June 14, 2023

Jeffrey Gundlach on Buffalo AKG: 'I wanted to make it as good as it could be'

Jeffrey Gundlach, an Amherst native and Los Angeles resident, played an essential role in the expansion, restoration and renovation of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

The billionaire investor, nicknamed “the Bond King,” provided an initial $42.5 million matching grant on the way to giving some $65 million in all, the largest philanthropic gift ever in Western New York, and helped steer the project to its successful conclusion. Gundlach spoke to The Buffalo News Monday night, after the ribbon cutting ceremony and formal reopening of the museum.

– Mark Sommer

'Something needs to change': Monday's fatal accident wasn't first time Lockport Cave tour boat flipped over: Samantha North was frustrated to learn that one person was killed and 11 others were hurt when a tour boat tipped over Monday in the Lockport Cave. That’s because, North told The Buffalo News, eight years earlier she was on the same floating underground tour when the same boat overturned, pitching her group into the chilly waters. “I was having flashbacks,” said North, then a recreation attendant for what is now Our Lady of Victory Human Resources, which set up the 2015 tour. No one was seriously hurt in the earlier incident, which did not receive public attention at the time, but was confirmed Tuesday by an OLV spokesman. It now raises questions about the safety of the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tour operation. Read more

High-profile candidates vying for Masten seat on Buffalo Common Council: Both Zeneta B. Everhart and India B. Walton have been community leaders, advocates and organizers in the city for years. Walton and Everhart are two of three Democratic candidates running for the seat vacated by Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., who announced in February he would not seek re-election. Read more

'We are not surprised at all': Victims vexed as harasser is accused of probation violation: An Amherst man who last year admitted harassing the family of a Jewish acquaintance in a case originally charged as a hate crime has violated the terms of his probation, Erie County officials reported. Christian R. McCaffrey was sentenced to three years of probation in October after he pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to misdemeanor harassment targeted toward the Myers family of Amherst. He is in custody now and awaits his next court appearance in July. Read more

A Springville football player who became a bank robber sentenced to prison: A one-time high school football standout from Springville whose life was derailed by heroin was sentenced Tuesday to more than 14 years in prison for robbing two credit unions in 2019. Myron McCollum, 35, had faced a maximum of 50 years in prison for his guilty plea to two counts of aggravated bank robbery, but U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara sentenced him to the lower end of the sentencing guidelines. Read more

Proposed Hamburg asphalt plant back for public comments: The asphalt plant first proposed in Hamburg four years ago is still making its way through the environmental approval process. Next up: A public comment period on the plant, which has drawn opposition from residents and public officials. Public hearings will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. July 12 in the Hilbert College Swan Auditorium. Read more

Lawmakers approve pay raises for Buffalo elected officials: The Buffalo Common Council approved on Tuesday the recommended pay raises for elected officials in the city, giving themselves, the mayor and others 12.63% increases. Read more

Voting guide: 2023 primary election: Early voting for 2023 primary races begins Saturday and runs through June 25. Primary Day is June 27. For a list of times and sites for voting, visit elections.erie.gov. Read more

More rain on the way: A steady rain will fall in the morning, and showers will continue in the afternoon, with the possibility of thunder. Temperatures will reach a high near 65 degrees. Read more

Juneteenth event guide: Parades, community and performances: Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, was first federally recognized in 2021, though the Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo has been bringing the community together for nearly half a century. Juneteenth Festival Inc. is hosting an array of free events throughout June, all of which are featured on its website. It welcomes support, whether in the form of volunteers, sponsors or donating to its Buy a Brick Fund to help repair the Juneteenth Headquarters. Read more

In March interview, Bills' Stefon Diggs recounted going to 'dark place' at times last season: In talking through his eventual break from the Vikings, Diggs was candid about the effect the end of his time in Minnesota had on his mental health and made a reference to last season with the Bills. Read more

Minicamp observations: Khalil Shakir making push at WR with good spring: Based on spring practices, Shakir is going to push hard for prime snaps in the Bills’ three-receiver set, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Here are other observations from the first day of minicamp. Read more

Mark Stone's hat trick, Jack Eichel's three assists lead Vegas past Florida to clinch Stanley Cup: Former Sabres center Jack Eichel had three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights clinched their first Stanley Cup title with a Game 5 win over the Florida Panthers. Read more

