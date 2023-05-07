May 7, 2023

In their grief, families of the May 14 victims ponder painful questions and look for answers

It has been almost a year.

The man who carried out a massacre on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of murder and domestic terrorism. Regardless of whether the federal government decides to pursue the death penalty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, where authorities hope his crime will be remembered, but his name will be forgotten.

But the names of the people whose lives he ended are eternal, etched in the communal memory.

Celestine Chaney. Roberta Drury. Andre Mackneil. Katherine "Kat" Massey. Margus Morrison. Heyward Patterson. Aaron Salter. Geraldine Talley. Ruth Whitfield. Pearl Young.

Their families have spent the past 51 weeks dealing with their personal grief, while also asking questions about racism, guns, why the killer chose Buffalo and how his act of terror exposed the often-overlooked issue of food insecurity in traditionally Black neighborhoods.

Some of those families are now finding ways to try to answer those questions, to uplift their community and to honor their lost loved ones.

– Maki Becker

Senior housing and apartment development firm to face racial discrimination lawsuits: Two disgruntled former employees are planning to file federal lawsuits against Clover Group, the Williamsville real estate developer headed by politically connected civic leader Michael L. Joseph. The lawsuits will charge that the company refuses to build apartment complexes in neighborhoods with large Black populations. Read more

30-hour search for missing Amherst senior was second time a resident wandered away from facility: Three days after moving into an assisted living facility in Amherst, John Allen walked out the door and set off a frantic search by police, the public and worried family members. The 70-year-old, who has Parkinson’s disease and dementia, was missing for nearly 30 hours last weekend in cold, soggy conditions before a neighbor’s tip helped lead police to him. Amherst police have closed their investigation, but the state Health Department and Attorney General’s Office are both looking into the incident at Brompton Heights. This is at least the second time in six years that a resident has wandered away, despite a security alarm system that is meant to prevent such occurrences. Read more

'Art prevails': Burchfield Nature and Art Center gallery reopens: After hardware popped off the windows at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center in West Seneca and its walls started to sag six years ago, there was talk that it might have to be demolished. The town closed the building in January 2017. An architect concluded that the building was slowly collapsing as wooden studs supporting the walls and roof rotted from the bottom. The art center gallery at 2001 Union Road – named for the famed artist Charles E. Burchfield, who lived nearby – is scheduled to reopen Monday with a Native American exhibit. Read more

National Bike Month gets rolling this weekend in Buffalo and beyond: GObike Buffalo and Independent Health lead the way in coming weeks when it comes to celebrating National Bike Month. More than 50 events – most of them free – will set the stage for community biking throughout the summer and early fall. Read more

Feds arrest woman expected to testify against strip club owner in upcoming trial: Phlycia Hunt, 32, was arrested on drug possession charges filed by the FBI this week relating to two incidents in October 2021 and October 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in court papers made public Friday. Two sources familiar with the case said Hunt is a former employee of Peter Gerace, the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen's Club in Cheektowaga. Both sources said Hunt is expected to testify as a government witness at Gerace’s upcoming trial. Read more

Clouds and rain: Today will be cloudy in the morning, then off-and-on rain showers are expected in the afternoon hours. High will be around 68 degrees. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'A piece of me is gone': Aaron Salter's sister, in love and motion, will walk for her brother: Cashell "Shelly" Durham, sister of selfless security guard Aaron Salter Jr., still contemplates a text about a dream she received a year ago from her brother, days before he gave his life for others in racist massacre last May 14 at the Jefferson Avenue Tops. She will join many close friends and family next weekend in a community remembrance run and walk for the 10 women and men lost in that mass murder, with all proceeds to benefit Buffalo scholarships that honor her brother. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: See who is buying and selling properties in our weekly listing of deals. Read more

Ahead of rookie minicamp, an initial Bills 53-man roster projection: Jay Skurski takes his first crack at projecting what the team’s 53-man roster will look like at the end of the summer. Read more

Bills Mailbag: How will Ken Dorsey use first-round pick Dalton Kincaid?: Every offensive position – offensive line, wide receiver, tight end and running back – has been significantly rebuilt. It’s on Dorsey to assemble the new parts into a finely tuned machine, Jay Skurski says. Read more

Inside Bills QB Josh Allen's Kentucky Derby viral suits with designer Tom Marchitelli: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went viral Saturday as photos of the custom-made suit he wore to the Kentucky Derby spread on social media. And the suit he wore Friday to the Kentucky Oaks didn’t go unnoticed, either. Read more

Can the Sabres add an impactful, top-four defenseman this summer?: Here's a glance at some of the potential options with contract projections from Evolving-Hockey and salary-cap information from CapFriendly. Read more

Photos: Cashell 'Shelly' Durham remembers her brother, Aaron Salter Jr.: Cashell "Shelly" Durham shares photographs of her brother, Aaron Salter Jr., remembering a life rich with family and service before Salter was killed in the May 14 massacre last year.

Durham and Salter were one another's only siblings, and very close-knit, especially after losing both of their parents years ago. Durham said he was the kind of person who always helped others; if he saw a need, he would answer it. "When he didn't answer the phone that day, my mind went to, 'oh, he's helping someone,' " Durham said.

Salter, who worked as a security guard at Tops, has been credited by law enforcement for deterring the killer from taking even more lives and hailed as a hero. See Libby March's photos here.

