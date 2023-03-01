March 1, 2023

How a Buffalo high school achieved 100% graduation rate by focusing on mental health, academics

Leonardo da Vinci High School students don't know where they will study next year.

If recent data is any guide, wherever it is, they're going to do well.

Da Vinci was the only Buffalo Public School to achieve a 100% graduation rate – with no dropouts – for the 2021-2022 academic year, the first in the classroom after two years of remote and hybrid learning.

"We overcame all that," said da Vinci principal Greg Lodinsky, referring to learning disruption and questions about the future.

But it's how they overcame it that makes this story noteworthy.

Lodinsky, in his sixth year as principal, said he dedicated funds to fortify the school's mental health team, expanding positions he knew would be vital as students reacclimated from pandemic isolation to in-person instruction. After all, da Vinci freshmen in 2022 may have last been in a classroom in seventh grade.

"They're the bedrock, mentally and emotionally," Lodinsky said of the student support team comprising two guidance counselors, a social worker, school psychologist and attendance teacher. "They help students put emotion into words, allowing them to think straight, think clearly."

It looks like the plan worked.

– Ben Tsujimoto

Controversial change to Medicaid program has big implications for WNY pharmacies, health clinics, consumers: As planned, the carve-out of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit out of managed care and back to fee-for-service on April 1 would provide a boost to independent pharmacies but would disrupt community health clinics' ability to access to millions of dollars from a federal program. Read more

Erie County comptroller calls for state to investigate Forest Lawn: Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has called for the state Cemetery Board and New York State Attorney General's Office to investigate "the operations and actions" of Forest Lawn. Hardwick cited recent Buffalo News stories on complaints over how some employees were treated at the city's pre-eminent cemetery, and also how work once done by unionized groundkeepers is now done by a company owned by family members of the cemetery's acting president. Read more

Byron Brown touts $9 billion in real estate development in 10 years: Buffalo has now recorded more than $9 billion in real estate development projects within city limits in the last 10 years, including nearly $430 million in the last year alone that are either planned or under construction. Read more

Uniland drops purchase of Buffalo News office building: Uniland Development Co. is backing out of its deal to acquire The Buffalo News' office building at the corner of Washington and Scott streets. The Amherst-based developer, which had agreed last year to acquire the five-story Brutalist-style building, notified Lee Enterprises – the Iowa-based parent of The News – of its decision on Monday, one day before the due-diligence period on the contract expired, according to Kathleen O'Quinn, director of real estate and facilities for Lee. Read more

$80 million Bitwise investment will help 'push forward' technology training in Buffalo: Bitwise Industries – the California-based startup that brought its scalable, venture capital-funded approach to diversifying tech employment to Buffalo last year – recently received an $80 million investment. The investment will allow the company to continue driving economic impact in the 10 cities Bitwise operates in, including Buffalo. Read more

Amherst police captain, 32-year department veteran, dies: Amherst Police Capt. Bruce A. Mann, a 32-year veteran of the force, died unexpectedly on Sunday, the department announced. Mann, 55, died two days before his 56th birthday. Read more

Former Girl Scout leader gets 15-year sentence for child sex abuse: A former area Girl Scout leader was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison after admitting he sexually abused two children over a period of several months in 2020. Marty M. Walton, 34, of North Tonawanda, also was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to register as a sex offender after he leaves prison, when he will be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. Read more

Paula's Donuts to move Clarence store that faced backlash for tax breaks to Amherst: The busy and popular local doughnut chain will move its operations from 8560 Main St. to 8010 Transit Road this spring. Read more

Niagara U and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center team up to offer paid internships: The new Career Pathways Program aims to address the critical shortage of nurses across the region, but also to provide workforce opportunities for students in other disciplines. Read more

'Deep and profound sadness': As families ponder future, Buffalo Collegiate Charter founder disputes reasons for closing: SUNY Charter Schools Institute, which originally authorized Buffalo Collegiate's charter, stated general reasons Monday why it recommended that the school close. But the school's founder, Brian Pawloski, said the decision was hasty, lacked important context and did not recognize how "really complicated" the last three years have been in education. Read more

Another gray day: Showers in the morning, then cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more

Escape Buffalo's winter doldrums with virtual golfing, salt caves and butterflies: Here are four places offering surprising and accessible experiences to step into another dimension for a spell. Read more

Southern Junction to blossom into restaurant at former Black Sheep: This summer, after two years of operating Southern Junction as a takeout-only spot at 27 Chandler St., Ryan Fernandez is planning to open his first restaurant, at 367 Connecticut St. Read more

Combine coverage: McDermott, Beane speak about developments on Day 1: It was a busy day for the Buffalo Bills at the NFL scouring combine, as the team announced that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier would temporarily step away from coaching for the 2023 season. Check out all of our coverage of the announcement and the combine here.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take year off from coaching: Frazier, who turns 64 in April, plans to return to coaching in 2024, the Bills said. However, the Bills' statement does not specify that Frazier will return to coaching with the Bills in 2024. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Sean McDermott's easiest offseason decision? Name himself defensive play-caller: "Everything about the offseason – cap cuts, the risks of free agency, the crapshoot of the draft – is a slough. Adding “defensive play-caller” to McDermott’s job description is simple," writes O'Halloran. Read more

Observations: Sabres unable to complete comeback in 5-3 loss to last-place Blue Jackets: A lackluster performance in the first 40 minutes Tuesday, from turnovers to the defensive mishaps, was too much for the Buffalo Sabres to overcome in a 5-3 loss to the NHL's last-place Columbus Blue Jackets. Read more

Mike Harrington: Once again, it feels like any place but home for the Sabres: "The numbers are confounding: The Sabres are 12-16-2 at home, and only Philadelphia (11-15-3) is worse in the East. Buffalo is 19-8-2 on the road, and only Boston and New Jersey have more wins in the league," writes Harrington. Read more

