March 27, 2023

New York lawmakers aim to reach a deal on climate plan. Here's how their proposals would affect you

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ambitious plans to transition the state economy from fossil fuels to electricity have divided New Yorkers, spurred misinformation – and set up major budget battles in the State Senate and Assembly.

Hochul wants to phase out fossil fuel use in existing homes, for instance. The Legislature rejected those plans.

The Senate, meanwhile, wants big polluters to help fund New York’s transition to clean energy. Neither the Assembly nor the governor endorsed that plan.

With only five days until the April 1 budget deadline, lawmakers are racing to find a compromise on these and other climate issues – all while utility companies and interest groups bombard their constituents with a cacophony of contradicting, and sometimes misleading, information.

The debate also comes on the heels of a United Nations report that warned the world will blow past its emissions targets if industrialized nations such as the United States do not slash them in half by 2030.

One thing all parties agree on: The outcome of these budget battles will fundamentally change both the state economy and daily life for millions of New York residents.

"We want people to be aware, and we want people to speak out if they’re concerned," said Donna DeCarolis, president of National Fuel's utility business. "And I think they are."

– Caitlin Dewey and Matt Glynn

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bail and a billionaire at issue in Albany budget talks: Ahead of the April 1 state budget deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul has set out a top negotiating priority. At a news conference Wednesday, Hochul stated that, "Protecting New Yorkers is my No. 1 priority. Full stop." Read more

African Heritage Food Co-op's Fruit Belt project faces scrutiny after nonprofit status revoked: Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant last June to help the African Heritage Food Co-op open a grocery store in the Fruit Belt, unaware that the status of the group's nonprofit arm was revoked more than three weeks earlier. The nonprofit status was removed because the African Heritage Economic Initiative failed to file mandatory IRS forms three years in a row. Read more

UB campaigns to include differential SUNY tuition in state budget: The so-called differential tuition plan would provide a predictable funding source for the future as the university centers – especially the two flagships, UB and Stony Brook University – pursue Gov. Kathy Hochul’s goal to increase their role as national research hubs. Read more

At WNY Women's March, celebration of progress and calls for change: The issues covered by speakers at the WNY Women's March on Sunday included abortion rights, the plight of women in war-torn countries, and environmental sustainability and climate change. Read more and see photos here.

Saturday's storm brought wind gusts over 60 mph to Western New York: Western New Yorkers cleaned up Sunday after wind gusts exceeded 60 mph in some areas Saturday night as a storm brought high winds and heavy rainfall, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power. Read more

WEATHER

Cold and damp: Cloudy with rain and snow. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30s. Read more

BILLS

A year before Damar Hamlin collapsed, a life was saved in Bills stadium parking lot: Exactly a year before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was saved by team doctors on the field during a Jan. 2 game, a man was resuscitated in a similar manner in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium as the Bills played a home game. Read more

As stadium construction begins, Bills executive Ron Raccuia says 2023 parking will be mostly the same: During an interview with The Buffalo News, Bills executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Ruccuia said 2023 game-day parking will not be significantly impacted. He also discussed the team's trip to London this fall. Read more

SABRES

Dylan Cozens continues to rise for Sabres in breakout season: Each of Dylan Cozens’ shifts during the Buffalo Sabres’ consecutive wins over the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders showed his coach that the 22-year-old center was no longer shackled by the self-induced pressure to be the catalyst in a playoff push. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Pond skimming at Holiday Valley: Thousands of spectators gathered to watch 80 people attempt to ski and snowboard across a pond at the Holiday Valley Resort on Sunday. See the photos here.

