June 6, 2023

Remembering the past, embracing the future: Bills break ground on new home in emotional ceremony

What a difference a few years have made for the Buffalo Bills.

After decades of looking for an elite quarterback, the team has in Josh Allen a superstar. Once an NFL doormat, the Bills have been to the playoffs every year except one since 2017 and are perennial Super Bowl contenders.

And most significantly of all, a team that for most of its history was the subject of relocation rumors and communal anxiety about whether this region could support it financially is about to have a new home that comes with the promise of a very long stay.

The organization, along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Gov. Kathy Hochul – both with Western New York ties themselves – celebrated Monday morning the official groundbreaking for a new $1.54 billion Highmark Stadium that’s been at least several years in the making. With a commitment from the team to remain for 30 years, any lingering doubt about the long-term future of the franchise in Western New York should become much like the soon-to-be-former stadium: a thing of the past.

– Mike Petro

The next Bills' home will be called New Highmark Stadium, team announces: “I know it might get a little confusing,” Bills Executive VP Ron Raccuia said. “ ‘Highmark Stadium’ is our home today, and ‘New Highmark Stadium’ will be our home in 2026. Once we get to 2026, we’ll drop the ‘new’ and Highmark Stadium will be our future for the next 30 years.” Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: For longtime Bills fan, attending stadium groundbreaking allows for look back, ahead: A season ticket holder since 1988, Bills fan David Sayles attended Monday's groundbreaking ceremony with a mission: Present a coin from the first-ever game at Rich Stadium to owner Terry Pegula. Read more

Season ticket holders will have priority at new stadium: Fans interested in purchasing season tickets in the future Bills stadium can join the wait list by making a $150 deposit per seat. Read more

Mary Wilson on Buffalo Bills' new stadium: 'Ralph would be very proud': “The Bills have got to always be here. There is no room for the Bills to leave Western New York ever, ever – forever, it should always be here. And I think it will always find a way for it to be here,” Mary Wilson, the widow of Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr., said during the groundbreaking ceremony. Read more

Photos: Ceremonial groundbreaking for new Buffalo Bills stadium: The Buffalo Bills hold a ceremonial groundbreaking to kick off construction of the New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. See images here

Trooper charged with manslaughter in 2022 fatal shooting of motorist in downtown Buffalo: Trooper Anthony Nigro IV, a 15-year veteran of the State Police, fatally shot a Pennsylvania man following a 100-mph chase that ended in downtown Buffalo in February 2022. Read more

Vessels to learning: Student boatbuilders add to Hoyt Lake collection of rentals: Students at St. Mary’s School for the Deaf were among nearly 50 high schoolers who took part in the Buffalo Maritime Center’s boatbuilding program. The program is a way to engage students who may not respond to traditional classroom teaching of STEM. Read more and see the photos here

Tonawanda officer badly injured when dragged by stolen vehicle is released from ECMC: The Town of Tonawanda police officer badly injured while he was dragged during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, officials said Monday, while new court records reveal more about the investigation into what happened. Read more

Alan Pergament: Bandits' postgame hat trick of expletives on TV sparks language debate: "I’m not sure if more coverage of the Bandits would make players more media savvy but it wouldn’t hurt," Pergament writes. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Is there a link between smoky skies and climate change?: "It is most likely that we are seeing a blend of extreme weather events being multiplied and exacerbated by the human activity-caused warming climate," writes Paul. Read more

Don Paul's forecast: Periodically smoky, consistently dry: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry, with seasonable highs in the low 70s and a north-northwest 10-15 mph afternoon breeze. Read more

5 of Buffalo's tiny diners serve big food flavors: These quaint diners all bring something distinct to their neighborhoods and the broader Buffalo area, aside from their small dining rooms. Read more

Erie County Fair concert, motor event tickets go on sale June 9: Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. June 9 for such diverse acts as country star Clint Black and rapper Flo Rida, along with other ticketed events such as the World's Biggest Demolition Derby. Sales are online only at ecfair.org. Read more

Residential project planned for Niagara Street: A year and a half after it was acquired by a deep-pocketed New York City-based firm with plans to take its urban health care model nationwide, Greater Buffalo United Association is back at work with another venture on Buffalo's West Side. But this time, the nonprofit business that was founded by Dr. Raul Vasquez is focusing not on a medical project, but a residential one. Read more

Bills set to add pass rusher Leonard Floyd on one-year deal: The 30-year-old Floyd has spent the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He is coming off a nine-sack season in 2022. Read more

Bills finalize four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Ed Oliver: The extension allows the Bills to spread out some of the money Oliver was due this season – $10.753 million – to make cap space. Read more

Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund to play with SHL's Vaxjo Lakers next season: Ostlund, whom the Buffalo Sabres selected No. 16 overall at the draft last summer, chose to remain in Sweden next season. Read more

Quentin Musty's path from Hamburg basement to first-round hopeful in NHL: Quentin Musty is in position to become the first athlete from Western New York to be selected in the first round of the NHL draft since South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane went No. 1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007. Read more

