Sept. 4, 2023

He runs a team, too: Ralph Kerr, Kim Pegula's dad, teaches through family, faith and baseball

Ralph Kerr’s baseball players are rolling in early on this Sunday morning. Clad in khakis and golf shirts, they’re grabbing stacks of white chairs and setting them out in the parking lot for the 8:30 a.m. service here at the Houghton Wesleyan Church. Sunday services are mandatory for these young men, who come from as far as Mississippi and Hawaii to play college-league summer baseball for the Genesee Rapids.

Kerr – the owner of the Rapids, one of 10 upstate teams in the New York Collegiate Baseball League – is always here too. His wife, Marilyn, is usually with him, but she’s at their summer home on Rushford Lake this morning watching their granddaughter, Jessica Pegula, the world’s third-ranked tennis player, compete at Wimbledon.

“She’s up by one,” a friend said to Kerr. Jessica is playing Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine and won the first match 6-1. Kerr nods.

“Marilyn is texting me updates,” he said, dropping his phone into his pocket as the church music begins. The service is led from a small stage built at the back of the parking lot, and he’s singing hymns printed on a four-page foldout. On the bottom of the second page is a list of “Prayer Concerns.” There are 25 names. The sixth is Kerr’s daughter, Kim Pegula. When the pastor asks the congregation to pray for those who need God’s touch in healing, Kerr closes his eyes and presses the fingers of his left hand to his temple.

“Some of those are challenging,” he said later. “My mind goes directly to Kim.”

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'A palpable change': Nardin optimistic about future after tumultuous period: After a tumultuous period for Nardin Academy, the start of a new school year on Wednesday and the return of familiar school leaders who bring with them a sense of stability, optimism reigns. Read more

Erie County, snowmobile clubs working on formal blizzard response agreement: Erie County has reached an agreement in principle with the Erie County Snowmobile Federation to help in snow emergencies after start-and-stop talks going back nearly a decade. Read more

Lawsuit raises questions about 'tourism' tax breaks for Amherst Hampton Inn: Uniland Development Co. in August sued the Town of Amherst for what it says was the town's improper closure of a portion of Amherst Manor Drive that directly connected the Hampton Inn Buffalo-Amherst to the University at Buffalo North Campus via Millersport Highway. But a disclosure in the complaint that most of the hotel's business is connected to UB has caught the attention of Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa. He said he wonders whether this complies with the argument Uniland made five years ago that the hotel deserved $1.15 million in tax breaks because it would serve as a "tourism destination" connected to the Northtown Center ice-rink complex. Read more

West Seneca residents still fighting eminent domain: After holding a public hearing on the proposal to take parts of three properties last week, the town attorney has 90 days to prepare a report of determination and findings before the Town Board makes a decision. Meanwhile, the two sides are planning to talk soon to see if the issue can be resolved short of the town taking the property through eminent domain. Read more

WEATHER

Temperatures to hit 90 in parts of Western New York this week; heat advisory Monday in some areas: High pressure building over the Great Lakes ushers in some hot – and humid – weather. City splash pads will remain open this week because of the sweltering heat. Read more

COLUMNS

Elizabeth Licata: Skip the crowds: Buffalo has some sightseeing that's second to none: "Is Buffalo a tourist town? It may sound ridiculous to even imagine that, but the answer is more complicated than you think. When I worked in the local cultural sector, the buzz phrase was 'Be a tourist in your own backyard!' What we didn’t say out loud was, 'Even if tourists from other places don’t visit.' Or, 'Even if it's not your dream trip.' But it was still a good concept, and it is one more people around here should be considering," writes Elizabeth Licata. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?: A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Setting the record straight – again – on Sean McDermott's status: "This has been, and will continue to be my answer to this question: McDermott is the best coach the Bills have had since Marv Levy," writes Jay Skurski. "Think back to where the franchise was before he arrived. Do you want to go back there? Has he been perfect? Absolutely not. Until he wins a Super Bowl, “13 seconds” is going to be a stain on his résumé. But fire him? That’s wildly premature." Read more

COLLEGE SPORTS

Q&A: UB athletic director Mark Alnutt on his sixth year at the helm, turnover in basketball and creating stability in football: Mark Alnutt is in the early months of his sixth year as head of the athletic department at the University at Buffalo and has seen some seismic shifts in his own program and in the landscape of college sports. Read more

PHOTOS

Photos: Large crowd gathers for second annual Bills Mafia Boat Parade: A large group of boaters gathered at Canalside to travel up the Buffalo River for the second annual Bills Mafia Boat Parade on Sunday. See the photos here.

#EveryDayAPhoto: Check out our photo series each morning to see our favorite image of the day.

Personalize your news: The Buffalo News app now allows users to customize their experience. Your favorite topics can be selected and placed at the top of the app so that you can see them first. Download the app at the Apple store or the Google Play store.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.