April 10, 2023

In Amherst, the Audubon name is scrutinized over racist, slaveholding past

The Audubon name is a prominent one across the Buffalo Niagara region, especially in Amherst.

The name is on a golf course, one of the town's main roads, one of its biggest neighborhoods and even a park.

But now, some are questioning whether the Audubon name should be so widely honored.

A national movement to confront John James Audubon’s slave owner history has several Western New York institutions taking a closer look at the most famous name in birdwatching – and the many locations that bear it.

At the request of staff and faculty, the University at Buffalo has agreed to consider renaming the 1.7-mile stretch of John James Audubon Parkway that encircles its North Campus.

Like many Audubon Society chapters around the country, Buffalo Audubon also is starting the process of analyzing whether it will change its name because of Audubon's history, said Executive Director Ed Sirianno.

Even the Town of Amherst, which has Audubon’s name written all over it, will devote the next meeting of its Amherst Community Diversity Commission to the topic.

– Janet Gramza

As the pandemic ends, so do some benefits, hitting some lower-income Western New Yorkers: The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is a good thing, of course – but it will mean lower food stamp benefits and the loss of Medicaid coverage for some people in Erie County and nationwide. Read more

Buffalo cops, counselor want policy changes, firing of captain after alleged racist comments: Two Buffalo police officers and a mental health technician who are suing the city say they want the department to change the way it deals with racism or hate speech on the force. Read more

Sweet Home disputes state audit conclusion that it overtaxed residents: A state audit says Sweet Home School District collected more taxes than needed and was not transparent with taxpayers. The conclusions of this audit are similar to one done of the district and issued in 2016. However, the district has taken exception to the state's conclusion that officials "were not transparent with taxpayers." Read more

City Council seeks input from residents on what they want to see in 2023-24 budget: The deadline to complete the survey will be prior to the Council’s budget hearings in May, but members will not know the exact date until the mayor releases his proposed budget and the budget workshops and public hearings are scheduled. Read more

St. Bonaventure men's basketball players arrested, charged in Allegany road-rage incident: According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office online arrest log, which was updated Sunday, Anouar Mellouk and Brett Rumpel were arrested at 5:19 p.m. April 1 in Allegany. Read more

Erie County real estate transactions: In case you missed it yesterday, here's our weekly listing of property deals. Read more

'Greetings from Buffalo' lauded the city's tourism. Then came the copyright infringement notices

Casey William Milbrand's Ellicott Street mural Greetings from Buffalo has been celebrated as a symbol of Buffalo's tourism and a made-for-Instagram backdrop.

But nearly seven years after the mural's creation, Milbrand faces criticism for sending invoices to businesses and institutions requesting sums from $5,000 to $180,000 for alleged copyright infringement. In two of these letters and invoices shared with The Buffalo News, Milbrand includes screenshots that show images of his murals used in businesses' marketing, promotional and branding materials without attribution to the artist.

If organizations do not meet the asking price within 10 days, the documents read, the invoice offer is moot and Milbrand writes that he will contact his attorney. Because Greetings from Buffalo is protected by federal copyright – a copy of which he also includes in the letter – Milbrand could through U.S. Copyright Law pursue up to $30,000 for each infringement and $150,000 for each if he can prove his work was intentionally reproduced for profit.

The News has confirmed that since 2021, Roswell Park, the University at Buffalo, 43North, Welcome 716 and Buffalo Bike Tours have all received invoices from Milbrand alleging copyright infringement. The invoice sent to UB asked for $180,000, confirmed university spokesperson John Della Contrada, who said UB removed the images immediately from its website and photo archives. The university had no further comment due to ongoing litigation, he said. Milbrand is a 2003 UB graduate, according to the school's website.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Looking good: Sunshine with a few clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. Read more

Erik Brady: Dyngus Day comes to the nation's capital, by way of Syracuse and UB: “People always say, ‘Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,’ ” Michele Wood says. “Well, we like to say, ‘Everyone is Polish on Dyngus Day,’ too.” Read more

NFL draft preview: After Jalen Carter, defensive tackle class full of role players, not difference makers: Georgia’s Jalen Carter might be the best prospect in the draft and is expected to be selected in the top 10 despite off-the-field character concerns headlined by pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Read more

Ryan Johnson's future with Sabres comes into focus after Golden Gophers' loss: Johnson is now free to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres, who drafted him in the first round, 31st overall, in 2019. Read more

Mike Harrington: How much can the Sabres ride Devon Levi in goal this week? As much as he can play.: Levi has played three games in a row, and you know it's going to be four when the Sabres play the Rangers tonight in Madison Square Garden. If his load is light, and since there's no travel, could he go on back-to-back days for the first time in the NHL Tuesday in New Jersey? Read more

