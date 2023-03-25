March 25, 2023

Is Erie County borrowing more money than it can spend? Republicans block bond resolution in push for answers

Every year for the past three years, the Erie County Legislature has approved roughly 30 high-cost projects that require county borrowing.

But just because a project is approved and bond money is borrowed, doesn't mean it's going to get done, or get done quickly.

After a major project borrowing resolution failed for the first time in decades last week, we took a look at where things stand with county project money.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Push is on for free school lunches for all students in New York State: 'It’s been a pretty stark contrast': More than 250 organizations – including parent, teacher and school administrator organizations, food banks and food equity groups – formed the Healthy School Meals for All coalition to advocate for the funding. "It's so much easier for the families if we can cover the cost of the meal and they don't have to pay out of pocket," said Kim Roll, food service director in the Ken-Ton school district. Read more

Guilty plea in 2021 quadruple shooting that killed 3-year-old 'Baby Quelle,' wounded 3 others: Dequan I. Richardson pleaded guilty Friday morning to shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men. A loud, piercing cry was heard from a woman in the Erie County courtroom as the name of young victim, Shaquelle Walker Jr., who was shot while riding his bicycle, was read. Sobbing and stomping her feet against the ground, the woman was consoled with a hug. Read more

Proposal to tax Netflix, other streaming service subscribers draws local opposition: As part of this year's state budget negotiations, the Assembly proposed imposing a tax on digital streaming services, from Netflix and AppleTV+ to Disney+ and Audible. The tax would also be imposed on podcasts and music streaming. Read more

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts organizers explain decision to end popular Buffalo summer event: Organizers of the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts announced Friday afternoon on social media that the popular summer festival will no longer continue. "After twenty-four years of producing an all-volunteer, free community event, and after much deliberation, we have decided to cease producing the festival," read a post on the event's Facebook page. Read more

Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt leaving Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy: The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is looking for an executive director. Stephanie Crockatt is leaving the position after nine years on May 18 to move to Sarasota, Fla., where she will be closer to family members and embark on a "career-enhancing opportunity" as the first president and CEO of Sarasota’s Bay Park Conservancy. Read more

Parole officer who lied in court pleads guilty to reduced charges, gets probation, resigns: Eliezer Rosario II resigned Friday after he pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to two misdemeanors after being caught last year tampering with evidence and lying on the witness stand about it. Read more

Alan Pergament: Here's why Ch. 7's Hannah Buehler and 97 Rock's J.P. have been off the air: News Director Aaron Mason reports Buehler is on leave. She announced last month on social networks that she and her partner Mike are expecting twins, a boy and a girl. She previously announced her pregnancy in late December on her personal Facebook page. Reached by telephone, J.P. Piccillo said he is on family medical leave to take care of his parents, who are in their 90s. Piccillo, who recently had Covid-19, said he was “really appreciative that people have been asking about him.” Read more

WEATHER

Strong winds, gusts up to 60 mph expected through weekend for Western New York: Most of Western New York is under a high wind warning for at least part of this weekend. Strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph are in the forecast. Beyond winds, Don Paul takes an extended look at the weekend and what the beginning of next week has in store for WNY.

BUFFALO NEXT

From Austin to Buffalo: MOD Tech Labs co-founders settling into new home with two kids after $1M 43North win: Alex and Tim Porter and their daughters, Nova, 8, and Kalan, 6, and dog, Lara, moved earlier this year to Western New York from Austin, Texas, after the Porters won $1 million from the 43North startup contest. Their company, MOD Tech Labs, created an artificial intelligence software to transform photo and video content into 3D for entertainment and media companies. Read more

Spotlight/housing: A market where homeowners aren't selling: The number of homes that are going up for sale is down by 4% through the first two months of this year, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills one of 25 teams supporting single roster cutdown during training camp: The way GM Brandon Beane sees it, adopting a single roster cut – from 90 to 53 players – makes too much sense. “I don’t know a great reason for why you would be against it,” he said last week. The Bills were one of 25 teams to propose a resolution to the NFL that one cut is the best way to have healthier rosters entering Week 1. Owners will vote on the proposal during the NFL’s annual meeting next week in Phoenix. Last year, there were roster cut deadlines after each of the first full three preseason weekends (not including the Hall of Fame Game): From 90 to 85 on Aug. 16; from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23; and from 80 to 53 on Aug. 30. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' 'swagger' returns, as Alex Tuch scores twice in 5-4 win: Appearing in his sixth game since returning from an injury, Tuch scored twice in the second period, his 31st and 32nd of the season, to give Buffalo the cushion it needed to hold off the New Jersey Devils for a 5-4 win. Read more

Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff doesn't get his playoff clincher, but he has team that can go distance: "Ruff's team couldn't overcome black and red magic on Friday. The Devils are back home Saturday to meet Ottawa with another chance at the clincher – and the first step on what he hopes is a long playoff run," Harrington writes. Read more

Sabres notebook: Devon Levi 'hungry' to get to work after immigration approval: Jeff Skinner raised his left arm in the air and shook his head in disbelief after Devon Levi used his glove to snare a shot by Buffalo Sabres rookie defenseman Owen Power. Levi looked calm as five of his new teammates stood around the net at an optional morning skate Friday. Each was desperately trying to get the puck past the 21-year-old rookie goalie during his first formal on-ice workout with the team, and his surprising stop on Power earned a series of stick taps from the coaches watching from nearby. Read more

PHOTOS

