March 15, 2023

How a company led by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones grew its influence over Bills stadium, NFL

When the Buffalo Bills began working with Legends – a sports consulting firm co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones – two years ago, it was a modest relationship, starting with feasibility studies, focus groups and fan surveys.

But that was only the beginning. Since then, the company’s role in the stadium project has expanded greatly, including lead roles in some of the most financially important aspects of the venture.

It's working to promote the Buffalo Bills brand. It's involved in the team's merchandising and retail operations.

It even has a hand in the stadium design and the logistics for a $1.4 billion construction project expected to get underway this spring.

It will play a leading role in selling the naming rights for the new stadium – a deal that will be worth millions each year to the Bills.

And in one of its most pivotal roles, Legends is also leading the effort to sell personal seat licenses – a new concept for Buffalo professional sports that is being counted on to play a big part in funding the $1.4 billion stadium, along with public funding from the state and county totaling $850 million.

It's all part of the growing influence Jones is gaining in the marketing and finances of other NFL teams.

– Michael J. Petro

With lessons of the pandemic still fresh, some schools offer a valedictory to class rankings: Several high schools in the area have done away with academic class rankings, and Depew High School wants to eliminate them too. Instead, seniors would be recognized with the Latin honor system. Read more

Demolition of Main Street building where firefighter died to begin in earnest Wednesday: The building where a four-alarm blaze claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason "Jay" Arno on March 1 is being torn down, and the heavy work is scheduled to start Wednesday morning, city officials announced. The commercial building at 745 Main St. has been declared structurally compromised and will be demolished over the course of the next week or so, Commissioner of Permit & Inspection Catherine Amdur announced on Tuesday. Read more

Fired BOCES worker loses appeal over refusing to attend LGBTQ training: A federal appellate court Monday rejected the appeal of a fired account clerk who lost his job in 2018 for refusing to attend a mandatory workplace LGBTQ training session that he said conflicted with his religious beliefs. Raymond Zdunski sued the Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES seeking reinstatement, back pay and $10 million in damages, but a district court dismissed his lawsuit a year ago. Read more

Police: Lawyer facing rape charges used prosecutor’s husband’s name to make phony campaign donation: An attorney from Niagara Falls already accused of raping three women faces new allegations: that he used someone else's identity to make a contribution in a Niagara Falls judicial race. According to state police, D'Angelo made the "false" contribution in the name of the husband of the prosecutor in his rape case. Read more

Police finding more 'Glock switches' that turn handguns into machine guns: The switches are used to convert legal firearms into machine guns – which allows shooters to fire multiple rounds in rapid succession with a single pull of the trigger. The switches are illegal under federal law. "We've recovered almost as many switches in the first three months of this year than we saw all of last year," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. Read more

WEATHER

Sun returns as brief warmup begins: Sunny skies are expected with a high of 36 degrees. Read more

GUSTO

Gusto Eats guide: The new hotness in downtown lunching: It’s easier than ever to escape your cubicle farm to find swift sustenance and an escape, however brief, from the midday mundane. The city core boasts choices you might not have cottoned onto. Plus solid veterans that soldier on, proving that some things do yet persist. Most make online ordering easy as pie. Here’s some of Andrew Galarneau's favorites, old and new, worth visiting just to get up from your desk and see what the luncheonettes are slinging lately. Read more

Theater roundup: A quick run of 'Quickies,' openings and closings: It's a busy for Buffalo theater including the return of "Quickies" and the premiere of "Beetlejuice." Here's a look at what's happening over the next week. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Calspan to be acquired by a Cleveland-based company: Calspan, the Cheektowaga-based aviation and transportation research company, is headed for new ownership. A Cleveland-based aerospace components manufacturer, TransDigm Group, has agreed to buy Calspan. In a regulatory filing, TransDigm said the purchase price was about $725 million in cash. Calspan has 625 employees at locations in four states. That includes 305 employees at its operations in facilities across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and in Niagara County. In a statement, Calspan said its organization "will remain intact with no impact to staff or operations." Read more

Benderson plans 800,000-square-foot warehouse complex on site of former Leisure Land in Hamburg: Benderson has filed preliminary plans and studies with the Town of Hamburg to create its new Hamburg Crossing, with five large warehouse facilities, seven storm-water basins and more than 1,072 surface parking spaces. The project is in the early stages of town Planning Board review. Benderson Vice President Eric Recoon said the developer doesn't have any signed leases yet. But he noted the "ideal location just off the Thruway," and the size of the overall property. Read more

Unemployment rises as seasonal jobs end: The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in January, but it's still low by historic standards. Read more

POLITICS

PolitiFact: Langworthy claim about Energy Department, gas stoves, China is exaggerated: In a recent tweet, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy hit upon three hot-button issues in today’s politics: climate change, China and gas stoves. When PolitiFact inquired, Langworthy's office sent the Americans for Public Trust statement and news coverage of its release but it was determined that Langworthy’s description is exaggerated. Read more

COLUMNS

Erik Brady: From McKinley to New Zealand, Ed Book has a passport to the world through basketball: The kid from McKinley High School traveled the globe with a basketball as his passport, but he’s still a homebody at heart. It’s just that now he has two homes. Read more

Alan Pergament: 'Ted Lasso' returns optimistically seeking triumphant series ending: "I’m no psychic. But I can see 'Ted Lasso' fans flooding the internet with pleas to Jason Sudeikis to give the world more reasons to smile and go on with the show at least past season three," writes Pergament. Read more

BILLS

Taking a closer look at Bills' hopes for upgrade with guard Connor McGovern: Good hand usage and good lateral agility in tight spaces are two things that stand out about Connor McGovern’s play from last season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old McGovern was an under-the-radar addition by the Buffalo Bills to upgrade the interior of the offensive line, which widely was viewed as a priority. Read more

A closer look at the restructured contracts of Bills' Josh Allen and Von Miller: The Buffalo Bills did what they had to in restructuring the contracts of Josh Allen and Von Miller on Monday. The two moves – which involved converting $26.42 million of Allen’s 2023 base salary into a signing bonus that gets prorated over five years and converting $13.345 million of Miller’s roster bonus into a signing bonus that also stretches over five years – opened up $31.812 million of cap space for the Bills heading into the 2023 league year. That gets the Bills under the cap and gives GM Brandon Beane room to do some shopping in free agency. Of course, it also comes with a price. By kicking the can down the road, the cap hits on both contracts continue to balloon in future years. Read more

SABRES

Alex Ovechkin's Capitals are next obstacle for Sabres during their playoff push: The Sabres, still in the hunt for a playoff spot, face Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. in Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Read more

PHOTOS

