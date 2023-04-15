April 15, 2023

Why a downtown Buffalo hotel site is likely being considered for a new jail

The word came to Erie County Sheriff John Garcia on Friday: Please stop talking about where we want to put a new jail.

While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was prepared to highlight his interest in building a new, unified county jail to replace the two existing ones as part of his State of the County address on Thursday, he had zero interest in talking about exactly where it would go.

But then Sheriff John Garcia separately shared what he knew, not thinking it would create a problem for the administration. He named the Buffalo Grand Hotel as a potential site, and the information was out there.

So why would a hotel site be attractive as a jail site? We look into it.

Patrick Burke faces Assembly inquiry into harassment accusations: Assemblyman Patrick Burke is not only facing a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, but an investigation by the State Assembly’s Ethics Committee. Burke strongly denies the accusations that on Friday led to condemnation from the head of the Erie County Republican party and little reaction from Democrats, although Gov. Kathy Hochul's office did provide a statement late Friday calling the claims "disturbing." Read more

Buffalo wheelchair football team playing for the love of the game: When Jake Cimperman ran into his former football coach at a music festival in East Aurora, he never thought it would lead to an opportunity to tell a powerful story about Buffalo’s adaptive sports community. But less than a month after that September 2021 reunion with Tim Wade, the filmmaker found himself documenting practices and conducting athlete interviews of the Western New Yorkers playing on a wheelchair football team in its first season. Read more

NLRB to begin case Monday against Starbucks on second bundle of charges: Starbucks Corp. will head back to court Monday to answer a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board accusing Starbucks of undertaking union-busting activities at Buffalo-area stores. The complaint comprises more than 30 charges filed from May 2022 to January, which were initially filed by workers, investigated by the NLRB, found to have merit and are now being prosecuted by the NLRB. As charges piled up, the complaint was consolidated a total of four times. Starbucks denies all charges. Read more

Suspect in triple shooting at Club Marcella charged with murder: Two months after a triple shooting at Club Marcella that left one man dead and two others wounded, the suspected 20-year-old gunman was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Sharief McBroom, 20, was arraigned Friday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case who remanded him without bail. Read more

Nine trustees call for Nardin president, board chair to resign: “The current situation and subsequent public attention of Nardin Academy has damaged the integrity and reputation of our historic institution," the nine trustees said in a statement released to The Buffalo News. Read more

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas to return this summer after abrupt turnaround: A post Friday on the event's Facebook page and website indicated a return for 2023, with the festival slated for July 16-23. Read more

'Good Deeds' host pulls program from WBBZ-TV over station owner's Facebook post: Jordan James is pulling the program off the air “due to recent public comments against members of the LGTBQ+ Community” by station owner Phil Arno. Read more

Alan Pergament: Radio host JP says he isn't going to WECK after all: John Piccillo used a metaphor to explain the situation. “We were engaged but we never got married and the engagement is over,” said JP. Read more

The lighter side of The News: Dino the dinosaur reporter, part II; What the smell?; Dogged determination: The age of the dinosaur, and dinosaur-friendly news reporters, isn't over yet. Close readers of this column will recall that, in January, we published an item about a Southtowns native and former Buffalo News intern who gained social media fame for an article he wrote for the Washington Post. The headline was "The T. rex may have been a lot smarter than you thought." The reporter's name was Dino Grandoni. Yes, the jokes write themselves. Read more

Don Paul: Unwelcome changes to follow summery weekend in Western New York: Meteorologist Don Paul says to enjoy the warm weather this weekend, because "something of a rude awakening arrives before Monday morning." Read more

Jeff Miers: Farewell readers, thanks for giving me a life in music: "Writing about music – and what it means to truly love and deeply feel and be transformed by music – for all of you has been the greatest honor of my life," The News' pop music critic says after leaving his 21-year post at the paper. Read more

'You can still see the essence of who we are': As he retires, M&T's Richard Gold reflects on bank's growth: As he steps away from serving as president and COO of M&T Bank, Richard Gold is reflecting on lessons he has learned. Read more

Carubba proceeds with Old First Ward project after winning legal fight: A controversial residential project at South and Hamburg streets in Buffalo's Old First Ward is poised to get underway, after the developers won a legal victory over opponents and demolished a house on part of the site in recent days. Read more

Talking politics with The Buffalo News' Charlie Specht: The march to November elections is already filled with twists and turns. Specht discusses the race for Common Council seats and more. Watch now

Buy Buffalo Week at A&P, 1933: Buffalo Stories' Steve Cichon takes us back with a look at the largest retailer's ads in The News. Read more

NFL draft preview: Bills don't need a quarterback, but several may go in first round: Gone are the days of uncertainty at quarterback for the Bills. Quarterback is still, of course, one of the most critical positions when it comes to the draft, but Bills fans can skip the tape of this class, unless they want a very early look at opponents. Read more

Bills sign offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis to one-year contract: Jarvis, 23, entered the league in 2022 with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He started 39 games across his five years at Michigan. In his final season, he started all 12 games, with eight at right guard and four at right tackle. In all, he started 25 games at right guard. Read more

A promising season over, Sabres shift focus to next step: 'Playoffs is the expectation': “Obviously, we’re not in our prime yet,” said Dylan Cozens, whose breakout season included 31 goals and a seven-year contract extension. “Our prime years are still ahead, and to be as close as we were this year, I think we made a big step. Next year, playoffs is the expectation. We all believe that we will be there, and we know what it takes now.” Read more

