March 10, 2023

Inside the patient bottlenecks at ECMC and what it says about the health care system

ECMC, like many hospitals across Western New York, the state and the country, is struggling to get patients out of its hospital, a multilayered problem that shows just how intricately connected the health care system is and how just one issue – in just one of its parts – can cripple the whole structure.

It's a difficult-to-remedy ailment that causes delays in care for patients, leads some to go without care entirely and dents a hospital's bottom line.

A major reason why is continued staffing issues at nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, which is where many hospital patients in need of post-acute care are often taken. Given the staffing constraints, many nursing homes have reduced capacity and are operating fewer beds.

FUNERAL FOR JASON ARNO

What to know about the funeral for fallen firefighter Jason Arno: As many as 10,000 people are expected to take part today in the funeral and procession for Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno, who died in the line of duty March 1. Several street closures are planned to accommodate the crowds expected as well as the processions. Read more

An 'incredible outpouring of support': Hundreds pay respects at Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno's wake: Two lines formed outside Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue on Thursday afternoon – one for uniformed first responders and the other for friends and loved ones of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. The day before his funeral, which is expected to draw thousands of mourners, including firefighters from around the country and over the border, dozens came to pay their respects at his wake. Read more

After losing court battle, sheriff surrenders video of officer kicking handcuffed inmate: The Erie County Sheriff’s Office released the videos to The Buffalo News this week, after a State Supreme Court judge ruled that the Sheriff’s Office had no reasonable basis for denying The News’ Freedom of Information Law request for the public records. Read more

State orders Hamburg Senior Center lease terminated; Frontier open to talks with town to accommodate programs: The town has leased the community center building at 4540 Southwestern Blvd. for 10 years, with an option to extend it another nine years. It houses the town's Youth, Recreation and Senior Services Department, and includes space for the town's adult day care program, senior programs and lunch program. The extension of the lease after June had to be approved by the state education commissioner, and Frontier said it wanted to place a new educational program in the building this fall. But seniors may not have to leave the building this summer. Read more

Buffalo police lieutenant charged in South Buffalo domestic incident: A Buffalo police lieutenant faces charges in connection from allegations tied to apparently related domestic incidents at a South Buffalo apartment on Sunday. James McAndrew, who has been suspended by the police department without pay, was arrested, while his victim, against whom allegations were also made by another party, has not been charged. Read more

Protesters call for eradicating bigotry as Michael Knowles speaks at University at Buffalo: Before controversial conservative political commentator Michael Knowles even began a scheduled talk at the University at Buffalo on Thursday night, several hundred protesters exercised their First Amendment rights. Read more

Buffalo man gets 13 years for slaying of woman whose body was dumped behind Central Terminal: The judge called it a "betrayal of trust" for a friend to kill another. Antonio B. Lee was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison for the killing of Marguerite A. Reading, 53, whose body was found in January 2020 behind Buffalo Central Terminal. "I wouldn't want to be a friend of yours in your apartment," State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller said. Read more

DA: Woman awaiting sentencing in lottery scheme charged again after making phony cancer claim: The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that Danielle K. Bush, 31, of the Town of Tonawanda, who has a previous address in Orchard Park, reportedly submitted fake medical records to the DA purporting to show she has cancer. Read more

Winter isn't over yet: Snow in forecast for Friday: A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for areas south and southeast of the Buffalo metro area. Read more

Time for a change: Inside the switch to a four-day workweek: At D'Youville University, the change has been a hit with employees, who like having an extra day of free time each week. And, officials there say productivity hasn't suffered. Read more

New UAW regional director digs in for a contract fight: Daniel Vicente, the newly elected director of UAW Region 9, based in Amherst, wants to see an end to pay tiers at the Detroit Three automakers through this year's contract talks. Vicente was elected on a reform slate of candidates for UAW offices. Read more

Daghers' Cedarland puts former Bethlehem Steel headquarters under contract: The former corporate headquarters of Bethlehem Steel will soon have a new owner, as Cedarland Development Group has agreed to buy the seven-story Southtowns office building for $3.9 million. Read more

Benderson pursues redevelopment of Chicago Street warehouse building: Plans call for first-floor retail or office space, with six apartments on the smaller second floor and one on the even-smaller third floor, according to Director of Development Tom Fox. Read more

For a fish fry, Richie Roth's was 'like no other': "You can get a fish fry almost anywhere – but people will travel from all over for a good one, even heading to a neighborhood or tavern they might not think to visit otherwise. It’s been that way for at least a century," Steve Cichon writes. Read more

With depth behind Dawson Knox in question, Bills look at tight ends at combine: Is tight end worth a first-round pick in the draft for the Bills? It’s debatable, given the reliance on three wideouts and the need to supplement the receiver position. But this probably is a good year to find a viable tight end on the second and third days of the draft, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more

Free agency preview: AFC East's beastly DTs make interior OL a priority for Bills: A big reason the interior offensive line is a priority for the Buffalo Bills is because of the quality of the competition in the AFC East. Read more

Stefon Diggs on 'The Shop' says Vikings sent him to Bills for things 'not to go well': “If you look at the grand scheme of things, like, Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said. Read more

Observations: Sabres again witness that impatience is a recipe for disaster in 10-4 loss: The Sabres were booed on home ice again after allowing five goals in seven minutes during the third period of a 10-4 loss to the Stars. Read more

