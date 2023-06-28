June 28, 2023

In an 'off year' politically, some primary races burned hot

Tuesday’s primary day lineup was such that if you didn’t live in one of the areas being hotly contested, you might have forgotten there was an election at all.

No big-ticket battles for president, governor or state Legislature took place in this “off year.” The mayor of Buffalo won’t be up for re-election for another two years. And the biggest campaign of 2023 – for Erie County executive – won’t really heat up until this fall.

For Democrats, the races involving five Common Council districts were a hint of what is to come in November, where all nine Council seats are up for grabs.

For the first time in nine years, women appear likely to be members of the Common Council.

But progressive Democrats likely to act as a check on Mayor Byron W. Brown may not be joining them.

In the Ellicott District, Leah Halton-Pope won the seat to replace outgoing Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of a Buffalo mass shooting survivor, defeated former mayoral candidate India Walton in the Masten District.

In the North District, Joseph Golombek Jr., the Council’s longest-serving member, defeated Eve Shippens, a 22-year Buffalo Public Schools teacher.

University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, who is seeking his third full term, defeated Kathryn Franco.

In the Lovejoy District, incumbent Bryan J. Bollman defeated Mohammed Uddin with about 70% of the vote. In doing so, Bollman secured his second term.

In the most-watched Erie County Legislature primary race, Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo locked up the Conservative Party contest and declared victory with a narrow lead in the Republican Party primary against short-term 10th District incumbent Legislator Jim Malczewski.

Roughly 4% of registered voters cast ballots during early voting, said Jeremy Zellner, who is the Democratic commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections.

In all, fewer than 25% of the county’s 610,000 registered voters were eligible to cast votes during the primaries, Zellner and Republican elections commissioner Ralph Mohr estimated.

In Niagara Falls, incumbent Robert Restaino declared victory in a three-way Democratic primary for mayor.

– News staff

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

LGBTQ elders risk aging in isolation. Nonprofit organizations are trying to change that: The history of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment reflected in U.S. laws and policies created a stigma that’s caused painful experiences for LGBTQ+ patients seeking health care. Read more

Bankruptcy judge questions Buffalo Diocese spending as legal fees soar to $12.5 million: Legal and professional fees paid by the Buffalo Diocese have ballooned to $12.5 million, prompting the federal judge overseeing the diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case to remark that he was puzzled over how the diocese was able to afford such costs. Read more

Buffalo Common Council members nix 'forgivable' loan to downtown Braymiller Market: Braymiller Market was denied more than $500,000 in federal pandemic-related money by the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday. The nine Council members unanimously denied the request and several said it wouldn't be fair to subsidize one business over others. Read more

'You learn a lot every day': This Buffalo boy is 11, and he's heading to high school: Alexander Shaw, 11, starts his freshman year at City Honors High School in September, three years before the typical student enters high school. After skipping first, second and seventh grades, he graduated with high honors last week from eighth grade at Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, School 89. Read more

Man charged in stabbing outside Tapestry Charter School graduation: A 48-year-old man was stabbed in the back at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the school's middle and high schools at 65 Great Arrow Ave., according to a Buffalo police report. Read more

Police recover stolen car tied to gunfire into Town of Tonawanda home: Police believe the "subjects" who fired the shots were in a 2023 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen in Buffalo. Read more

Immaculate Conception School in Wellsville to close after enrollment lags: Bishop Michael W. Fisher accepted the recommendation of the school's board of trustees to cease operations of the school that served pre-K through sixth grades. Read more

WEATHER

Smoky skies return: A cloudy start will give way to some partial clearing. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Highs will be in the low 70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto Eats guide: Late-night bites in Buffalo: There are several options for tracking down a hot meal in Buffalo after midnight. News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau offers a few options to try. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Owner hopeful the games will go on at Medaille Sports Complex, even without Medaille: Jon Williams says there are more than enough local sports groups that are interested in using its fieldhouse, fields and facilities on Elk Street in South Buffalo. Read more

SweetWorks to eliminate 160 jobs with Cheektowaga plant closing: The plant, at 3470-3500 Genesee St., near Union Road, will close Sept. 19, according to a notice filed with the state Labor Department. Read more

Young Development plans Springs at West Seneca residences: The Elma-based development firm is proposing to construct the Springs at West Seneca, with a cluster of five 10-unit apartment buildings and one five-unit apartment building. Read more

BILLS

AFC East preview: Dolphins' expectations high ... if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy: The Dolphins have two elite play-callers (coach Mike McDaniel on offense and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio) and they have talent throughout the depth chart, led by receiver Tyreek Hill and new cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But their biggest question mark is one of the biggest in the NFL: Can quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy? Read more

Erik Brady: Former Bills PR exec Budd Thalman has seen ups, downs with O.J., JoePa and Staubach: Thalman, 87, was the Bills’ vice president for public relations from 1973 to 1986. He will be among those receiving Awards of Excellence at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in Canton, Ohio, today and Thursday. Read more

SABRES

Highlighting rivalries, games to watch in Sabres' 2023-24 schedule: The Buffalo Sabres will open their season at home in KeyBank Center on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers. Read more

Inside the Sabres' scouting process leading into drafts under GM Kevyn Adams: Buffalo Sabres scouts look for prospects whose actions on and off the ice demonstrate three qualities that GM Kevyn Adams wants throughout the organization: skill, competitiveness and intelligence. Read more

What NHL mock drafts say about Sabres' pick at No. 13: With the NHL draft set to begin Wednesday, here is who the Sabres are projected to select in seven mock drafts by national writers. Read more

NHL Awards voting recap: Owen Power makes All-Rookie team, Rasmus Dahlin 8th in Norris balloting: Power is the 10th player in Buffalo Sabres history to earn an all-rookie honors and the first since Victor Olofsson in 2019-20. Read more

BISONS

It's 'Opening Day 2.0' as Bisons open IL's second half in Sahlen Field: The Bisons will host the Worcester Red Sox in a 1 p.m. matinee in Sahlen Field the team has dubbed "Opening Day 2.0." Kids tickets will be available for $10 at the ballpark box office and Sahlen's hot dogs will be $2 all afternoon. The first 1,000 fans through the Swan Street gate will receive a voucher for a free soft drink or bottled water. Read more

