April 12, 2023

How unspent Covid money could translate into millions for affordable housing in Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reserved millions for ongoing Covid-19 related response efforts by Erie County in 2022. But that proved to be far more money than needed for a virus that has become part of everyday life for county residents.

So with $20 million left over, Poloncarz has set his sights on a new priority – affordable housing.

The money would be redirected into a new Affordable Housing Fund that developers could tap into to build new affordable housing units across Erie County under a proposal by Poloncarz. Combined with $5 million in other housing grants and county funds, Poloncarz said Erie County would invest more money in a single year toward lower-income housing than it ever has in its history.

"We're a weaker community if only the wealthy can afford safe, quality housing," he said in a meeting with The Buffalo News this week. "If housing is out of the reach of a good portion of our populations, how strong a community can we be?"

County officials estimate that dozens – or possibly a few hundred – new units could be built with the money.

The new fund for affordable housing will be a highlight of Poloncarz's State of the County address Thursday.

– Sandra Tan

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

India Walton's residency in Buffalo's Masten District challenged for Common Council seat: Two community activists, citing an obscure part of Buffalo's City Charter, have filed objections with the Erie County Board of Elections arguing that Walton is not eligible to run in Masten because she hasn't lived in the district for a full year, as the charter requires. Read more

DA's Office: G. Steven Pigeon 'thinks everybody is out to get him': A court ruling on whether to appoint a special prosecutor in Pigeon's child rape case will come within two weeks, a judge said at a hearing Tuesday. During the half-hour proceeding, Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter heard from the defense attorney who requested a special prosecutor, and an Erie County prosecutor who contended no conflict exists between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn that warrants replacing the DA's Office in the case. "It seems to be a recurring theme that this defendant thinks everybody is out to get him, and that's just not true," Assistant District Attorney Cathleen M. Roemer told Carter. Read more

Stewart-Cousins: Framework deal 'very close' on bail issue holding up budget: The leader of the state Senate says the main issue holding up Albany budget negotiations – potential changes to the state’s bail law – is “very close to a general agreement.” The budget was due April 1, but with Hochul insisting on making changes to the bail law amid resistance by the Democratic controlled-Legislature, lawmakers have passed two stopgap measures temporarily keeping the state government running while a deal is hashed out. The latest extension runs until April 17. Read more

Man who led police on bullet-riddled chase across city pleads guilty to attempted murder: A gunman who led police on a cross-town pursuit a year ago that ended with a hail of bullets pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of attempted murder for shooting at police officers. Kente Q. Bell, 29, of Buffalo, was driving on Bailey Avenue when he fired shots at police officers near Arden Avenue in the Kenfield neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe Bell fired at least 14 shots at police throughout the pursuit, which began shortly before 6 p.m. March 29, 2022. Read more

From parking to park: Buffalo AKG Art Museum receives $1 million in federal aid for 'Great Lawn': Rep. Brian Higgins announced that he has helped secure $1 million in federal funding to replace what used to be a parking lot in front of the former Albright-Knox Art Gallery with a half-acre of lawn space when the newly renovated gallery reopens in June as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Read more

After a tumultuous 2022, Shea's 'very confident of continued progress internally': Shea's Performing Arts Center had plenty to smile about in 2022, with high attendance for its shows, strong sales and popular productions. But it was the news behind the scenes that was on the minds of city officials Tuesday, as Shea's representatives met with the Common Council's Community Development Committee. The two Shea's officials shared changes instituted since a tumultuous 2022 as the board nears a decision on a search committee to begin looking for a replacement for Shea's President Michael Murphy. Read more

WEATHER

Another fine spring day: Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs around 60. Read more

GUSTO

90 minutes on Hertel Avenue: 'Hertel Walls' build community bridges, comics become literature, pop-surrealist art elevates: During a recent afternoon on Hertel Avenue, Jeff Miers let public art lead him on a journey toward the heart of the neighborhood, in real time, with no pre-selected maps or legends. Along the way, Miers discovered that we can learn an awful lot about a community through the art that adorns that community’s public spaces and, one hopes, compels outsiders to visit. Read more

Downtown Bazaar, at former EXPO space, opens Monday: Downtown Bazaar will open to the public Monday, bringing international all-stars from the West Side Bazaar to Buffalo’s Theatre District. Read more

Alan Pergament: In suspenseful episode, Buffalo singer Matt Wilson advances on 'American Idol': Wilson is moving on with the 25 other “Idol” hopefuls to a Disney resort in Hawaii, where the next round is being held. Those episodes air Sunday and Monday. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Eden Valley Golf Course reopens with new owner: A financial services executive from Toronto, who founded the Toronto Futures Options Swaps Exchange in 2017, acquired the 18-hole course in the Town of North Collins from the previous owner, Baer Capital, paying $900,000 for the 163-acre property at 10401 Sisson Highway, or Route 75. William Hong Ye took control of the par-72 course, which also includes a restaurant and pro shop, as well as an extensive amount of land. Read more

Beacon Communities, First Shiloh plan $73M renovation of Ellicott Town Center complex: Another longtime major affordable housing complex in Buffalo is poised for a significant state-funded rehab, as the owner of the Ellicott Town Center adjacent to downtown prepares to launch a $73 million upgrade of the 30-year-old community. First Shiloh Housing Corporations is partnering with Beacon Communities of Boston on a renovation of the residential complex, located east of Michigan Avenue, occupying most of the block between East Eagle, South Division and Pine streets. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: Bills could use some competition at right tackle: The extent of the Buffalo Bills’ confidence in right tackle Spencer Brown will be tested in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bills have expressed confidence in Brown since the 2022 season ended. Their work in free agency has supported that talk. The only move the Bills have made at tackle is to bring veteran backup David Quessenberry back to the roster on a one-year contract. We will find out in the draft just how much of a challenge the Bills aim to give Brown for his starting job. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres officially eliminated from playoff contention with 6-2 loss: The playoff push ended Tuesday night in Prudential Center with a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the Sabres’ 80th game of the season. Read more

PHOTOS

Buffalo AKG Art Museum one step closer to June opening: The former Albright-Knox Art Gallery is nearing the end of its massive campus expansion and is reportedly on track for a June opening as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. News photographer Derek Gee was there Tuesday capturing images of the progress.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.