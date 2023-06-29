June 29, 2023

'I'm not going to stand down anymore': Jordan Poyer plans to keep talking

Jordan Poyer sat poolside in a bathing suit and bucket hat as he looked over his shoulder and spoke into the camera.

“I’m tired of just being in the shadows on a lot of things,” he said. “I have a lot to say, especially when I’m done playing.”

The 32-year-old safety isn’t nearly done getting paid to “chase a ball for a living,” as he put it; three months ago, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills that could be worth up to $14.5 million. He might have more to say when his career concludes, but in the midst of it, Poyer is saying aloud what he thinks other people should.

He hasn’t always done that, but then his plans to hold a charity golf tournament next month at a PGA-level course owned by Donald Trump started to unravel. When critics of the former president spoke out, sending sharply worded emails and, in some cases, pulling back from their involvement, Poyer got vocal, too. He put a pause on plans for the tournament, which was supposed to benefit Buffalo's Erie County Medical Center, and he didn't back off the possibility of holding the event in the future at Trump's course.

In a 12-minute Instagram video, Poyer called out what he sees as Americans’ inability to set aside differences and connect as people.

“I like to say the quiet parts out loud,” he said in the poolside video, which he posted Saturday. The next day, he told The Buffalo News, “I’m not going to stand down anymore to (B.S.).”

In a 55-minute phone interview from Hawaii, where he was vacationing with his family, and in a series of texts in the days that followed, Poyer described a renewed outlook that impacts both the way he will prepare for games and how he will use the bully pulpit afforded him as an NFL Pro Bowler.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

AG Letitia James alleges nursing home operator that owns Buffalo Center misused $83M in taxpayer funds: In the lawsuit, James alleges the operator engaged in "years of repeated and persistent fraud," misusing $83 million in taxpayer funds that resulted in resident neglect and harm. Read more

Upstarts reigned in party primaries in Northtowns: Unlike in the primaries for Buffalo Common Council, where establishment and incumbent candidates won easily, Erie County's northern suburbs saw upstarts reign on Tuesday. In seven primaries across Amherst, Grand Island and the City and Town of Tonawanda challengers beat out endorsed party candidates in six of them. And the only race won by the endorsed candidate – the Democratic primary for Tonawanda Common Council president – saw a political newcomer knock off a two-term incumbent. Read more

Fearing a 'carnival-like' trial, prosecutors seek gag order in Gerace sex-trafficking case: The government called the gag order necessary, saying that Steven M. Cohen, the lawyer for Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga, keeps making comments to the local media. Read more

After Lockport Cave fatality, Ortt introduces bill to fill state oversight gap: Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt’s bill would require that regulation of “geological, man-made mechanical boat attractions on man-made waterways, tunnels and lakes” in New York be under the purview of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Read more

Rhinoceros gets loose briefly at Buffalo Zoo; no injuries or damage reported: A rhinoceros at the zoo was reported to have escaped its enclosure but it was quickly secured and back in its home within a couple of minutes, police said. Read more

Malczewski won't demand recount in close GOP primary for Erie County Legislature seat: Just over 20 votes separated the winner and the loser in the most watched Republican Erie County Legislature primary race. Incumbent Legislator Jim Malczewski isn't quite conceding, but he's not demanding a hand recount of ballots either. Read more

WEATHER

Wildfire smoke prompts statewide air quality alert through Thursday, maybe longer: Smoke is predicted to move slowly eastward and stall over Central New York, with the highest concentrations of fine particulate matter in Western and Northern New York. Read more

GUSTO

Nickel City Con celebrates pop culture geekdom with celebrities, film attractions: The pop culture celebration returns Friday to Sunday in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with appearances by some of the most popular names in film, television and wrestling. Read more

Christine Baranski, Jeff Glor, Maria Genero and Janet Snyder headline new class of Broadcasters Hall of Fame: The seven-member class announced Wednesday is rounded out by Tim Wenger, the operations manager of AM stations WBEN, WGR and WWKB; retired radio announcer and programmer Jerry Reo; and Kurt Murphy, the art director of WIVB-TV (Channel 4). “We are proud to have such an amazing class for this year’s Hall of Fame,” said Steve Monaco, president of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association. “Each inductee has made important contributions to broadcasting in Buffalo in their own way.” Read more

Catching up with Declan Miers before hometown gig at Larkin Square: Miers, an independent touring musician, is currently playing bass for SZA’s SOS tour, a gig he got from befriending and playing "Call of Duty" with other musicians during the pandemic. In the past he’s played with Chloe x Halle, Mac Ayres, and Ava Max, as well as his closest friends and peers like Cisco Swank, who was recently profiled in the New York Times. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

ECIDA rejects tax breaks for Top Seedz and Iskalo on downtown project: The ECIDA board voted 8-3 in favor of the tax breaks, but the resolution required 10 affirmative votes in order to pass, so it ultimately failed. Read more

Niagara University to open new science research lab on medical campus: The lab will be led by professor Mary McCourt, an award-winning researcher who has taught at Niagara since 1999. Read more

Ford cutting hundreds of salaried jobs: Ford did not provide an exact number of cuts or a breakdown of reductions by facility. Read more

Spectrum opens new call center in Amherst, bringing potential for 400 additional jobs: The 88,000-square-foot call center is located at 3920 Main St. It's the fifth so-called "activation and repair" center of its kind, following sites in Texas, Ohio, Missouri and Florida. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: This July Fourth, party like there’s no tomorrow – just in case: As another Independence Day rolls around, America is sinking in the quicksand of false equivalency and tit-for-tat political retribution that threatens the very existence of the nation as we imagine it. And there’s no guarantee we can pull ourselves out, Watson writes. Read more

BILLS

AFC East preview: Jets have done everything possible to make Aaron Rodgers feel at home: “We're loaded with young talent,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Quarterback is the most important position on a football team. There's a lot of promise and a lot of excitement leading into the 2023 season.” Read more

Buffalo Bills athletic training and medical staff to be honored at ESPYS: The group will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2023 ESPYS, ESPN's annual awards show, on July 12. Read more

SABRES

Zach Benson 'super stoked' to become Sabres' first-round pick in Nashville: The Buffalo Sabres selected Winnipeg Ice winger Zach Benson with the 13th pick in the NHL draft. Read more

Mike Harrington: Don't worry about size. Be happy about the talent level of Sabres' draft choices: "The Sabres want talent. Sure, they want size. But talent trumps it," Harrington writes. Read more

Hamburg's Quentin Musty drafted 26th overall by San Jose Sharks: Musty was the first player from the region to be selected in the first round since goalie Tom McCollum (Amherst) in 2008 to Detroit and the first skater since winger Patrick Kane (South Buffalo) in 2007 to Chicago at first overall. Read more

PHOTOS

Smoky skies in Western New York: Smoke from wildfires in Canada created hazy conditions in Western New York on Wednesday as officials warned of unhealthy air quality. View photos

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.