April 3, 2023

Cold Case Files: Hamburg police search for answers about woman who vanished in 1994

Anjanette Piotrowski was one of those people who never could catch a break.

Police said she was born in 1973 to a heroin-addicted mother, who passed on the addiction to Anjanette. Growing up in Saginaw, Mich., she suffered abuse as a child. Then, as a teenager and young adult, she had a series of bad relationships with men, her adoptive family told The Buffalo News.

Town of Hamburg police believe her short and tragic life ended on Oct. 17, 1994, when the 21-year-old woman – who worked two jobs – disappeared.

That day, a witness saw Piotrowski, wrapped in a blanket and looking disoriented, in her car at an auto repair shop with a man police identified as Ronald Erhardt, 61, of Orchard Park.

Erhardt said he and Piotrowski drove later that morning to Broderick Park on the Niagara River on Buffalo’s West Side. Police said Erhardt told them that Piotrowski angrily ordered him out of her car after they got into an argument.

Twenty-nine years later, detectives say they believe that Erhardt killed Piotrowski. Her body was never found and nobody ever heard from her after that day.

– Dan Herbeck

A peek behind the scenes at the Amazon sortation facility: News Business Reporter Samantha Christmann got a glimpse of a package’s journey when she got the opportunity to work at the online giant’s sortation facility in Lancaster. Read more (You can also follow her day in pictures through Libby March's photo gallery. View here)

Hochul unlikely to push bail change in stopgap budget bill, one Dem says: As state budget talks continue past Saturday's deadline, lawmakers today are expected to approve a temporary spending measure required to make sure state employees don't miss a paycheck. However, because the State Legislature is required to pass this stopgap budget "extender" without making any changes, Republicans are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to use this leverage to include bail reform language in the bill. The governor's office did not directly address this question on Sunday. But State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, said he doesn't expect to see the bail-reform plan in this initial short-term spending bill. Read more

Starbucks fires Buffalo-area union leader two days after former CEO is grilled in Congress: Starbucks late on Friday fired Lexi Rizzo, a longtime shift supervisor at the company's Genesee Street store in Cheektowaga, who had led the labor campaign at that location that won one of the first unionization votes at a Starbucks store. Read more

Whitfield family organizing 3-day conference on hate and healing after 5/14 massacre: Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield's sons and daughters have organized a three-day conference at SUNY Buffalo State. It's called "Pursuit of tRuth: 5/14 Remembrance, Recovery & Prevention of Hate Conference & Launch Gala." The conference, scheduled for April 20-22, will address white supremacy, combating hate, activism in Buffalo, what made Buffalo a target for the attack, trauma, whitewashing of Black history and free speech vs. hate speech, among other topics. Read more

Braymiller Market seeks grant funding after pandemic upends its downtown plan: The market is seeking slightly more than $562,000 in grant funding through the city from a program designed to help Buffalo businesses affected by the pandemic. Owner Stuart Green declined to talk about the grant and deferred questions to the City of Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning. But he did address the store's struggle in the face of decreased commuter traffic, and other market disruptions facing businesses in downtown neighborhoods throughout the country since Covid-19 hit. "I know what we projected, and it's not what we got. I can tell you that," Green said. Read more

Amherst man's struggle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy told in graphic novel – with an assist from 'CSI' creator: In the graphic novel "Soaring: A Story of Courage," Suneel Ram shares his joys, struggles and low points living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder. To tell his story, Ram, 26, spoke with Anthony Zuiker, the creator of the "CSI" television franchise, who turned Ram's accounts into the book. "I believe this book is crucial in spreading awareness about people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy," Ram said. Read more

Chance of some rain: Today will be mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Read more

Experience This: Embracing living history at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center: Opened in May of 2018, inside the 1863 U.S. Customs House attached to the Niagara Falls Amtrak Station on Depot Avenue, the Underground Railroad Heritage Center sits adjacent to the location of the former International Suspension Bridge, a major point of crossing for enslaved men, women and children seeking the basic human rights of personhood and liberty. A visit to the center offers a vital reminder of our shared history, at a time when access to that history remains under attack in some quarters, Jeff Miers says. Read more

Bills' free agent signings show close watch on compensatory pick formula: The Bills have lost more than they’ve gained. The big loss of Tremaine Edmunds will net the Bills a third-round compensatory pick in 2024, as long as the Bills don’t sign anyone else who qualifies to count against them. A team has to lose more “qualifying” free agents than it signs to be eligible for a compensatory pick, regardless of the size of the contracts. Read more

Sabres goalie Devon Levi's mom thanks Buffalo for 'incredible and beautiful welcome we received': The Levi family watched Devon's debut Friday night from a suite, decked out in Sabres gear with cellphone cameras at the ready to capture the scene. His parents were among a contingent of 60 friends and family at KeyBank Center. Read more

Where Sabres stand in wild-card race and remaining schedules for contenders: Here are the NHL wild-card standings for the Eastern Conference heading into Sunday's games. Read more

