the Bills expected when they elevated Gabe Davis from No. 4 to No. 2 receiver in 2022. Thing is, those plays didn’t happen often enough. Not even close. Read more

SABRES

Q&A: Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on NHLPA's search for new executive director: Kyle Okposo had a seat at the table for a thorough, 10-month-long interview process that will impact the National Hockey League and its stakeholders for years to come. Read more

Casey Mittelstadt proving to be a 'really underrated' part of Sabres' success: Entering their game Saturday in San Jose, Mittelstadt had been among the Sabres’ most productive players over the past several weeks. Since Dec. 29, he’s tied for third on the team with 16 points, 13 of which have come at even strength. Read more

