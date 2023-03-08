COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

March 8, 2023

Jason Arno pledged to 'live life at every moment.' And he devoted his life to his daughter

Jason "Jay" Arno loved being a Buffalo firefighter.

A trained chef, he also loved to cook, whether it was in a Michelin-rated restaurant on the Amalfi coast of Italy or in a firehouse kitchen with a bare-bones budget.

He loved his wife, Sarah – his soulmate since they met in 2011 as servers at a Williamsville wine bar.

More than anything, he loved their little girl, Olivia.

From the moment Arno first held Olivia in his arms, his brother Delton said, he devoted his life to her.

"Everything he did, he did for her after that," Delton Arno said.

On the morning of March 1, Jason Arno was on the crew of Engine Co. 2, First Platoon, responding to a fire at a three-story commercial building on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre District. He died in the fire. The cause remains under investigation. Arno was 37.

He was born and raised in Buffalo.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

UB president emphasizes free speech in allowing anti-transgender speaker; Buffalo officials push back: In the face of pressure from faculty and students, University at Buffalo president Satish K. Tripathi emphasized First Amendment freedoms in a letter Tuesday morning explaining why a speaker condemned for anti-transgender statements would be permitted on campus later this week. Read more

Common Council votes to seize Cobblestone properties: 'They have absolutely no right to do this': In a rare step, the Buffalo Common Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to seize two deteriorating 19th-century properties in the city's Cobblestone District that have languished in Housing Court for years. The Council's decision to use eminent domain to put the properties in the city's inventory will be challenged in court, said Darryl Carr, who purchased the 1869 building at 118 South Park Ave. in 2003 and the 1852 building at 110 South Park Ave. in 2008. Read more

In a hot job market, fewer workers earn the minimum wage, but the push is on to raise it: Advocates of the federal Raise the Wage Act say gains made by minimum wage increases have been eroded by inflation. But not everyone in the business community is on board. Read more

Schumer demands answers on rail safety: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that he's sent a letter to the major freight rail carriers that traverse the state, demanding that they take action so that dangerous derailments like the one that happened in Ohio last month never occur in New York. Read more

Mayor Brown remembers city employee who died in stampede at Rochester concert venue: Mayor Byron Brown called Rhondesia Belton's death “painful,” especially since she is the second employee working for the City of Buffalo to die in a tragedy this month. “Rhondesia Belton was a fairly new employee, but her supervisor and co-worker said she had a tremendous attitude and was a breath of fresh air,” Brown said. “When employees that worked with her were told of her passing, they were absolutely devastated.” Read more

WEATHER

Sun disappears, clouds return: A high of 33 degrees is expected under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Read more

GUSTO

Gusto Eats guide: Seeking the satisfaction of truly fresh bread: Everyone agrees fresh bread is best. How many dedicated eaters seek out the freshest of all – bread not baked until you ask? Here are Andrew Galarneau's favorite places to hunt down these treats. Try one, and perhaps you’ll agree that among all of the bready sensations you’ve chased, there's naan better. Read more

Get ready to groove to 'The Mid-Week Vibe' at the 9th Ward: “The Mid-Week Vibe” is a monthly event held at the 9th Ward @ Babeville that showcases music and comedy entertainers from across Western New York. Each month showcases different entertainers and starts with a 15-minute comedy set, followed by 25 minutes of acoustic music, another 15 minutes of comedy by the same performer, and then an hour performance by a featured guest with the house band. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Reininga accelerates retirement as Lake Shore Bank CEO: Daniel P. Reininga has served as the Dunkirk-based bank's CEO since 2011. His accelerated departure comes after a federal regulator's order last month took Lake Shore to task over "unsafe and unsound" business practices. Read more

POLITICS

Rift between Erie County Conservatives, GOP could help Poloncarz in county executive race: Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo this week told The Buffalo News that Conservative Party workers are carrying designating petitions for Harold W. "Budd" Schroeder as the party's candidate for county executive. Read more

BILLS

Mock Draft I: Bills add another weapon for Josh Allen at No. 27 overall: Free agency begins next week and will alter teams' draft needs. But with the NFL scouting combine just wrapping up, it’s a good time to take a look at how the first 31 picks of April’s NFL draft might play out. Here is The Buffalo News’ first mock draft of 2023. Read more

Adjustment to salary cap adds $2.9 million to Bills' total for 2023: The Buffalo Bills’ official cap number for the 2023 season was adjusted up by $2.94 million, to $227.7 million. Read more

Odds have the Bills as favorite landing spot for Derrick Henry in a trade – but is that a wise bet?: According to odds released Tuesday by BetOnline, the Bills are 3/1 favorites to acquire Henry, should he play for a team other than Tennessee next season. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres fall to Islanders on controversial goal in third period: Former Sabres winger Hudson Fasching directed a puck out of midair with his left leg – a play that was ruled no goal on the ice and then overturned – to snap a tie with 12:23 left as the New York Islanders defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2. Read more

PHOTOS

