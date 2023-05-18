May 18, 2023

'A lot of good to come': How Luke Knox's legacy is impacting Western New York, Tennessee

Gwen Mysiak has a specific image of Luke Knox seared in her memory.

Mysiak, the executive director of P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, has worked with Dawson Knox since the Buffalo Bills tight end was a rookie. Knox’s curly-haired younger brother played the same position, first at Ole Miss as Dawson did, and then at Florida International.

At a fundraiser July in Nashville, Dawson was surrounded by grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. Luke came in from Florida, and because of that, he was a little late.

“I'll never forget the embrace and the look on Dawson's face when Luke walked onto the rooftop bar patio and (Dawson) just dropped everything,” Mysiak said. “It was like no one else existed in that moment, and the embrace of those two brothers, that was the first picture I had in my head when I learned of his passing.”

Luke Knox died unexpectedly on Aug. 17, 2022, at age 22.

In the wake of that loss, Bills fans gave to P.U.N.T. Many of the donations were for $16.88, a nod to the jersey numbers of both brothers, resulting in about $230,000 from 9,050 donors.

The contributions that flowed in Luke’s honor are serving three purposes: Luke’s Locker, the Last Responder Fund and the “Helping Hands” Endowment.

– Katherine Fitzgerald

Inclusive Play at Explore & More Children's Museum: Accommodating and accessible, there's something for children of all abilities to experience. Learn more >>

Sponsored by Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

BMHA gets a better HUD rating, but its public housing is substandard: “The most important takeaway ... is that we’re not in troubled status, and that’s a big deal,” Gillian D. Brown, executive director of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, said. “So we’re no longer in danger of receivership. We checked off every box on our 16-point recovery plan. We did a lot of work.” Read more

Appointment of new Bongiovanni defense lawyers prompts delay of high-profile trial: Three and half years after Joseph Bongiovanni was first indicted, a federal judge Wednesday appointed two seasoned lawyers as his new defense counsel and told them to be ready to defend the former Drug Enforcement Administration agent by the new Aug. 14 trial date. The two said in court they face a stiff challenge taking over Bongiovanni's defense. "I don't think this is a case that can be ramped up in 60 days," said attorney Robert C. Singer, who, with Parker R. MacKay, took charge of the ex-DEA agent's defense. Read more

Five school election takeaways: Voters, teachers 'don't want politics' in the classroom: Chaos and culture wars might reign in national politics and on TV cable news, but suburban voters across the state chose new school board members and approved budgets and propositions Tuesday in orderly ways that favored candidates with experience and a working knowledge of New York public schools. Read more

'Monster' who shot 40 rounds into holiday party, killing 3-year-old, sentenced to 25 years in prison: Dequan I. Richardson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday morning for shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men. Read more

Early stages of construction at site of new Buffalo Bills stadium in full swing: Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President and COO Ron Raccuia expects the digging will start in the first week of June, and an official groundbreaking event could also be held around then. Read more

Salamanca schools can keep nickname, use historic logo that honors Native heritage: A provision allows schools to use an Indigenous name, mascot or logo when "culturally affiliated" with a federally recognized tribal nation within the state or a state-recognized tribal nation, if they have a written agreement. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny and warmer: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Read more

GUSTO

Outer Harbor Concert Series: When lots open, where to park, what not to bring: Here are the concert dates with details on parking, gates and performance times as available, plus more information on what you can and can't bring inside the concert perimeter. Read more

Ujima stages a powerful 'Cullud Wattah': In this formidable production, directed by Curtis Lovell, a handsome set depicts the rooms of the house simultaneously, and places a white bathtub squarely in the middle. The acting ensemble is talented and tight, News reviewer Anthony Chase says. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Subpoena of Starbucks union conversations with reporters violates labor law, judge rules: Free press advocates were shocked in October when a Buffalo judge ruled that Starbucks workers and union representatives would have to hand over to the company all documents and recordings they had of their conversations with reporters about unionizing stores in Buffalo. But Friday, a National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge decided that the subpoenas for those documents and recordings violated the National Labor Relations Act. "The employees’ strong interest in keeping their union activities confidential outweighs [Starbucks'] need for the information," wrote Charles J. Muhl, the administrative law judge, in his decision. Read more

Amid bankruptcy, 123 Athenex workers scheduled to lose their jobs in WNY: In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing that Athenex sent to the state Labor Department, the company said that 123 employees in Western New York will be separated, with those scheduled to occur in phases. Those cuts began May 12, with additional phases to come June 29 and Aug. 11. Read more

Workers strike at Williamsville nursing home over pay, staffing: The union workers at Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Williamsville, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have been working without a contract since Dec. 31 when their three-year deal expired. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Honest and open government in New York is under constant assault: In recognizing local citizens who stand up against officials who ignore New York’s freedom of information and open meetings laws, the New York Coalition for Open Government can inspire other taxpayers to assert their right to know what’s being done in their name. Those local efforts to safeguard democracy should not be overlooked amid the focus on national threats to our system of governance. Read more

Alan Pergament: Here's how CNN, Fox News are doing in WNY after Trump Town Hall, Carlson firing: Inquiring minds want to know: How high were CNN’s local ratings for its Town Hall with Donald Trump? How have local ratings been for Fox News at 8 p.m. weekdays since Tucker Carlson was fired and the company paid a $787 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems? And how low have CNN’s ratings been lately here since CEO Chris Licht has turned the cable news network to the center and rightward? Read more

BILLS

Bills' 2023 schedule second toughest in NFL, according to Vegas odds: Based on the Las Vegas’ over-under victory projections, the Bills’ opponents have the second highest combined win total for the coming season. Only New England’s schedule is tougher. Kansas City has the third toughest schedule, Las Vegas fourth and Miami fifth. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Even as former stars close in on Stanley Cup, Sabres' big deals show both sides can be happy: With Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart now on the deepest playoff runs of their careers, it is worth another look at how three major trades in recent Buffalo Sabres history currently stand. Read more

Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen help Rochester punch ticket to AHL conference finals: Jiri Kulich and fellow Buffalo Sabres first-round draft pick Isak Rosen scored impressive goals Wednesday to help the Rochester Americans complete a three-game sweep of the Toronto Marlies with a 8-4 win, punching Rochester’s ticket to the Eastern Conference finals. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.