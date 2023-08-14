Aug. 14, 2023

How Buffalo is spending its American Rescue Plan funds compared to other cities

The City of Rochester is budgeting nearly $17 million of its $198.5 million allotment of federal Covid-19 pandemic relief funding to expand youth and adult workforce development services, including youth internships, job training and job placement assistance.

Madison, Wis., received $47.2 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funds and is spending one quarter of that – about $12 million – to combat homelessness.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, the mayor and Common Council are catching heat for using about half of the city's $331 million in ARPA dollars to fill budget gaps instead of spending it to expand certain community-based programs. Buffalo officials plan to spend $172 million of the Covid-19 pandemic relief funds under the "revenue replacement" category, with about $160 million of that used to plug budget holes.

Mayor Byron W. Brown recently told The Buffalo News that the city’s priority for spending the federal funds was to make sure the city’s fiscal health is “stable and strong.”

“Our first priority is to protect the finances of the city and the services that city residents need,” Brown said.

– Deidre Williams

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'It was about telling the truth': Buffalo woman settles Child Victims Act suit against dentist: Visitors to Delaware Park don't know the full meaning of the words carved into an 8-inch-by-8-inch piece of stone that sits along the edge of Hoyt Lake: "Stay Strong Defending the Truth." But to Nancy Shirley Peters, the message is her public statement to all survivors of sexual abuse. Read more

10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase: New York cannabis farmers are growing pot much faster than the smattering of legal stores can sell it. To ease the glut, state officials are allowing pot growers to team up with sellers for a type of cannabis farmers market that would offer their wares directly to consumers. But setting up a showcase comes with some formidable hurdles that could limit their popularity among organizers. Read more

Local leaders grapple with problems, politics and perceptions of asylum-seekers after second felony arrest: The asylum-seeker accused of sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a human services employee is in the Erie County Holding Center without bail. But concerns linger about how, and to what extent, migrants are being vetted to ensure the safety of residents. Read more

SUNY Fredonia says allowing professor back on campus would 'pose an unacceptable risk of violence': A year and a half after a professor's controversial comments about pedophilia, SUNY Fredonia officials still want to keep him off campus, fearing the potential disruption his return could cause. At a court hearing Friday, lawyers for Stephen Kershnar pressed a federal court judge for a preliminary injunction to bar the university from keeping him off campus and prohibiting contact with the campus community. They said the university has violated his First Amendment rights. Read more

Elizabeth Licata: Buffalo, a city in the grip of nostalgia: "Nostalgia can never be taken too far, but just the right amount ties together the past with the present in a way that makes change easier," writes Elizabeth Licata. Read more

Author Keah Brown found herself as a teen. In her writing, she wants to do the same for others: When she was growing up in Lockport, author and disability rights activist Keah Brown didn't see herself as different just because she has cerebral palsy. That changed in school one day in her teenage years. "It really took that one moment in the cafeteria," Brown said of an interaction with another student. "At that age, I thought that this kid who doesn't know me was the one telling the truth about me. As an adult, it's funny to think how much that one moment had power over me." Read more

9/11 traveling exhibit offers 'heart-wrenching' history lesson at Erie County Fair: The 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit wraps up its stay at the Erie County Fair in Hamburg today. The exhibit, sponsored by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, includes artifacts from Ground Zero and other information about the 9/11 attacks. Visitors, including some who were in elementary school that day, said walking through the exhibit was an emotional experience. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy but warm: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be in the upper 70s. Read more

BILLS

Bills' Khalil Shakir looks to put drop behind him in heated wide receiver competition: In a vacuum, Shakir’s drop is just one play in the first preseason game. Given his roster status, though, it’s easy to see how it can be a bigger deal. Shakir is in a tight competition for playing time at wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Resetting the positional battles after preseason game No. 1: One preseason game is in the books for the Buffalo Bills. What did it mean for some of the team’s ongoing position battles? Jay Skurski tackles that and more in this week’s Bills Mailbag. Read more

PHOTOS

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.