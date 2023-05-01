May 1, 2023

How the Bills must account for their $100 million community investment in the stadium deal

Depending on who you ask, the community benefits agreement that is part of the Bills stadium deal is either one of the best deals brokered between a local community and an NFL team, or one of the weakest.

The Bills agreed to pay $3 million a year in charitable giving to the region in exchange for $850 million in public support toward a new stadium.

But what qualifies as a charitable contribution and how the Bills will be held accountable for their investment needs more clarity. So we provide it.

– Sandra Tan

Dismissed whistleblower lawsuit sheds light on 2019 Buffalo City Hall raid: A former high-ranking Buffalo official alleges she was forced out in 2018 after she accused Mayor Byron W. Brown and his top economic development official of misusing federal funds and giving preferential treatment to favored developers, according to documents recently unsealed in federal court. Read more

Mayor Brown to seek property tax increase, proposes fund to help pay outstanding bills: Mayor Byron W. Brown will call for a 3.8% increase on residential and commercial property taxes and higher fees for sanitation services when he presents his 18th annual State of the City address today. Read more

New York State speeding cameras are coming to a highway work zone near you: If you're driving through a construction zone this summer, you may notice signs alerting drivers that their speed is being monitored by cameras. Read more

PolitiFact: ‘Quarantine camps’ claim takes NY public health rule too far: "This is just Public Health 101 and is nothing out of the ordinary," said Lawrence O. Gostin, a Georgetown Law School professor who has been involved in public policy pertaining to epidemics. Read more

UB social work student wins national award for project on medication safety: Matthew Cosmai, a master’s student at the University at Buffalo’s School of Social Work, is the winner of the American Geriatric Society’s 2023 Clinical Student Research Award for his project on educating older adults about medication safety. Read more

Canisius High School grads will donate 200 bikes to kids along cross-country summer ride: Canisius High grad Lucas Beyer will be biking 5,000 miles across the country. And along the way, he and his nonprofit, CycleService, will donate 200 bikes to kids in need across four cities. Read more

Baseball/Softball Day at Niagara Falls becomes a success for Matz family: Following last year’s successful WNY Athletics Baseball Day to raise money for Depew baseball coach Dennis Crawley’s bout with ALS, Tom Prince thought it would be appropriate to dedicate the 2023 iteration to 12-year-old Colt Matz. Read more

A wet start to the week: Rain and wind today with highs in the mid-40s. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: After margin-working receiver adds, door remains wide open for Gabe Davis to be No. 2: "Thursday night was a win for Gabe Davis. NFL players rarely pay attention to the draft in general or draft buzz in particular, but Davis wouldn’t have been faulted for sneaking a peek," O'Halloran writes. Read more

Bills' draft grades from Buffalo News writers show hits and misses: Mark Gaughan, Katherine Fitzgerald, Ryan O'Halloran and Jay Skurski offer their grades for the team's performance in the NFL draft. Read more

Series victory by Leafs adds new drought to Sabres' postseason resume: Who has now gone the longest without winning a series? None other than your Buffalo Sabres. Mike Harrington explains. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres prospects come through as Amerks force decisive Game 5 against Syracuse: After dropping the first two games of the series last weekend, the Rochester Amerks forced a decisive Game 5 in the AHL's North Division semifinals with Sunday's 4-0 win over the Syracuse Crunch. Read more

Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival: Hundreds of visitors filled the Japanese Garden and Buffalo History Museum as they took in the sights and sounds from the final day of the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday. View photos

