July 15, 2023

'Is it true you have a day care in your district?' At Pine Valley, it's true

Bryna Moritz was already a superintendent at Pine Valley Central School District when she became pregnant and was looking for child care.

She found someone – after contacting 18 providers – but she knew families in her district faced the same hurdles, and she wanted to help them.

That’s why last fall, the district began collaborating with a child care provider to open a day care in the school, solving a problem that affects rural communities everywhere.

“I started to realize that this is a crisis on multiple levels and that our school districts, some of which have declining enrollment, have added space in them sometimes, and that we could help solve the problem because ultimately, it’s taxpayers that are suffering with this child care,” Moritz said.

Half the people in the United States live in child care deserts, including 64% of New Yorkers, according to the Center for American Progress. The nonpartisan policy institute defines a child care desert as an area with no providers or so few that there are more than three times as many children as there are slots. They are found in urban, suburban and rural areas.

Buffalo native Thomas Perez joins White House staff: Former Labor Secretary Thomas E. Perez – a Buffalo-area native – is joining the Biden White House as senior adviser, assistant to the president and director of intergovernmental affairs. Read more

Family raising money for 8-year-old boy who lost leg in train accident: Aron Nsengiyuvna was injured June 28 on the railroad tracks off of Wick Street in the Broadway-Bailey section, his sister said. Now, Estheri Iradukunda has started a Gofundme.com campaign to try to raise money for her family as they cope with her brother's devastating injuries. She is trying to raise $30,000. Read more

Police believe video shows Pennsylvania escapee walking toward woods: Doorbell video from a home south of Warren, Pa., shows a man who Pennsylvania State Police believe to be escaped fugitive Michael C. Burham walking with a slight limp toward a wooded area at around 5 a.m. within the past few days. Read more

'An incredibly sad time in our community': Longhouse burns on Cattaraugus Territory: Efforts are underway to rebuild a Haudenosaunee longhouse more than a century old that was destroyed by fire on the Cattaraugus Territory. Read more

Two Buffalo banks robbed in 30 minutes; man charged has 3 prior bank robbery arrests: Cordell Williams, who previously has been charged with at least three other bank robberies, is accused of robbing an M&T Bank branch and a Northwest Bank branch. Williams is due in City Court for felony hearings on Monday and Tuesday. Read more

The lighter side of The News: To sleep perchance to dump; Two's company, 17's a crowd; Where's the beef?: Read the offbeat tales our reporters have gathered for this week's Off Main Street column. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: A muggy, sometimes unsettled weekend, but WNY escapes extreme heat: The bottom line in Paul's weekend forecast: While the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms may increase later Saturday, most of the time in most of Western New York, it won’t be raining. Read more

Matt Wilson on life after 'American Idol': 'It changed everything': In a recent interview, Buffalo singer Matt Wilson reflected on his “American Idol” journey, starting with his elimination, and addressed where he hopes to go from here. Read more

Buffalo's Sidney Flanigan keeps rocking film, music career: Flanigan's band Starjuice released a three-song EP titled “Sign Language” in May, following its debut album of last year. Flanigan, who also plays guitar in the band, started acting a few years ago. Her debut role was the lead of “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always,” a 2020 drama and official Sundance selection that won Flanigan Best Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Read more

Alan Pergament: WIVB-TV's interview with Bucky Phillips has news value but some flaws: The interview with the convicted murderer about the parallels of his experience to escaped murder suspect Michael Burham set off a debate in journalism circles on two separate issues, Pergament says. Read more

Perry projects revamp plan is up for review: The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority and developer Pennrose of suburban Philadelphia are seeking city Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals approval next week for the $200 million redevelopment of the Perry public-housing project. Read more

Belmont moves ahead with McCoy-Young Commons affordable housing project: The partners are planning a three-story building with 43 apartments at 657 Clinton St., adjacent to the McCoy Convention Center, and 10 attached two-story, three-bedroom townhomes at 18 Adams St. Read more

Spotlight/economy: Few signs of a downturn in jobs in Erie and Niagara counties: Weekly jobless claims in Erie and Niagara counties remain at low levels – a sign that employers aren't cutting jobs any more rapidly than they have been doing for the past year or so. Read more

Sean Kirst: A quiet kitchen, a ringing phone, a lifetime changed: On a moment that seems no different from any other, a ringing wall phone – a reminder of daily rituals of childhood – offers an unexpectedly emotional pivot to everyday life. Read more

Bills position preview: Swing tackle job is wide open for Bills at training camp: The Bills have yet to invest in a first-round draft choice on the offensive line in the Sean McDermott era, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a couple top-tier athletes on the unit. Read more

Brett Murray returns to Sabres with one-year, $775,000 contract: Murray re-signed with the Sabres on a one-year, two-way contract Friday that's worth $775,000 in the NHL. Murray was a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer from the club last month to retain his rights. Read more

All-WNY baseball: Meet the 2023 Coaches All-Western New York large and small school baseball first teams.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

