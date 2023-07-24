July 24, 2023

How Buffalo's concealed 8-year fluoride lapse impacts families

When Dana McWhite opened The Buffalo News in January and read an article revealing that Buffalo city officials quietly stopped adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water years earlier, it all started to make sense.

McWhite and her husband, Kenneth, rarely let their two children eat processed foods. They steered them away from candy and juice boxes.

“They’ve never had pop a day in their life,” McWhite said. “We take very good care of their teeth.”

So the West Side couple was “shocked” after taking Cole, 4, to the dentist last year.

“We took him in and the dentist was like, ‘He has not one, not two, but eight cavities, and they all need crowns,’” Dana McWhite said.

The McWhites believe the lack of fluoride in the city’s water is responsible for their son’s dental problems. They are among a group of Buffalo parents who are suing the city in State Supreme Court for not adequately telling the public about the decision to stop adding fluoride to the water eight years ago.

Bills missing early minority contracting goals on new stadium, upsetting Legislature leader: The lead construction firms building the new Buffalo Bills stadium have not done nearly enough to recruit minority contractors to work on the project, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin says. "I am, absolutely, just disgusted at their lack of transparency, at their ability to ignore the language in the legal document that the Buffalo Bills signed that says that they are accountable to outreach in a very specific way," she said. Read more

Jan. 6 rioter who stole beaten officer's badge, radio apologizes in bid to avoid prison: Hoping to avoid prison, an Amherst man who robbed a beaten police officer of his badge and radio amid the storming of the U.S. Capitol apologized in a letter to a judge and said a years-long misdiagnosis of mental illness contributed to his actions. Read more

'I didn't see where I fit in': What it's like to be a veteran heading to college: "To come back into higher ed is a really difficult transition," Army National Guard veteran and UB law school graduate Chanel Powell said. "There's a lot of gears that have to be switched, from the culture you're used to, to your day-to-day." Read more

Allegany County man irritated by his dog burned it to death in 'deviant' act, police say: The Allegany County man charged recently in a disturbing case of animal cruelty burned his dog to death because, a state police spokesman said, the animal was annoying him during a party. When another guest at the gathering worried what Jeremy Vankuren was about to do and tried to prevent it, Vankuren tied the man to a chair and forced him to watch the animal die, state police reported. Read more

Buffalo elementary school principal placed on leave amid accusations of physical assault, sexual abuse: Gregory Johnson, principal at elementary school Dr. George E. Blackman School of Excellence, has been sued by the father of a 9-year-old who says his son suffered serious injuries after an incident on a field trip Nov. 3. Read more

Almost canceled, Canal Fest comes back strong: 'Streets were just wall-to-wall people': It almost didn't happen, but this summer's Canal Fest of the Tonawandas was, by most accounts, a success. Still, there is uncertainty about next year. Some officials on both sides of the bridge favor a shorter time frame. Read more

Williamsville trustees set to replace top village manager: The Williamsville Village Board for the second time in a year is planning to oust a senior village administrator. Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt, who took office this month, intends to replace Village Administrator Judith Kindron, who also serves as clerk-treasurer. Read more

Bill would ban public use of marijuana, including edibles: New York State Sen. George Borrello introduced legislation that would prohibit public use of marijuana in all forms “unless specifically authorized by the locality.” Read more

A warm start to the week: A stray thunderstorm is possible under partly cloudy skies. The high temperature will reach 80. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: If there is Diggs drama with Bills, it's on McDermott to stop it: "The drama created by Diggs after the playoff loss to Cincinnati and exacerbated by McDermott last month isn’t going anywhere. It will be a cloud hovering over the club until Diggs and only Diggs decides it won’t be. And those around the league, some of whom believe the Bills are slip, slip, sliding down the AFC power rankings, will be watching," writes Ryan O'Halloran. Read more

Bills' Reid Ferguson takes Grills Mafia movement to new level with Cue 42 BBQ: The Buffalo Bills’ fan base has a long history of embracing its long snappers. Current Bills long-snapper Reid Ferguson has gained notoriety over the past year or so for his love of grilling, which he has embraced on social media via the hashtag #GrillsMafia. Now Ferguson has taken his grilling to a new level, becoming a partner in a Buffalo-based company called Que 42, which makes some acclaimed barbecue sauces and rubs. Read more

Inside the NHL: Surprise shakeup of Bills' front office will impact Sabres, too: Hockey operations are finally in good hands with general manager Kevyn Adams, assistant GM Jason Karmanos and coach Don Granato. But the Buffalo Sabres have a long way to go off the ice, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

